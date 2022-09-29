Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane IanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
'It is a scary incident': Neighbors in Southeast Portland warn of serial burglar
PORTLAND, Ore. — Neighbors in Southeast Portland said they're dealing with a serial burglar, who they’ve caught on camera multiple times. “It’s the same guy over and over again,” said one victim named Akila, who asked that we not share her last name. Akila lives on...
kptv.com
1 dead in second deadly Portland stabbing Friday, suspect arrested
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – One person is dead following a stabbing death in downtown Portland. This is the second stabbing death in less than 12 hours in downtown Portland. Officers first responded around 8:30 p.m. to the crime scene at NW Couch Street and NW Broadway where the stabbing occurred. When they arrived, they found a person dead.
KATU.com
NE Portland residents wake up to dozens of tires slashed, police looking for suspect
PORTLAND, Ore. — Neighbors are asking for answers this afternoon in Northeast Portland. Residents woke up to tires punctured on vehicles parked on the street and in driveways. A caller to KATU News says he believes cars from NE 70th to NE 72nd and Sacramento to Fremont Street were...
KATU.com
Police arrest murder suspect from Friday morning Hazelwood neighborhood shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police Detectives and SERT team arrested 31-year-old Stephen Matthew Friday night in Happy Valley in connection with a shooting Friday morning. Toelle, from Portland, was taken to the Multnomah County Jail on an arrest warrant for the following charges:. Murder in the second degree. Attempted...
KATU.com
Portland Police investigating early Saturday morning homicide in Wilkes neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say a man was shot and killed Saturday morning in the Wilkes neighborhood. Police were called to the area of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 162nd Avenue at just about 1:22 a.m. Officers say they located a shooting victim in the area and paramedics...
KATU.com
Person dead in downtown Portland stabbing, suspect arrested
Someone was fatally stabbed in downtown Portland late Friday morning, and police say they arrested a suspect. The stabbing was reported at about 11:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Northwest 3rd Avenue and Burnside Street. Arriving officers say they found someone dead at the scene. Police learned that a...
KATU.com
1 dead in downtown Portland stabbing, suspect identified and charged with murder
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE: Portland Police have identified the suspect in Friday nights stabbing in Old Town. Police say 20-year-old Kalil C. Ford has been taken to Multnomah County Jail on charges of murder in the second degree and unlawful use of a weapon. Origin Story:. One person was...
KATU.com
Wanted man arrested, accused of selling drugs to students near SE Portland high school
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested a wanted man who is accused of selling drugs to minors near a southeast Portland high school. The investigation began Wednesday when an officer responded to reports of a missing 16-year-old Cleveland High School student who was last seen with 42-year-old Jonathon Ash Clark.
67-year-old man identified as Fairview shooting victim
The Multnomah County Sherriff's Office on Friday released the name of the man shot to death in Fairview Tuesday night.
KATU.com
Victim's twin brother charged with his murder; arrested by U.S. Marshals in Renton, Wash
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say the man who was shot and killed on Sunday morning was related to the suspect, now identified as his twin brother. PAST COVERAGE: Police identify man shot, killed outside NE Portland motel. Police have identified the killer from the Sunday morning shooting at...
KATU.com
Recent bold, violent crimes worry shoppers, workers in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police are asking for the public's help to find suspects in two bold, violent crimes this week. Investigators released a startling surveillance video showing a strong-arm robbery, which happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. In the video you can see a maroon car, resembling a...
klcc.org
Salem and Eugene investigators seeking information on fatal hit-and-run, and theft cases
Salem police are looking for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run incident that happened Wednesday morning. 66-year-old Cynthia Lynn Perry Rizzo of Keizer was found around 5:00am, lying in the roadway of the 4000 block of Sunnyview Road Northeast. She was taken to Salem Health but died from her injuries Thursday.
KATU.com
Portland Police Bureau hires four already-trained police officers
PORTLAND, Ore. — In just two months, the Portland Police Bureau has hired four lateral police officers ready to hit the ground running. "Getting four through in a few-month period was a Herculean kind of lift by our personnel office," said Aaron Schmautz, the president of the Portland Police Association.
KATU.com
Pedestrian stuck, killed by hit-and-run driver in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Northeast Portland late Thursday night. The crash was reported at about 11:45 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Northeast 122nd Avenue. First responders say they found a man dead at the scene. The medical examiner will...
kptv.com
Medical examiner identifies body of man found 20 years ago in Ridgefield
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the identity of a man body found 20 years ago. The body of James Orin Johnson Sr. was found in Ridgefield on January 13, 2002. He was 32 when he died. The medical examiner’s office submitted a...
Woman, 26, ID’d as victim in Portland’s Wallace Park shooting
The identity of the woman slain in Wallace Park in Northwest Portland late Friday night was released by police Tuesday.
kptv.com
Portland man arrested, charged with selling drugs to minors near school
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 42-year-old Portland man was arrested Wednesday near a Portland high school and charged with selling drugs to minors, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Shortly after 11 a.m., police responded to the report of a missing 16-year-old student at Cleveland High School. They learned that...
Driver injured after striking Beaverton school bus
A sedan slammed into the side of a Beaverton school bus Thursday morning, the Washington County Sheriff's Office tweeted.
KATU.com
Celebrating the Arch Bridge Centennial
Clackamas County, Ore. — Built in 1922, The Arch Bridge connecting West Linn to Oregon City has now been standing for 100 years. This weekend, the two cities will come together to celebrate the centennial right on the bridge. "I think it's still an icon. It has a very...
Victim shows up at hospital after Hazelwood neighborhood shooting
Detectives are investigating a shooting in Hazelwood Friday morning after authorities say the victim showed up at a local hospital.
