wjol.com
Old Plank Road Trail section to close Oct. 4 as asphalt repairs begin
A section of Old Plank Road Trail from Harlem Avenue to LaGrange Road will close starting Oct. 4 as asphalt repair work begins on a 7-mile stretch of the trail in Will County. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Glenn P. Knoblock) A section of Old Plank Road Trail from...
Woman ID'd as bicyclist fatally injured in Arlington Heights crash on Lake Cook Road
A woman has died after an Arlington Heights crash involving two cars and a bicycle Thursday morning.
Multiple vehicles involved in catastrophic crash in Western Springs; one confirmed dead
WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. (CBS) -- At least six vehicles were involved in a crash in Western Springs late Thursday afternoon, and one person was confirmed dead.CBS 2's Kris Habermehl called it one of the worst crashes on a surface street that he has seen in as long time.The crash occurred on Ogden Avenue near Gilbert Avenue, close to Nazareth Academy.Habermehl reported at least three of six cars sustained catastrophic damage. One cluster of four wrecked and mangled cars was seen lying in the roadway with the heaviest damage, while two other cars were seen a little farther down the road.At least one car caught fire after the crash. Firefighters had to use a dry chemical to extinguish the fire.The Village of Western Springs confirmed Thursday evening that one person died in the crash. The victim was later identified as Joseph P. Mankiewicz, 44 of Chicago. Three other people were hospitalized, two in serious condition.It remained unclear late Thursday what caused the crash.Anyone with information is asked to call the Western Springs Police Department's Detective Division at 708-246-1800, extension 159 or 160.
Man killed in crash in Western Springs that injured 3 others, involved 6 vehicles ID'd
The badly mangled vehicles involved were scattered across four lanes of Ogden Avenue in varying states of extreme damage after the incident.
NBC Chicago
Indiana Toll Road Closed in Both Directions Due to Semi Fire Near Lake Station
Drivers on the Indiana Toll Road are being asked to seek an alternate route after a semi fire Friday night led authorities to shut down the interstate in both directions. Sgt. Glen Fifield of the Indiana State Police tweeted pictures of the fire, showing clouds of smoke and at least one semi engulfed in flames. All eastbound and westbound lanes of the interstate are closed at the 19 mile marker, which is near Lake Station, the sergeant tweeted.
Teenage crew robbing pedestrians at gunpoint on South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert for South Siders after five recent robberies in the South Chicago and Calumet Heights neighborhoods. In all the robberies, two-to-three teens approach the victims, sometimes flashing multiple guns, and demand their property, police said. The suspects then either run away on foot...
WSPY NEWS
Oswego store employee charged with selling alcohol to a minor
An Oswego store employee is accused of selling alcohol to a minor after Illinois State Police compliance checks Tuesday evening in Will and Kendall counties. 26-year-old Alexia Telles, of Oswego, was arrested for unlawful delivery of alcoholic liquor to a minor. She was released with a notice to be in court. Police allege it happened at a gas station in the 1100 block of Route 34 in Oswego.
wjol.com
Outbound Ryan Ramp To Outbound Stevenson Closed
The exit ramp to outbound Stevenson is closed indefinitely due to structural damage from a brush fire directly under the ramp. The fire occurred Wednesday evening at about 8:30. IDOT releasing a press release this morning. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today an emergency closure of the outbound Dan...
wjol.com
IDOT Launches I-80 Project Website
The Illinois Department of Transportation is providing a new website for the latest information on the I-80 project in Will County. The one-point-two-billion-dollar reconstruction of I-80 through Will County is one of the cornerstone projects of Governor Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program. The website is I80will.org.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
A reckless left-turning driver killed Sylwia Wagner-Jarosz, 43, on bike in Arlington Heights
Update 9/30, 9:00 AM: Tragically, the bike rider has died from her injuries. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified her as Sylwia Wagner-Jarosz, 43. The post has been updated accordingly. As I’ve recently discussed, all too often when drivers fail to yield to other road users when making...
Irving Park crash: 1 killed, driver in custody after ignoring Chicago police unit, officials say
A driver ignored a CPD unit before hitting another vehicle, resulting in a deadly crash on the Northwest Side, officials said.
Man Investigated by Multiple Police Departments For Attempting to Tour Several Suburban High Schools
Multiple suburban police departments have investigated a man for attempting to tour several suburban high schools under suspicious circumstances, according to officials. According to Aurora police, a suspicious man was attempting to gain access to high schools in Aurora and Oswego by requesting a tour. An investigation alongside Oswego police...
theeastcountygazette.com
Man Accused of Assaulting Two Women in South Loop and Attempting to Kidnap a Woman in West Loop
Chicago – On Sunday, a guy was accused of attempting to kidnap a lady in the West Loop area and assaulting two other women in the South Loop. Quavon Ewing, who is 32 years old, is accused of trying to take someone by force or threat of force and of assaulting someone in a public place.
Dog that was in carjacked vehicle in south suburbs found
A dog has been located after it was in a vehicle that was carjacked in south suburban Homewood just before 6 p.m. Friday. Police are still searching for the vehicle and the suspect.
starvedrock.media
Morris woman killed in tragic accident late Friday
A tragic accident killed a 20-year old from Morris late Friday night. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan said Virginia Hayes was hit by a truck on Pine Bluff Road about midnight. The accident occurred just west of the Grundy/Will county line near Dresden cooling lake. Callahan stated the car Virginia...
Baby born on side of I-55 near Bolingbrook
Bolingbrook Fire Battalion Chief Chris Jostes says his department and the Plainfield Fire Department responded to a call of a woman going into labor on the side of the northbound Stevenson. The husband had pulled over.
CFD pulls body of man from lake in Rogers Park: Chicago police
The 54-year-old was found Friday morning, according to officials.
Batavia woman struck, killed while crossing street in Geneva, police say
A 55-year-old woman was struck and killed while crossing State Street in Geneva Wednesday night.
Elgin police issue warning about burglars posing as utility workers
Elgin police are warning residents about a crew of burglars posing as utility workers. They’ve burglarized seven homes, targeting elderly homeowners, according to police.
UPDATE: Police ID victims in four-car crash that left 2 dead, at least 1 injured in south suburbs
A four car crash in Markham has left two people dead and another individual fighting for their life Saturday morning. Markham Deputy Police Chief Samuel Harris identified the victims as Zachary Kulak, 33 of Homewood and Carlos Mendoza, 20 of Harvey.
