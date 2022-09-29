Read full article on original website
USC plays into the L.A. anti-intellectualism myth
Whether or not I’ve fully processed it, I am reaching the end of my college career. As I’ve taken most of my required courses to graduate, I am left with nothing but freedom (in the form of open electives). For my upper division communication elective, no class piqued my interest on the fall registrar more than Los Angeles: Communication and Culture, taught by Josh Kun. Through this class, we’ve explored the complexities of L.A. as a whole, discussed the paradoxical nature of the city and addressed many of the myths surrounding it. However, none have stuck with me quite like the paradigm of the L.A. anti-intellectual.
USC prepares to kick off Green Week
USC’s second annual Green Week is just around the corner, and the Office of Sustainability is looking to expand on last year’s sustainability efforts and awareness through seminars, on-campus activities, student organization initiatives and the unveiling of new sustainability projects. This year’s carousel of activities will kick off...
USC and other universities share approaches to measuring sustainability literacy
The Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education hosted a webinar Wednesday for universities, including USC, to share their approaches to measuring sustainability literacy and culture on their campuses. More than 5,000 USC students, postdoctorates, faculty and staff participated in USC’s first annual sustainability survey in April. The...
Consulting clubs: Competition and pay-off
When RISE Consulting president Kevin Arackaparambil first started at USC, he aspired to be a part of the University’s infamously selective consulting clubs. Unfortunately, he didn’t get into a single one. “I wanted to join a consulting club because there are a lot of cool professional experiences that...
Schools implement new game art major and minor
USC announced the new Bachelor of Fine Arts in game art in the School of Cinematic Arts and the technical game art minor in the Viterbi School of Engineering for the 2022-23 school year. The game art major requires 52 units of cross-disciplinary courses that involve using visual expression and...
Trojans seek fifth win of season as they play host to Arizona State
After a long defensive battle in Corvallis last Saturday, the Trojans were able to escape with a victory in nail-biting fashion, winning 17-14. USC will return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Saturday to face a struggling Arizona State University team. Historically, USC has had success against Arizona State, boasting...
