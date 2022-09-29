Whether or not I’ve fully processed it, I am reaching the end of my college career. As I’ve taken most of my required courses to graduate, I am left with nothing but freedom (in the form of open electives). For my upper division communication elective, no class piqued my interest on the fall registrar more than Los Angeles: Communication and Culture, taught by Josh Kun. Through this class, we’ve explored the complexities of L.A. as a whole, discussed the paradoxical nature of the city and addressed many of the myths surrounding it. However, none have stuck with me quite like the paradigm of the L.A. anti-intellectual.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO