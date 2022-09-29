Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Trojan
No. 5 Trojans take fourth in MPSF Invitational
No. 5 USC finished fourth at the MPSF Invitational in Stanford, Calif. last weekend, taking wins over No. 17 Fordham and No. 7 UC Davis but losing to crosstown rival No. 2 (T) UCLA and No. 2 (T) Cal. In their two losses of the tournament, the Trojans ended only...
Daily Trojan
Trojans seek fifth win of season as they play host to Arizona State
After a long defensive battle in Corvallis last Saturday, the Trojans were able to escape with a victory in nail-biting fashion, winning 17-14. USC will return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Saturday to face a struggling Arizona State University team. Historically, USC has had success against Arizona State, boasting...
Daily Trojan
USC prepares to kick off Green Week
USC’s second annual Green Week is just around the corner, and the Office of Sustainability is looking to expand on last year’s sustainability efforts and awareness through seminars, on-campus activities, student organization initiatives and the unveiling of new sustainability projects. This year’s carousel of activities will kick off...
Daily Trojan
USC and other universities share approaches to measuring sustainability literacy
The Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education hosted a webinar Wednesday for universities, including USC, to share their approaches to measuring sustainability literacy and culture on their campuses. More than 5,000 USC students, postdoctorates, faculty and staff participated in USC’s first annual sustainability survey in April. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Trojan
Consulting clubs: Competition and pay-off
When RISE Consulting president Kevin Arackaparambil first started at USC, he aspired to be a part of the University’s infamously selective consulting clubs. Unfortunately, he didn’t get into a single one. “I wanted to join a consulting club because there are a lot of cool professional experiences that...
Daily Trojan
USC plays into the L.A. anti-intellectualism myth
Whether or not I’ve fully processed it, I am reaching the end of my college career. As I’ve taken most of my required courses to graduate, I am left with nothing but freedom (in the form of open electives). For my upper division communication elective, no class piqued my interest on the fall registrar more than Los Angeles: Communication and Culture, taught by Josh Kun. Through this class, we’ve explored the complexities of L.A. as a whole, discussed the paradoxical nature of the city and addressed many of the myths surrounding it. However, none have stuck with me quite like the paradigm of the L.A. anti-intellectual.
Comments / 0