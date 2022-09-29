ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

WATCH: Naples firefighters rescue woman from flooded car

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YxtIN_0iEjd5t700

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Water rescuers in Naples, Florida waded through waist-deep floodwater Wednesday to rescue a woman trapped in her car as Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s west coast with Category 4 winds, rain, and flood surge.

Footage shared by Naples Fire-Rescue showed a firefighter break the rear passenger window of the woman’s car with an axe before pulling her to safety.

WATCH: Valrico family narrowly escapes being crushed by falling tree during Hurricane Ian

On Wednesday, Collier County officials said half of the streets in Naples were “not passable” due to high water. Officials added that tides may further raise the water level.

Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm, with maximum wind speeds of 150 mph, but later weakened as it made its way up into central Florida.

Roughly 2.2 million Floridians were without power early Thursday, according to PowerOutage.us .

WFLA

Explainer: Why Fort Myers was flooded with storm surge

As crews work around the clock to clear debris, survey damage, and continue search and rescue operations around Fort Myers Beach, experts will begin to piece together the factors that led to the catastrophic flooding that washed away roads, homes, and entire communities throughout Hurricane Ian impact zones.
FORT MYERS, FL
10NEWS

WATCH: Man 'in shock' rescued from Hurricane Ian rubble in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man being rescued on Thursday in Fort Myers from underneath rubble after Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast was caught on video. In the clip, it appears Good Samaritans and uniformed officials find the man underneath a crumbled building. Someone can be overheard saying, "You're okay, we got you, we got you," as the group is taking debris off of the man.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples recovering from hurricane damage, extends state of emergency

Naples City Council unanimously extended its local state of emergency for Hurricane Ian on Friday another seven days, the maximum time allowed by Florida statutes. The original declaration made on Tuesday expired after 72 hours. “We’re in a tough situation and I need to start being very direct and very...
NAPLES, FL
Click10.com

Aerial video shows Hurricane Ian damage in Matlacha

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s fury destroyed the bridge connecting Matlacha, a small charming village in Lee County, to Pine Island and the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area. Aerial video shows residents using a slab to walk into what’s left of the area after Ian’s storm surge swallowed...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Emergency responders line highway to Bonita Springs

BONTIA SPRINGS, Fla. -- Hurricane Ian is moving toward the South Carolina coast after leaving a trail of destruction in Florida. The storm slammed into Florida’s southwest coast at about 3:05 p.m. Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. It weakened to a tropical storm after inundating the coast with catastrophic storm surge and flooding rains.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Click10.com

Aerial footage shows hurricane damage on Florida’s southwest coast

Sky 10 flew to Florida’s west coast Friday morning, where search and rescue operations are underway after Hurricane Ian ravaged the area this week. Sky 10 flew over the areas of Naples, Bonita Springs Beach, Estero Bay, Little Hickory Island, Lovers Key State Park, the South Fort Myers Pass and the San Carlos Pass.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Lee County Sheriff confirms deaths after Hurricane Ian

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — In a video released Saturday morning, the Lee County Sheriff confirmed storm-related deaths and provided updates on recovery efforts. Sheriff Carmine Marceno said there are "about 35 deaths," so far. "There are those that are wondering about their loved one, their friends and family, said...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Popculture

Woman Rescued From Car Amid Hurricane Ian Floods in Wild Viral Video

A dramatic video from Naples, Florida shows the city's brave firefighters rescuing a woman from a car submerged during Hurricane Ian on Wednesday. The hurricane left Naples and other communities along Florida's west coast devastated with flooding and high wind, even before it made landfall near Cayo Costa in the afternoon. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state is now taking a "search, secure, and stabilize" approach after the storm moved through the state Thursday morning.
NAPLES, FL
cw34.com

Tracking Ian: Deep-water rescues in Naples caught on camera

NAPLES, Fla. (CBS12) — Deep-water rescues are happening across Naples as Hurricane Ian makes landfall. The Naples Fire Rescue Department narrated the dramatic incident on Facebook. Crews walked a person to the fire department in water up above their waists. The fire station is also flooded out.
NAPLES, FL
