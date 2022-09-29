SAITAMA, Japan -- The Golden State Warriors' decision to hold Klay Thompson out of the team's two preseason games in Tokyo didn't come as a surprise for the shooting guard. According to Thompson, the Warriors' training staff informed him last week that it was unlikely he'd be able to play in the set of games against the Washington Wizards because he did not scrimmage at all over the summer.

