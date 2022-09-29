Read full article on original website
Giants and Diamondbacks meet, winner takes 3-game series
Arizona Diamondbacks (73-85, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (79-79, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-5, 4.18 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 99 strikeouts); Giants: Scott Alexander (0-0, 1.10 ERA, .67 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks play...
Longoria 2 HRs, 5 RBIs, Giants win 10 of 11, beat Dbacks
SAN FRANCISCO -- - Evan Longoria homered twice and drove in five runs as the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-4 Friday night for their 10th win in 11 games. Mike Yastrzemski and Austin Wynns also went deep as San Francisco (79-78) moved above .500 for the first...
Proctor hits grand slam, Rodón Ks 10 as Giants sweep Rockies
SAN FRANCISCO -- - Ford Proctor hit a grand slam for his first career home run, Carlos Rodón struck out 10 in six scoreless innings and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 6-4 on Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep. "It's hard to describe," Proctor said...
Mariners take on the Athletics in first of 3-game series
Oakland Athletics (56-100, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (85-70, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (1-2, 7.15 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (13-6, 3.29 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 170 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Oakland Athletics to start...
Giants host the Diamondbacks on home winning streak
LINE: Giants -133, Diamondbacks +112; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they play the Arizona Diamondbacks. San Francisco has a 43-36 record in home games and a 79-78 record overall. The Giants are 36-11 in...
Quakes continue Loons' ill-timed swoon, 2-0
Shea Salinas scored in the final home game of his MLS career, and the San Jose Earthquakes put a dent in visiting Minnesota United's playoff hopes with a 2-0 victory on Saturday night. Salinas' goal from a direct free kick shortly after halftime was his first since the 2020 MLS...
Tupa: I've covered legends, but local players are real stars of my professional universe
Sometimes fate is kind. Very, very kind. The size of daily newspapers at which I’ve worked in my career has varied from the smallest circulation of 2,500 to the largest...
NFL・
Klay Thompson to sit out both Golden State Warriors' preseason games in Japan
SAITAMA, Japan -- Klay Thompson will not play in either of the Golden State Warriors' preseason games in Japan, coach Steve Kerr announced. Kerr said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution as the Warriors go through a condensed training camp. "Just feel more comfortable giving him...
Golden State Warriors hold Klay Thompson out of Tokyo games over lack of summer scrimmaging
SAITAMA, Japan -- The Golden State Warriors' decision to hold Klay Thompson out of the team's two preseason games in Tokyo didn't come as a surprise for the shooting guard. According to Thompson, the Warriors' training staff informed him last week that it was unlikely he'd be able to play in the set of games against the Washington Wizards because he did not scrimmage at all over the summer.
