ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KGO

Giants and Diamondbacks meet, winner takes 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (73-85, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (79-79, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-5, 4.18 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 99 strikeouts); Giants: Scott Alexander (0-0, 1.10 ERA, .67 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks play...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGO

Longoria 2 HRs, 5 RBIs, Giants win 10 of 11, beat Dbacks

SAN FRANCISCO -- - Evan Longoria homered twice and drove in five runs as the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-4 Friday night for their 10th win in 11 games. Mike Yastrzemski and Austin Wynns also went deep as San Francisco (79-78) moved above .500 for the first...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGO

Proctor hits grand slam, Rodón Ks 10 as Giants sweep Rockies

SAN FRANCISCO -- - Ford Proctor hit a grand slam for his first career home run, Carlos Rodón struck out 10 in six scoreless innings and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 6-4 on Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep. "It's hard to describe," Proctor said...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGO

Mariners take on the Athletics in first of 3-game series

Oakland Athletics (56-100, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (85-70, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (1-2, 7.15 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (13-6, 3.29 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 170 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Oakland Athletics to start...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
State
California State
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
KGO

Giants host the Diamondbacks on home winning streak

LINE: Giants -133, Diamondbacks +112; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they play the Arizona Diamondbacks. San Francisco has a 43-36 record in home games and a 79-78 record overall. The Giants are 36-11 in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGO

Quakes continue Loons' ill-timed swoon, 2-0

Shea Salinas scored in the final home game of his MLS career, and the San Jose Earthquakes put a dent in visiting Minnesota United's playoff hopes with a 2-0 victory on Saturday night. Salinas' goal from a direct free kick shortly after halftime was his first since the 2020 MLS...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Griffin Canning
Person
Joel Payamps
Person
Cole Irvin
Person
Sam Moll
Person
Taylor Ward
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Andrew Velazquez
Person
Deolis Guerra
KGO

Golden State Warriors hold Klay Thompson out of Tokyo games over lack of summer scrimmaging

SAITAMA, Japan -- The Golden State Warriors' decision to hold Klay Thompson out of the team's two preseason games in Tokyo didn't come as a surprise for the shooting guard. According to Thompson, the Warriors' training staff informed him last week that it was unlikely he'd be able to play in the set of games against the Washington Wizards because he did not scrimmage at all over the summer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy