ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KGO

Longoria 2 HRs, 5 RBIs, Giants win 10 of 11, beat Dbacks

SAN FRANCISCO -- - Evan Longoria homered twice and drove in five runs as the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-4 Friday night for their 10th win in 11 games. Mike Yastrzemski and Austin Wynns also went deep as San Francisco (79-78) moved above .500 for the first...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGO

Athletics bring 6-game losing streak into matchup against the Mariners

LINE: Mariners -280, Athletics +227; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics look to break their six-game losing streak with a victory against the Seattle Mariners. Seattle is 43-33 at home and 87-70 overall. The Mariners have a 58-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents. Oakland...
OAKLAND, CA
KGO

Mariners take on the Athletics in first of 3-game series

Oakland Athletics (56-100, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (85-70, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (1-2, 7.15 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (13-6, 3.29 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 170 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Oakland Athletics to start...
OAKLAND, CA
KGO

Giants host the Diamondbacks on home winning streak

LINE: Giants -133, Diamondbacks +112; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they play the Arizona Diamondbacks. San Francisco has a 43-36 record in home games and a 79-78 record overall. The Giants are 36-11 in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy