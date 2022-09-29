Read full article on original website
Longoria 2 HRs, 5 RBIs, Giants win 10 of 11, beat Dbacks
SAN FRANCISCO -- - Evan Longoria homered twice and drove in five runs as the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-4 Friday night for their 10th win in 11 games. Mike Yastrzemski and Austin Wynns also went deep as San Francisco (79-78) moved above .500 for the first...
Athletics bring 6-game losing streak into matchup against the Mariners
LINE: Mariners -280, Athletics +227; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics look to break their six-game losing streak with a victory against the Seattle Mariners. Seattle is 43-33 at home and 87-70 overall. The Mariners have a 58-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents. Oakland...
Mariners take on the Athletics in first of 3-game series
Oakland Athletics (56-100, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (85-70, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (1-2, 7.15 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (13-6, 3.29 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 170 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Oakland Athletics to start...
Giants host the Diamondbacks on home winning streak
LINE: Giants -133, Diamondbacks +112; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they play the Arizona Diamondbacks. San Francisco has a 43-36 record in home games and a 79-78 record overall. The Giants are 36-11 in...
