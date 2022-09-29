The multi-purpose venue Oval Space, in Bethnal Green, has had its license revoked following an alleged shooting on the club’s dancefloor in August. Oval Space has sat in the middle of London’s music, arts and entertainment scene since it opened in 2013. Though notables from Frank Ocean to Vin Diesel have passed through its green room, Oval Space is known for a variety of club nights. Now, it will be shuttered after a decision was made concerning its license renewal on Tuesday September 27. Though the organisers have been campaigning to save the nightclub, Oval Space was also condemned for other alleged ongoing issues.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO