Rock Hall, MD

Rock Hall FallFest celebrates 25th anniversary with more music

By MacKenzie Brady
Kent County News
Kent County News
 3 days ago
ROCK HALL — When Rock Hall FallFest takes place Saturday, Oct. 8 for its 25th anniversary event, the annual small-town street fair that celebrates the “return” of the mighty oyster, as well as a legacy of great live music, will feature even more music this year.

According to a news release, a total of eight acts will perform on two stages, with no repeat performances this time around, and a toe-tapping good time from start to finish during the 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. event.

baltimorefishbowl.com

11 Things You May Not Know About Mallory Tarschis, Owner of Betsy Robinson’s Bridal

We recently had a private walkthrough and chat with Owner Mallory Tarschis of the fabulous bridal boutique, Betsy Robinson’s. At only twenty-six years old she is taking the bridal industry by storm and bringing her own new style to the shop. Mallory is actively involved in the Associated young adult division which has helped her to broaden her community in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
Kent County News is a weekly newspaper published in Chestertown, Maryland. The paper is published once a week on Thursday.

