Rock Hall FallFest celebrates 25th anniversary with more music

ROCK HALL — When Rock Hall FallFest takes place Saturday, Oct. 8 for its 25th anniversary event, the annual small-town street fair that celebrates the “return” of the mighty oyster, as well as a legacy of great live music, will feature even more music this year.

According to a news release, a total of eight acts will perform on two stages, with no repeat performances this time around, and a toe-tapping good time from start to finish during the 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. event.