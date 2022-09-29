Read full article on original website
Panthers send runners to Bulldog Invite
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA — Panorama had two varsity boys, two varsity girls and four middle school girls take part in the Ogden Invitational Tuesday. Zach Hayden was 72nd overall in 23 minutes, 16,02 seconds for the Panther boys, with Gryffin Burchfield crossing 77th in 23:30.86. A clocking of 21:41.8...
W-G cross country runs at Ogden Tuesday
OGDEN, IA — The Woodward-Granger harriers made a short trip north Tuesday to take part in the annual Ogden Invitational. Ogden and Madrid were 1-2 in the boys varsity race at 47 and 65 points, respectively, with W-G sixth of seven at 112. Fifty-six points was the winning score for Grandview Christian in the girls varsity race, with W-G fourth of six with 71 points.
Hawks, Panthers, Trojans meet for triangular
WOODWARD, IA — Panorama and Pleasantville were guests of the Woodward-Granger volleyball team Thursday, with the trio playing a triangular that will not be counted among WCC standings despite all three being members of the league. Pleasantville (11-12) was a two-time winner, topping both W-G (5-13) and Panorama (3-12),...
Tim Vodenik of Ogden
Tim Vodenik, 65, of Ogden passed away Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at his home in Ogden, Iowa. A Celebration of Life will be held at later date. Timothy Jay Vodenik was born June 25, 1957, in Santa Monica, California, to Jack Carlos and Blanche Wilhelmina (Kail) Vodenik. He attended the...
Adair County sends letter opposing eminent domain
The Iowa Utility Board, the governing body that oversees permissions for utilities like large-scale wind farms, solar farms or carbon dioxide pipelines to be built in Iowa should have received a letter this week from Adair County’s board of supervisors sharing their opposition to the use of eminent domain for the building of CO2 pipelines.
Des Moines City Council member crowdfunds fine for man ticketed while panhandling
Councilmember Indira Sheumaker raised more than enough money this month to pay a local man’s $95 ticket based on an ordinance she says “criminalizes poverty,” and may violate his First Amendment rights. Driving home on Sept. 17, Sheumaker, representative for Ward 1 on the Des Moines City...
Des Moines men face drug charges after bad turn at Jordan Creek
Two Des Moines men were arrested on drug charges Wednesday night near the Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines after they allegedly turned left at a no-left-turn sign. Herschel Thomas Davis, 69, of 1120 Geil Ave., Des Moines, was charged with controlled substance violation, tax stamp violation and driving while barred.
UPDATE: No fault found in child-car collision Friday, police say
The child involved in a collision with a motor vehicle on Willis Avenue Friday afternoon sustained “non life-threatening injuries,” according to a Perry Police Department spokesperson. The juvenile was transported from the scene by Dallas County EMS. The incident occurred about 5 p.m. in the 2000 block of...
