OGDEN, IA — The Woodward-Granger harriers made a short trip north Tuesday to take part in the annual Ogden Invitational. Ogden and Madrid were 1-2 in the boys varsity race at 47 and 65 points, respectively, with W-G sixth of seven at 112. Fifty-six points was the winning score for Grandview Christian in the girls varsity race, with W-G fourth of six with 71 points.

OGDEN, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO