Dana Marie (Bruno) Montgomery passed away surrounded by family on September 27, 2022, after a long, hard fought battle with cancer. She was born in San Pablo, CA on October 4, 1961, to Richard Bruno and Carolyn (Hollingshead) Miner. She moved a lot throughout her childhood to various cities and towns from Seattle, WA to Fairview, UT. Castle Dale, Utah is where she ended up calling home for 36 years. She attended beauty school in Orem, Utah, and during that time, she met and fell in love with her eternal companion, Scott Paul Montgomery. They were married on December 8, 1984. They were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Manti LDS Temple on January 25, 1986. She was blessed with two stepchildren, Chelsee and Dustin, whom she always claimed and loved as her own. Dana’s four greatest blessings were her four children, Scotty, Michael, Lacey, and Quinn, whom she loved fiercely.

CASTLE DALE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO