Lady Spartan volleyball falls in tough meeting on road in Richfield
The Lady Spartan volleyball squad went in to their game with Richfield riding a three game win streak. Richfield on the other hand entered the game on a four game win streak and when the dust settled the Wildcats would claim their fifth win in a row, taking a 3-1 win over Emery.
Carbon volleyball back to No.4 with win over Canyon View
After their loss earlier in the week to Richfield the Lady Dinos slipped to No.5 in the RPI rankings. Thursday the welcomed the Canyon View Falcons to Price and claimed a straight set victory, 3-0. Carbon faced a tough team on Tuesday when they took on Richfield on the road....
Carbon senior night spoiled by the Hawks
Friday night featured the celebration of the 2022 Carbon High seniors on a beautiful senior night. The Dinos announced each to-be graduate before kick-off with the North Sanpete Hawks. As the 2-5 Dinos took the field with the 2-5 Hawks, Carbon hoped to snap a 5-game losing streak after a...
Carbon and Emery meet one more time on the soccer field
The Lady Dino and Lady Spartan soccer squads met on the soccer field for the second and final time in the regular season. Carbon handed Emery a 6-0 loss earlier this month, and on Tuesday night even though the score was a little closer the end result was the same, a Carbon win 3-1.
Cross country teams from Region 12 converge on Moab for Red Rock Invite
Cross country teams from around southern and eastern Utah traveled to Moab on Wednesday for the Red Rock Invitational at the Moab Golf Course. Both Carbon and Emery posted great finishes for both the boys and girls. Carbon boys grabbed first and the girls took the second. For Emery both teams claimed a third place finish.
Ascension St Matthew’s Church annual Fall Fare on October 7 and October 8
The Ascension St Matthew’s Church annual Fall Fare will take place on Friday, October 7 from 4:00pm to 7:00 pm and Saturday, October 8 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. This community event will take place at the church which is located at 522 North Homestead Boulevard in Price.
Carbon School District weekly update shines light on Wellington Elementary
Wellington Elementary recently received a grant to have a greenhouse constructed at the school. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Principal Paulie Vogrinec to discuss all the details. The school was approached by USU Eastern and other organizations with an opportunity to receive a research grant to...
Dana Marie (Bruno) Montgomery – September 27 2022
Dana Marie (Bruno) Montgomery passed away surrounded by family on September 27, 2022, after a long, hard fought battle with cancer. She was born in San Pablo, CA on October 4, 1961, to Richard Bruno and Carolyn (Hollingshead) Miner. She moved a lot throughout her childhood to various cities and towns from Seattle, WA to Fairview, UT. Castle Dale, Utah is where she ended up calling home for 36 years. She attended beauty school in Orem, Utah, and during that time, she met and fell in love with her eternal companion, Scott Paul Montgomery. They were married on December 8, 1984. They were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Manti LDS Temple on January 25, 1986. She was blessed with two stepchildren, Chelsee and Dustin, whom she always claimed and loved as her own. Dana’s four greatest blessings were her four children, Scotty, Michael, Lacey, and Quinn, whom she loved fiercely.
William Blaine Rowley – September 25 2022
William Blaine Rowley passed away in Price, Utah on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the age of 86. He was born July 20, 1936, in Orangeville, UT to parents Samuel Herbert and Margaret Jean (Huntington) Rowley. Blaine married Ramona Oman in the Manti Temple on March 8, 1957, and together...
International Observe the Moon Night on October 1
The Helper Dark Sky Observers would like to invite the community out to enjoy International Observe the Moon Night on Saturday, October 1 from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm in the parking lot of Mountain View Cemetery in Helper. Event Organizers, Mark Bunnell and Mark Wickman both stopped by Castle Country Radio to discuss all the details of this event.
Price City update with Council Member Boyd Marsing
Price City each month sends a representative to Castle Country Radio to keep listeners posted or informed on various topics. This month the update was with Price City Council Member, Boyd Marsing who spoke on the city’s International Days Celebration, water, roads and CJC Christmas Tree Regalia. This year’s...
