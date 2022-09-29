ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richfield, UT

Comments / 0

Related
castlecountryradio.com

Lady Spartan volleyball falls in tough meeting on road in Richfield

The Lady Spartan volleyball squad went in to their game with Richfield riding a three game win streak. Richfield on the other hand entered the game on a four game win streak and when the dust settled the Wildcats would claim their fifth win in a row, taking a 3-1 win over Emery.
RICHFIELD, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Carbon volleyball back to No.4 with win over Canyon View

After their loss earlier in the week to Richfield the Lady Dinos slipped to No.5 in the RPI rankings. Thursday the welcomed the Canyon View Falcons to Price and claimed a straight set victory, 3-0. Carbon faced a tough team on Tuesday when they took on Richfield on the road....
PRICE, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Carbon and Emery meet one more time on the soccer field

The Lady Dino and Lady Spartan soccer squads met on the soccer field for the second and final time in the regular season. Carbon handed Emery a 6-0 loss earlier this month, and on Tuesday night even though the score was a little closer the end result was the same, a Carbon win 3-1.
PRICE, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Lady Dino soccer closes out regular season with a win over Grand

The Lady Dino soccer team celebrated this year’s seniors on Thursday with the final regular season game against the Grand Red Devils. Taking control in the first half, Carbon kept at Grand all contest taking an 8-0 win. Carbon came out firing, putting up six goals in the first...
PRICE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Price, UT
Richfield, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Richfield, UT
KPCW

Show horses hit the Heber Valley

Known for their size, beauty and showmanship, draft horses are performing in Wasatch County Thursday through Saturday. Usually only seen in movies and beer commercials, Clydesdale, Belgian and Percheron horses are putting on a show in the fourth annual Heber Valley Draft Horse Show this weekend. “These horses weigh up...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Alysha Diane Joe Melo – September 27 2022

Alysha Diane Joe Melo, age 66, passed from a broken heart on September 27, 2022 at her granddaughter’s home in Helper. She was born February 26, 1956 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Thelma Beed. On November 30, 1974, Diane married John Andrew Melo in Wellington, Utah. He preceded her in death on August 25, 2022.
HELPER, UT
castlecountryradio.com

William Blaine Rowley – September 25 2022

William Blaine Rowley passed away in Price, Utah on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the age of 86. He was born July 20, 1936, in Orangeville, UT to parents Samuel Herbert and Margaret Jean (Huntington) Rowley. Blaine married Ramona Oman in the Manti Temple on March 8, 1957, and together...
PRICE, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Carbon School District weekly update shines light on Wellington Elementary

Wellington Elementary recently received a grant to have a greenhouse constructed at the school. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Principal Paulie Vogrinec to discuss all the details. The school was approached by USU Eastern and other organizations with an opportunity to receive a research grant to...
WELLINGTON, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lady Dino#Wildcats#Spartans
castlecountryradio.com

Dana Marie (Bruno) Montgomery – September 27 2022

Dana Marie (Bruno) Montgomery passed away surrounded by family on September 27, 2022, after a long, hard fought battle with cancer. She was born in San Pablo, CA on October 4, 1961, to Richard Bruno and Carolyn (Hollingshead) Miner. She moved a lot throughout her childhood to various cities and towns from Seattle, WA to Fairview, UT. Castle Dale, Utah is where she ended up calling home for 36 years. She attended beauty school in Orem, Utah, and during that time, she met and fell in love with her eternal companion, Scott Paul Montgomery. They were married on December 8, 1984. They were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Manti LDS Temple on January 25, 1986. She was blessed with two stepchildren, Chelsee and Dustin, whom she always claimed and loved as her own. Dana’s four greatest blessings were her four children, Scotty, Michael, Lacey, and Quinn, whom she loved fiercely.
CASTLE DALE, UT
castlecountryradio.com

BLM announces 765-acre prescribed burn near Highway 6 in Utah County

The Bureau of Land Management West Desert District plans to conduct a prescribed burn of 765 acres in the Kyune Creek area between late-September and mid-October 2022, as conditions allow. The project area is located in Utah County, approximately 42 miles east of Spanish Fork on Highway 6. “The West...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
castlecountryradio.com

International Observe the Moon Night on October 1

The Helper Dark Sky Observers would like to invite the community out to enjoy International Observe the Moon Night on Saturday, October 1 from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm in the parking lot of Mountain View Cemetery in Helper. Event Organizers, Mark Bunnell and Mark Wickman both stopped by Castle Country Radio to discuss all the details of this event.
HELPER, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

UTA announces upcoming changes to bus schedules

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) has announced upcoming emergency bus service adjustments to go into effect December 11. UTA says that these changes — prompted by operator shortages — will include numerous local routes, ski service routes and regional routes in Weber, Davis, Salt Lake and Summit counties. Other UTA services, such […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Price City update with Council Member Boyd Marsing

Price City each month sends a representative to Castle Country Radio to keep listeners posted or informed on various topics. This month the update was with Price City Council Member, Boyd Marsing who spoke on the city’s International Days Celebration, water, roads and CJC Christmas Tree Regalia. This year’s...
PRICE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy