Lady Spartan volleyball falls in tough meeting on road in Richfield
The Lady Spartan volleyball squad went in to their game with Richfield riding a three game win streak. Richfield on the other hand entered the game on a four game win streak and when the dust settled the Wildcats would claim their fifth win in a row, taking a 3-1 win over Emery.
Carbon volleyball back to No.4 with win over Canyon View
After their loss earlier in the week to Richfield the Lady Dinos slipped to No.5 in the RPI rankings. Thursday the welcomed the Canyon View Falcons to Price and claimed a straight set victory, 3-0. Carbon faced a tough team on Tuesday when they took on Richfield on the road....
Carbon and Emery meet one more time on the soccer field
The Lady Dino and Lady Spartan soccer squads met on the soccer field for the second and final time in the regular season. Carbon handed Emery a 6-0 loss earlier this month, and on Tuesday night even though the score was a little closer the end result was the same, a Carbon win 3-1.
Lady Dino soccer closes out regular season with a win over Grand
The Lady Dino soccer team celebrated this year’s seniors on Thursday with the final regular season game against the Grand Red Devils. Taking control in the first half, Carbon kept at Grand all contest taking an 8-0 win. Carbon came out firing, putting up six goals in the first...
Show horses hit the Heber Valley
Known for their size, beauty and showmanship, draft horses are performing in Wasatch County Thursday through Saturday. Usually only seen in movies and beer commercials, Clydesdale, Belgian and Percheron horses are putting on a show in the fourth annual Heber Valley Draft Horse Show this weekend. “These horses weigh up...
Alysha Diane Joe Melo – September 27 2022
Alysha Diane Joe Melo, age 66, passed from a broken heart on September 27, 2022 at her granddaughter’s home in Helper. She was born February 26, 1956 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Thelma Beed. On November 30, 1974, Diane married John Andrew Melo in Wellington, Utah. He preceded her in death on August 25, 2022.
William Blaine Rowley – September 25 2022
William Blaine Rowley passed away in Price, Utah on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the age of 86. He was born July 20, 1936, in Orangeville, UT to parents Samuel Herbert and Margaret Jean (Huntington) Rowley. Blaine married Ramona Oman in the Manti Temple on March 8, 1957, and together...
Carbon School District weekly update shines light on Wellington Elementary
Wellington Elementary recently received a grant to have a greenhouse constructed at the school. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Principal Paulie Vogrinec to discuss all the details. The school was approached by USU Eastern and other organizations with an opportunity to receive a research grant to...
Dana Marie (Bruno) Montgomery – September 27 2022
Dana Marie (Bruno) Montgomery passed away surrounded by family on September 27, 2022, after a long, hard fought battle with cancer. She was born in San Pablo, CA on October 4, 1961, to Richard Bruno and Carolyn (Hollingshead) Miner. She moved a lot throughout her childhood to various cities and towns from Seattle, WA to Fairview, UT. Castle Dale, Utah is where she ended up calling home for 36 years. She attended beauty school in Orem, Utah, and during that time, she met and fell in love with her eternal companion, Scott Paul Montgomery. They were married on December 8, 1984. They were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Manti LDS Temple on January 25, 1986. She was blessed with two stepchildren, Chelsee and Dustin, whom she always claimed and loved as her own. Dana’s four greatest blessings were her four children, Scotty, Michael, Lacey, and Quinn, whom she loved fiercely.
BLM announces 765-acre prescribed burn near Highway 6 in Utah County
The Bureau of Land Management West Desert District plans to conduct a prescribed burn of 765 acres in the Kyune Creek area between late-September and mid-October 2022, as conditions allow. The project area is located in Utah County, approximately 42 miles east of Spanish Fork on Highway 6. “The West...
International Observe the Moon Night on October 1
The Helper Dark Sky Observers would like to invite the community out to enjoy International Observe the Moon Night on Saturday, October 1 from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm in the parking lot of Mountain View Cemetery in Helper. Event Organizers, Mark Bunnell and Mark Wickman both stopped by Castle Country Radio to discuss all the details of this event.
Ascension St Matthew’s Church annual Fall Fare on October 7 and October 8
The Ascension St Matthew’s Church annual Fall Fare will take place on Friday, October 7 from 4:00pm to 7:00 pm and Saturday, October 8 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. This community event will take place at the church which is located at 522 North Homestead Boulevard in Price.
