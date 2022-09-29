Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Redcar steel plant: 'Biggest demolition' of its kind in 75 years
A building on the site of a former steelworks has been brought down in what is thought to be one of the largest single explosive demolition operations in the UK in 75 years. The Basic Oxygen Steelmaking (BOS) Plant in Redcar refined molten iron from the blast furnace, until the works closed in 2015.
mansionglobal.com
Flintshire, U.K., Home With 16,961 Square Feet and Fourteen Bedrooms Asks £2.5 Million
This home in Flintshire, U.K., includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 16,961 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Alastair Summerfield. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. The Master Bedroom suite is accessed through a large oak door comprising an inner landing leading to a large bedroom with imposing views of front park and The Cheshire Plains. A wrought iron gate leads to a wide grass path through to an outstanding Pinetum with a wide variety of specimen trees including Corsican Pine, Wellingtonia, Cedar of Lebanon and hardwoods underplanted with spring bulbs.A dry earth path continues through Rhododendrons to a small gate in a stone wall with views across farmland and woodland to hills and mountains beyond. The remaining four bedrooms are in the west wing and include two at the front of the house with lovely views, both with fireplaces.On the opposite side of the landing are stairs down to the side entrance hall, a bathroom and separate WC, the Oak bedroom, a half panelled room with views over the back garden and a second bedroom. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. There is a secondary staircase down to the first floor and two further sets of stairs, one leading to two former staff bedrooms and the other to a flat roof from which there are superb views.At the western end of the Hall is the former staff wing, accessed directly from the ground floor and comprising laundry, boiler room and garage with a sitting room/office, kitchen, bedroom and shower room on the first floor. Directly off the courtyard is a single storey building with separate gardeners' WCs.The CottagesIncluded in the sale of Gwysaney Hall are two three bedroom cottages.Garden CottageGarden Cottage is a very pretty detached Grade II listed house overlooking lawned gardens to the front.The cottage is wonderfully spacious, and comprises: Dining hall.
From the £25,000 wreck to the £25m home with an indoor pool: what three house sales tell us about modern Britain
Thousands of homes are sold each day across the country, and each has its own story, from the drug- and crime-ridden streets of a former mining town to the ever more bizarre demands of the super-rich
'It looks like a prison': Grand Designs viewers blast £1.5 million home which was granted planning permission for 'outstanding architectural quality' - and say it looks more like an Amazon warehouse
Grand Designs viewers have blasted the design of a £1.5 million house which they think resembles a US high-security prison. Married couple Sarah and Mike set out to build a farming longhouse in the Derbyshire Dales where they could live alongside each of their parents, which they hoped would cost £900,000 to construct but actually coming in at £1.2 million.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Controversial changes to North Yorkshire fire service approved
Changes to fire service provision in North Yorkshire are to go ahead, the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) has said. Huntington fire station, near York, will become an on-call station and Harrogate fire station will only have one appliance staffed overnight. Commissioner Zoe Metcalfe said the decision was based...
BBC
Cost of living: Families bringing boarded-up fires back into use
Households are bringing boarded-up fires and stoves back into use to reduce their energy bills, chimney sweeps have said. One West Yorkshire couple said they had reinstated an old stove, unused since they moved in. Campaign group Fuel Poverty Action said people were "resorting to all sorts of measures" to...
BBC
Stabbed Derbyshire police dog Axle dies in retirement
A former police dog, who survived being stabbed three times while on duty, has died. Axle made headlines in 2018 after he was stabbed by a man who went on to be jailed for more than six years. The German shepherd died aged 11 last week after a short illness,...
BBC
Irish government 'will not abandon' plans for concrete block levy
A 10% levy on concrete blocks is due to come into effect in April 2023. Irish government says that will help to compensate people whose homes have been affected by mica. Critics call it "grossly unfair" and say it will increase house prices. The Irish government will push ahead...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hotel of horrors where ‘Hannibal Lecter’ killer ‘ate the face’ of his victim is put up for auction for £260,000 after being turned into a nine-bedroom home despite locals wanting it demolished for good
A hotel of horrors where a young woman was brutally attacked by a 'demonic' killer who 'ate her face' is up for sale despite pleas from villagers to demolish the property. Cerys Yemm, 22, suffered 89 injuries after Matthew Williams, 34, was seen 'shoving a screwdriver in her face' in his room at the Sirhowy Arms hotel in Argoed, near Caerphilly, South Wales in November 2014.
Latest Covid surge a ‘heavy straw on camel’s back’ for every hospital in UK
Every hospital in the UK is under significant pressure and a new Covid surge is “a very heavy straw on the camel’s back”, health leaders have warned. At least eight hospitals declared a critical incident, cancelled operations or asked people not to come to A&E unless they were seriously ill last week. One of Britain’s most senior emergency doctor said there were links between incidents like these and the rapid rise in hospitalisations for Covid, up nearly 37% in a week to 7,024. While the Office for National Statistics said it was too early to say if an autumn Covid wave had begun, health leaders said ministers need to urgently address staffing shortages.
BBC
Leamington Spa veteran completes 'humbling' UK coastline run
A former soldier who has finished a coastline run around the UK for charity called the journey "humbling and eye-opening". Paul Minter, from Leamington Spa, started in March in Liverpool and returned to the city on Saturday. He covered 5,000 miles (8,046km) and raised more than £50,000 towards a residential...
BBC
Ride to the Wall: National Memorial Arboretum hosts service for thousands of bikers
Thousands of motorcyclists including some from as far afield as Spain have held an annual service of remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum. The Ride to the Wall, now in its 15th year, saw them travel in convoy to the site in Alrewas, Staffordshire. The service included a special flypast...
CARS・
BBC
Princess of Wales meets crew of HMS Glasgow at Windsor Castle
Royal Navy sailors from HMS Glasgow have been meeting the Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle. Last year the princess became the sponsor of the City Class Type 26 frigate, which is currently under construction in Govan. At Windsor, she spoke to dozens of sailors about the building of the...
BBC
Doorstep murder: Police have new man in sights over banker shooting
The murder of banker Alistair Wilson has baffled detectives for almost 20 years - but police now believe the key to solving the case could lie just yards from the doorstep where he was gunned down. They think the most likely motive centres on Alistair's objections to a decking area...
BBC
Anger as newspaper claims Liverpool has no significant culture
Liverpool City Region's mayor has demanded an apology after an article claimed the city had no cultural facilities of "any great significance". The story in Thursday's Daily Telegraph examined the battle between Liverpool and Glasgow to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. Author Ben Lawrence also said Liverpool had "no...
BBC
Louth: Controversial seating removed after vandalism
Brightly coloured wooden seating on a busy town centre road has been removed after it was vandalised for a second time within weeks of being installed. The "parklets" were installed on Mercer Row in Louth by Lincolnshire County Council as part of a bid to get people to spend more time in the town.
BBC
Edinburgh council agrees powers to regulate short-term lets
Edinburgh's city council has agreed new powers to regulate Airbnb-style short-term lets. The licencing scheme will allow the authority to restrict tenements and shared door properties being used, and ensure that correct planning permission and safety checks are in place. The scheme which will be introduced on 1 October is...
BBC
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Wizz Air moves flights to Leeds Bradford
A budget airline is stopping flights from Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA). Wizz Air said that all its routes would fly from Leeds Bradford Airport following the announcement that the South Yorkshire airport would close. Flights to Gdansk, Katowice, Krakow, Warsaw, Wroclaw, Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca will switch from 31 October. Passengers...
BBC
Ukrainian firefighters take part in Birmingham rescue festival
Hundreds of firefighters from across the UK and Ukraine have been testing their rescue skills in a two-day event in Birmingham. The annual Festival of Rescue has seen teams take part in challenges including cutting people from crashed cars and rope rescues. The event takes place in a different city...
BBC
Plan for police museum in Belfast 'to open in 2025'
New plans are being finalised for a long-delayed £6m police museum in Belfast, with an "anticipated" opening in late 2025. Costs will be met from "ring-fenced capital previously set aside by government", according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI). It will replace a smaller facility within the...
Comments / 0