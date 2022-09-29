ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

thecomeback.com

Curt Schilling has blunt take on Aaron Judge

One thing that Curt Schilling has in common with Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, and Sammy Sosa is that none of them are in the Baseball Hall of Fame despite putting up big numbers during their playing careers. While the other three are seemingly being kept out because of PED use, Schilling’s absence is likely more related to just a good, old-fashioned dislike of him as a person.
MLB
True Blue LA

Dodgers vs. Rockies Game XIV chat

The Los Angeles Dodgers wrap up their 2022 season with a six-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Clayton Kershaw (10-3, 2.42 ERA, 0.7 HR/9) toes the rubber for the Dodgers in the series opener Friday night. Kershaw has been dominant at home this season as usual. He’s...
True Blue LA

Dodgers vs. Rockies series preview

We’re finally in the home stretch, and the Dodgers will cap off the regular season with a six-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. This mega-series is yet another relic of the spring lockout: In order to maintain a 162-game season, the year’s first series has been rescheduled as the last one instead, resulting in the particularly long road trip for the Rockies.
True Blue LA

Rockies provide free way for Dodgers to reach 110 wins

In the Dodgers’ first truly academic game of the season, they waited patiently before rallying to beat the Rockies 6-4 on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, putting up crooked numbers in each of the final two innings. The Dodgers are 110-48 on the season, the first National League to...
MLB

From tacos to pitches, Dodgers prospect brings the heat

As a teenager growing up in the small town of Tepatitlán de Morelos in the Mexican state of Jalisco, Dodgers pitching prospect Octavio Becerra had a jammed-packed schedule: he went to school in the mornings, trained in the afternoons and spent evenings working. And it wasn’t any job: He was delivering meals and chopping up meat at his uncle’s taquería -- a restaurant specializing in tacos.
True Blue LA

8-run 4th inning sparks Dodgers’ 109th win

The Dodgers’ offense makes no apologies. A eight-run fourth inning ignited by a three-run home run by Cody Bellinger led to a blowout 10-1 win over the Rockies Friday night at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers once again set a new franchise win record with 109 regular season victories. The...
True Blue LA

Dodgers rename Spanish-language press box booth after Jaime Jarrín

Legendary Hall of Fame Dodgers broadcaster Jaime Jarrín was honored before Saturday night’s game at Dodger Stadium, during the final regular season series of Jarrín’s 64-year career. During the ceremony, Dodgers president Stan Kasten said Jarrín, though he wouldn’t be calling games any longer, “will continue...
True Blue LA

Dodgers 2022 minor league pitching leaders

I realize that I said on Thursday morning that our daily minor league reports were done for the year, but here are a few more. First up, we look at various Dodgers pitching leaders in the organization in 2022. By far the best pitching season was by Gavin Stone, the...
