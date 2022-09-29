Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Ukraine Claws Back More Territory Russia Is Trying to Absorb
Ukrainian forces scored more gains in their counteroffensive across at least two fronts Monday, advancing in the very areas that Russia is trying to absorb and challenging Moscow's effort to engage fresh troops and its threats to defend incorporated areas by all means. In their latest breakthrough, Ukrainian forces penetrated...
NBC New York
German Minister Criticizes U.S. Over ‘Astronomical' Natural Gas Prices
Germany's economy minister has accused the U.S. and other "friendly" gas supplier states of astronomical prices for their supplies. He suggested some gas suppliers were profiting from the fallout from the war in Ukraine which has sent global energy prices soaring. Germany's economy minister accused the U.S. and other "friendly"...
OPEC+ agrees deep oil production cuts, Biden calls it shortsighted
VIENNA/LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - OPEC+ agreed steep oil production cuts on Wednesday, curbing supply in an already tight market, causing one of its biggest clashes with the West as the U.S. administration called the surprise decision shortsighted.
NBC New York
Time for U.S. to Reevaluate Saudi Relationship, Sen. Chris Murphy Says Ahead of OPEC Output Cut
OPEC+'s plans to cut oil production is a "mistake," said U.S. Senator Chris Murphy. "I think it is a mistake on their part. And I think it's time for a wholesale re-revaluation of the U.S. alliance with Saudi Arabia," Murphy told CNBC. "I think you've got to be very careful...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC New York
OPEC+ to Cut Oil Production by 2 Million Barrels Per Day to Shore Up Prices, Defying U.S. Pressure
OPEC and non-OPEC partners on Wednesday agreed to impose deep output cuts, seeking to spur a recovery in oil prices despite U.S. pressure to pump more. Crude prices have fallen to roughly $80 a barrel from more than $120 in early June amid growing fears about the prospect of a global economic recession.
NBC New York
Energy Giants Return to Fossil Fuels Like Coal as Europe Braces for Winter
"In order to ensure the security of the electricity supply, the Danish authorities have today ordered us to continue as well as resume operations at some of our oil- and coal-fired power stations," Mads Nipper, the Orsted CEO, says. Orsted says all of the units concerned will need maintenance in...
Comments / 0