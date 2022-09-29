ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Ukraine Claws Back More Territory Russia Is Trying to Absorb

Ukrainian forces scored more gains in their counteroffensive across at least two fronts Monday, advancing in the very areas that Russia is trying to absorb and challenging Moscow's effort to engage fresh troops and its threats to defend incorporated areas by all means. In their latest breakthrough, Ukrainian forces penetrated...
POLITICS
NBC New York

German Minister Criticizes U.S. Over ‘Astronomical' Natural Gas Prices

Germany's economy minister has accused the U.S. and other "friendly" gas supplier states of astronomical prices for their supplies. He suggested some gas suppliers were profiting from the fallout from the war in Ukraine which has sent global energy prices soaring. Germany's economy minister accused the U.S. and other "friendly"...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov

Comments / 0

Community Policy