BBC
What Russian annexation means for Ukraine's regions
How will Russia annex four regions that it has occupied, but only partially, when they are in the middle of a war zone?. Vladimir Putin has signed an accord to annex the occupied regions, after declaring that Russia would never give them up and would defend them with all means available.
BBC
Ukraine war: Zaporizhzhia locals flee Russia annexation
Every day, convoys of people arrive in a supermarket car park in Zaporizhzhia city, escorted in by police vehicles. They've made the hazardous trip out of Russian-occupied territory in southern Ukraine, finally reaching the relative safety of this regional capital still firmly under Ukrainian control. And yet this is one...
Ukraine presses on with counteroffensive; Russia uses drones
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia attacked the Ukrainian president's hometown and other targets Sunday with suicide drones, and Ukraine took back full control of a strategic eastern city in a counteroffensive that has reshaped the war. Russia's loss of the eastern city of Lyman, which it had...
BBC
Ukrainian firefighters take part in Birmingham rescue festival
Hundreds of firefighters from across the UK and Ukraine have been testing their rescue skills in a two-day event in Birmingham. The annual Festival of Rescue has seen teams take part in challenges including cutting people from crashed cars and rope rescues. The event takes place in a different city...
BBC
Ukraine-Russia war: US army doctor and wife charged with Russia spying
A US army major doctor and her wife, a civilian doctor, have been charged with a plot to leak information to the Russian government. Jamie Lee Henry and Anna Gabrielian are accused of planning to share confidential information about patients at a military hospital. The pair allegedly told an undercover...
BBC
Ukraine war: Putin raises stakes in speech full of anti-Western bile
This week, one Russian newspaper, Moskovsky Komsomolets, concluded: "Vladimir Putin has nowhere to retreat. So, he'll continue to attack." Cue St George's Hall of the Kremlin Palace and the controversial signing ceremony in front of MPs, senators and officials. Vladimir Putin's decision to annex the four Ukrainian territories ("incorporate" in...
BBC
Ukraine round-up: Putin claims parts of Ukraine and horror as rocket strike kills dozens
Russia's President Vladimir Putin announced that four areas of Ukraine were now "forever" Russian territory, after referendums in the areas which have been deemed a "sham" by Ukraine and its allies. In an angry speech in Moscow filled with accusations against the West, he claimed that people in Russian-held Donetsk,...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine declares full control of Lyman; European leaders refuse to recognise annexed territories
Key city in east of country ‘fully cleared’ of Russian forces, says Zelenskiy; European leaders call annexation ‘blatant’ violation of international law
Ukraine news – live: Russian forces ‘fully cleared’ in Lyman, says Zelensky
Ukraine is in full control of the eastern logistics hub of Lyman, Kyiv’s most significant battlefield gain in weeks.“As of 1230 (0930 GMT), Lyman is fully cleared,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a short video clip on his Telegram channel today.It comes as the US defence secretary Lloyd Austin has welcomed Ukraine’s capture of the city and said the taking of the former Russian stronghold makes the war “more difficult” for Putin.Mr Austin told a news conference on Sunday he was “very encouraged” after Saturday’s success by Ukrainian military forces.He noted that Lyman was positioned across supply lines that Russia has used to push its troops and materiel down to the south and to the west, as the Kremlin presses its more than seven-month-long invasion of Ukraine.“Without those routes, it will be more difficult. So it presents a sort of a dilemma for the Russians going forward.”Ukrainian soldiers announced the capture on Saturday in a video recorded outside the town council building in the centre of Lyman and posted on social media by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of president Volodymyr Zelensky’s office.
BBC
On the front line with troops in Kherson region
Ukraine's progress in the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia has been far more limited than its successes in the north-east. Front line positions come under regular fire as both Russia and Ukraine attempt to push forward. The BBC's Abdujalil Abdurasulov gained rare access to the front line in the...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia completes land-grab as Kyiv's territory annexed
Russia has formally annexed four occupied regions of Ukraine, in a move sparking international condemnation. President Vladimir Putin signed "accession treaties" with the regions' Moscow-installed leaders at a ceremony in the Kremlin's opulent St George's Hall on Friday. Watched by members of the political elite, he declared the regions would...
BBC
Ukraine war: Tortured for refusing to teach in Russian
In the past two weeks, Ukrainian forces say they have taken back 6,000 sq km (2,317 sq miles) of territory, liberating communities that have been under Russian control for more than six months. School teachers in these areas have told the BBC there has been a systematic attempt to eliminate the Ukrainian curriculum and replace it with a Russian agenda.
BBC
Ukraine war: Survivors speak of horror as Zaporizhzhia convoy hit
At least 23 people have been killed and dozens more injured in a Russian rocket strike on a civilian convoy in south Ukraine, local officials say. A huge crater next to a row of vehicles in the city of Zaporizhzhia testifies to the violence of the attack. Windows and windscreens were smashed in.
BBC
