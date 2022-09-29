Kremlin Announces Russia Will Annex Four Occupied Regions in Ukraine; Nord Stream Tensions Rise

Read full article on original website
Broad support in US for nuclear diplomacy with Iran: poll
The vast majority of Americans support diplomacy with Iran to constrain its nuclear program, a survey found Wednesday, amid a stalemate in negotiations to restore a 2015 deal. But the survey found that close to 72 percent of Republicans backed nuclear diplomacy with Iran.
White House Lobbying Fails to Prevent OPEC+ Production Cut
A desperate, last-ditch effort by the White House to convince OPEC+ members to vote against a proposed production cut at Wednesday's meeting in Vienna failed, as the oil-producing cartel announced a cut of 2 million barrels per day. Members of the Biden administration had been "pulling out all the stops,"...
Ukraine Joins Spain and Portugal's Joint Bid to Host 2030 World Cup
Ukraine has joined Spain and Portugal in their bid to host the 2030 World Cup. The proposal was backed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The three countries face a competing bid from Egypt, Greece and Saudi Arabia and a South American bid between Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile. Ukraine has...
OPEC+ agrees deep oil production cuts, Biden calls it shortsighted
VIENNA/LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - OPEC+ agreed steep oil production cuts on Wednesday, curbing supply in an already tight market, causing one of its biggest clashes with the West as the U.S. administration called the surprise decision shortsighted.
North Korean Missile Launch Raises Alarm in Washington
The Biden administration deployed a coordinated response on multiple levels to North Korea's long-range ballistic missile launch. Officials who spoke to their counterparts in Japan and South Korea included President Joe Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan. The United States...
UK's Liz Truss Pledges Tax-Cutting Future in Landmark Speech Plagued by Protest and Political Infighting
LONDON — British Prime Minister Liz Truss insisted Wednesday that cutting taxes was "the right thing to do morally and economically," doubling down on a series of debt-funded economic reforms that have sparked in-party fighting and market turmoil. Speaking at the Conservative Party Conference, Truss said she was determined...
France's Nuclear Energy Strategy — Once Its Pride and Joy — Faces Big Problems This Winter
Deep-rooted problems with France's nuclear-heavy energy strategy are raising serious questions about its winter preparedness. A long-standing source of national pride, France generates roughly 70% of its electricity from a nuclear fleet of 56 reactors, all operated by state-owned utility EDF. In recent months, however, more than half of EDF's...
Energy Giants Return to Fossil Fuels Like Coal as Europe Braces for Winter
"In order to ensure the security of the electricity supply, the Danish authorities have today ordered us to continue as well as resume operations at some of our oil- and coal-fired power stations," Mads Nipper, the Orsted CEO, says. Orsted says all of the units concerned will need maintenance in...
Climate Reparations May Be Ethical, But They Aren't the Best Fix, Climatologist Says
Calls for climate reparations for poorer countries hit hard by climate change are growing louder after catastrophic floods in Pakistan. But though they may be ethical, they aren't the best solution to a complex problem, one climatologist said. "[Climate reparations are] the ethical thing to do," said Friederike Otto of...
Apple iPhone and Other Devices May Be Forced to Use a Common Charger After EU Lawmakers Approve Rule
European lawmakers approved a new law that would require electronic devices to use a common charger. The European Parliament approved the rule which, if passed, will mean all mobile phones, tablets and cameras sold in the European Union must be equipped with a USB Type-C charging port by the end of 2024.
