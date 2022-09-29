Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out 'The View' Producer Who Tried To Cut Her Off: 'Come On!'

ABC/Lou Rocco

Not on her watch! On the Tuesday, September 27, episode of The View , cohost Whoopi Goldberg lashed out on-air after a producer seemingly tried to cut her off before she wrapped up her words.

At the end of the first segment, the commercial break music began playing, but the star refused to zip her lips.

"You don’t have to turn it that loud!" she insisted as she threw her hands in the air out of frustration, prompting her colleagues to laugh. "I mean, come on!"

"You know I was getting ready to take a breath and then you put on the music?" Goldberg, 66, questioned execs before giving in and turning her attention back to viewers . "We’ll be right back."

mega

The incident comes just one day before the Hollywood icon took aim at Ryan Murphy 's new Netflix series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story , which has sent social media ablaze.

'THE VIEW' COHOSTS WHOOPI GOLDBERG & SUNNY HOSTIN GET INTO HEAT OFF-CAMERA ARGUMENT

While the show has been one of the streaming service's most popular since its debut on Wednesday, September 21, Goldberg stated on The View that it's in poor taste to rehash the serial killer's crimes.

ABC/Lou Rocco

"If that were my family, I’d be enraged . Because it is being killed over and watching your child get [killed], and then you have to listen to how it went and all this other stuff that as a person who’s lost someone like that, it’s just — you can’t imagine," she noted. "Over and over and over! I think, if you’re gonna tell these stories, be aware that a lot of the people who are part of these stories are still with us."

Costar Sunny Hostin , 53, didn't agree with her outlook, pointing out that the series highlights lesser known aspects of the tragic situation, such as the fact that Dahmer's victims were largely "young, Black and Brown gay men."

"These communities are still marginalized, and sometimes treated the same way," she shared. "There were other pieces to this story that even I didn’t know."