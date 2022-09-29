ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out 'The View' Producer Who Tried To Cut Her Off: 'Come On!'

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O5PMt_0iEjZl2E00
ABC/Lou Rocco

Not on her watch! On the Tuesday, September 27, episode of The View , cohost Whoopi Goldberg lashed out on-air after a producer seemingly tried to cut her off before she wrapped up her words.

At the end of the first segment, the commercial break music began playing, but the star refused to zip her lips.

"You don’t have to turn it that loud!" she insisted as she threw her hands in the air out of frustration, prompting her colleagues to laugh. "I mean, come on!"

"You know I was getting ready to take a breath and then you put on the music?" Goldberg, 66, questioned execs before giving in and turning her attention back to viewers . "We’ll be right back."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FK4O3_0iEjZl2E00
mega

The incident comes just one day before the Hollywood icon took aim at Ryan Murphy 's new Netflix series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story , which has sent social media ablaze.

'THE VIEW' COHOSTS WHOOPI GOLDBERG & SUNNY HOSTIN GET INTO HEAT OFF-CAMERA ARGUMENT

While the show has been one of the streaming service's most popular since its debut on Wednesday, September 21, Goldberg stated on The View that it's in poor taste to rehash the serial killer's crimes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lbzh7_0iEjZl2E00
ABC/Lou Rocco

"If that were my family, I’d be enraged . Because it is being killed over and watching your child get [killed], and then you have to listen to how it went and all this other stuff that as a person who’s lost someone like that, it’s just — you can’t imagine," she noted. "Over and over and over! I think, if you’re gonna tell these stories, be aware that a lot of the people who are part of these stories are still with us."

Costar Sunny Hostin , 53, didn't agree with her outlook, pointing out that the series highlights lesser known aspects of the tragic situation, such as the fact that Dahmer's victims were largely "young, Black and Brown gay men."

"These communities are still marginalized, and sometimes treated the same way," she shared. "There were other pieces to this story that even I didn’t know."

Comments / 51

ladybug3660
3d ago

there's only 5 posts here, NO 1 is into this broad! it's been like this 4 quite awhile now! how is this program still on?! it's not just her, she IS nauseating, it's the theme of the program. VERY left, they r 100% part of the cancel culture! I'm obviously a right thinker, I imagine just lefties probably watch this!

Reply
28
david jones
2d ago

calls out producer maybe she shouldn't have the job made racist remarks about Jewish holocaust n got a 2 week suspended, if it was a white person making a remark about slavery they be fired on the spot can ya say racecard

Reply(1)
17
Love muffin
3d ago

They were trying to cut her off her third bucket of chicken. The other moo cows have to be fed too.

Reply(1)
37
