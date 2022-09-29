Read full article on original website
Related
East Texas News
Centerville boys, girls split against Laneville
GROVETON — The Centerville girls team lost and the boys won in a set of games against Laneville on Sept. 20. Head Coach Geoffrey Hollis said the girls game started with tough, physical play that continued throughout the game, and Laneville came out on top 33-9. Eighth-grader Taylor Barton scored 4 points, sixth-grader Avery Brown scored 3 and sixth-grader Laura Rogers scored 2 points.
East Texas News
Spurger XC runners seize victory
CHESTER – Spurger Pirate cross-country runners got the win at the Chester meet last week. The Pirate varsity boys’ teams returned to Spurger as the first-place team. The junior varsity boys also brought home the. gold, and the junior high boys team tied for second. Spurger cross-country com-...
East Texas News
Lady Lions christen new gym with victory
LOVELADY — The Lovelady Lady Lions volleyball team served up a three-set victory playing in the school's new gymnasium for the first time on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The Lady Lions swept Grapeland 25-6, 25-13, 25-11 in their District 23-2A opener. Senior Haven Prager's serve was the first by a...
East Texas News
Ring of Honor induction set
Four honorees will be inducted into the Crockett Ring of Honor during a ceremony Friday at 5 p.m. in the high school commons. The 2022 inductees are Monte Jack Driskell, Fernando Harris, Paul Richmond and Charissa Scott.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Don’t Miss Draggin’ & Pullin’ In The Pines Near Lufkin, Texas
October 21-22, Draggin' & Pullin' in the Pines is back at Pine Valley Raceway near Diboll, Texas at 3427 FM 2497. It's two full days and nights of tractor pulls, semi drag races, car and truck shows, live music, and much more. This year's event is presented by Kelly's Truck...
The VFW Carnival in Lufkin is Underway, Here Are All The Details
The months of September and October in the Pineywoods are the times for flashing lights and funnel cakes. The trifecta of carnivals makes its way into East Texas with the Texas State Forest Festival, the VFW Fall Carnival, and the Pineywoods Fair. The Forest Fest wrapped up a couple of...
This Is The Best Buc-ee's In Texas
My San Antonio ranked every Buc-ee's in Texas from best to worst.
KTRE
Mark in Texas History: Halfway Inn represents 180 years of history
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Near Chireno in Nacogdoches County on the El Camino Real is a beautiful log cabin that has been preserved for the past 60 years. The Halfway Inn, also known as the Flournoy-Granberry House, was built around 1840 by Samuel Flournoy, who had moved to Texas from Mississippi. Flournoy was a postmaster and the home served as the post office for a 15-mile radius. It was a popular stop on the stagecoach route between Nacogdoches and San Augustine.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sheriff: 2 missing East Texans did not leave voluntarily
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans have been missing from Trinity County for almost two weeks and the sheriff said an investigation has determined their absence was not voluntary. Sheriff Woody Wallace said the sheriff’s office received a missing persons report for Clayton Waters, 56, on Sept. 16 after he failed to report […]
Here We Go Again, Burn Bans Are Coming Back to East Texas
By the time Labor Day had arrived in East Texas, we had already received 4.45 inches of rain for the first week of September. That amount comes from the weather reporting station at the Angelina County Airport. ...And, the Bad News. Now, over 3 weeks later, that rainfall total has...
KBTX.com
Missing Madisonville woman believed to be in danger
Madisonville, Texas (KBTX) - A 64-year-old Madisonville woman has been missing since Sept. 9, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Patricia Ann Huelsman was last seen in the 3200 block of 1-45. Authorities say she could be in a dark gray 2018 Toyota Tundra, TX license plates NLM7795, that has body damage on the passenger side. The truck was last seen driving southbound on I-45 in Walker County on Sept. 12.
38-Year-Old Jessica Norsworthy Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tyler County (Tyler County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Tyler County on Tuesday. The crash happened on Highway 190 Dam B Bridge at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Story of Demon’s Road in Huntsville, Texas is One of True Horror
East Texas is full of ghost and horror stories. From Tyler to Jefferson to Palestine and many other spots in East Texas, you can find a haunting of some kind. This particular story comes out of deep East Texas in the town of Huntsville along the backroad Bowden Road, otherwise known as Demon's Road. This area got that nickname because of the many stories of demons, ghosts and even hands trying to pull you into Hell.
Overturned chicken truck causing traffic delays in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Saturday afternoon for a crash involving an overturned chicken truck on SH 21. According to a press release, DPS is clearing the scene of a crash on SH 21 East outside of Nacogdoches. Motorist should choose alternate routes until the scene is […]
mocomotive.com
Notice of Public Sale in Porter, TX
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at Hargrove Wrecker and Storage located at 24865 Sorters Rd. Porter, TX 77365, 281-354-4994 on Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 at 10:45am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location for all questions.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PURSUIT ENDS IN DOWNTOWN HOUSTON
Montgomery County Precinct 4 attempted to stop a Jeep at SH 242 and I-69 northbound. The driver fled. A Splendora unit spotted it at East River and attempted to stop it. The Jeep wrecked but was able to get going again and fled south on I-69. Splendora Pollice and Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables stayed with the vehicle. A DPS helicopter also assisted. One of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Patrol units was able to get a successful spike on the Jeep. As they got into Harris County two HArris County units were given permission by their supervisor to shadow the pursuit. As they crossed Tidwell the driver who was the lone occupant threw out two baggies. As they got into downtown Houston the driver exited. As they got to Roberts Street he stopped and tried to flee. Splendora K-9 Kilo stopped him in his tracks, even though a slight piece of his arm was damaged from the bite. He will be transported to Ben Taub for evaluation and than to the Montgomery County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, oxycodone, and for evading arrest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
20-Year-Old April Julissa Cavazos Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Nacogdoches County (Nacogdoches County, TX)
According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday night. The officials stated that a 20-year-old woman got into a [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
kjas.com
Arrestee caught after bolting from deputies
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says a man who was placed under arrest on Wednesday managed to add two more charges against himself when he bolted and ran from deputies. A statement from the department said that deputies went to County Road 722 near Buna and arrested 34-year-old Jacob...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
I-45 CLOSURE CANCELED FOR THIS WEEKEND-1097 EXIT TO CLOSE MONDAY
The planned repairs for the Woodlands Parkway overpass for this weekend have been canceled. Northbound Exit Ramp To FM-1097 in Willis. 1 Inside Lane(s). Closed nightly 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM from Monday, October 3 to Tuesday, October 4. Detour: exit at Longstreet. Continue to the southbound side, and come back south to FM 1097.
East Texas officials locate woman after search for welfare check
UPDATE: Denise Garrett was found safe in Nacogdoches on Wednesday, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. “Thanks to the public for sharing this post and for all the information we received while searching for her,” officials said. SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday they are seeking the […]
Comments / 0