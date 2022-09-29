Read full article on original website
Rangers visit the Angels to start 3-game series
Texas Rangers (66-89, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (70-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (6-9, 4.73 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (6-6, 3.88 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Texas Rangers...
Ace Shohei Ohtani takes no-hit bid into 8th inning, Los Angeles Angels defeat Oakland Athletics
ANAHEIM, Calif. --Shohei Ohtani has provided Angels fans with plenty of highlights this season. He almost topped them all Thursday night. Ohtani, the Angels' two-way phenom and the reigning AL MVP, pitched no-hit ball into the eighth inning and extended his hitting streak to 14 games as Los Angeles pushed its winning streak to four with a 4-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics.
Rockies head into matchup against the Dodgers on losing streak
LINE: Dodgers -254, Rockies +209; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies look to end a six-game losing streak with a win against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Los Angeles is 109-48 overall and 55-21 at home. The Dodgers have gone 82-19 in games when they record at least eight hits.
Angels host the Rangers, aim to continue home win streak
LINE: Angels -151, Rangers +129; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Texas Rangers aiming to continue a four-game home winning streak. Los Angeles has a 71-86 record overall and a 38-41 record at home. The Angels are 23-64 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.
Vargas, Dodgers beat Padres 5-2 for 108th win
SAN DIEGO -- - Miguel Vargas is making a push to be included on the Los Angeles Dodgers' postseason roster - if manager Dave Roberts can find a spot for him. The rookie outfielder hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with the bases loaded in the sixth inning and the NL West champion Dodgers beat San Diego 5-2 on Thursday night to slow the Padres' playoff push.
Dodgers host the Rockies to start 6-game series
Colorado Rockies (65-91, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (108-48, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-10, 5.45 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (10-3, 2.42 ERA, .95 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies...
