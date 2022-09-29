ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
ABC7 Los Angeles

Rangers visit the Angels to start 3-game series

Texas Rangers (66-89, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (70-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (6-9, 4.73 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (6-6, 3.88 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Texas Rangers...
ANAHEIM, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Ace Shohei Ohtani takes no-hit bid into 8th inning, Los Angeles Angels defeat Oakland Athletics

ANAHEIM, Calif. --Shohei Ohtani has provided Angels fans with plenty of highlights this season. He almost topped them all Thursday night. Ohtani, the Angels' two-way phenom and the reigning AL MVP, pitched no-hit ball into the eighth inning and extended his hitting streak to 14 games as Los Angeles pushed its winning streak to four with a 4-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics.
OAKLAND, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Rockies head into matchup against the Dodgers on losing streak

LINE: Dodgers -254, Rockies +209; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies look to end a six-game losing streak with a win against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Los Angeles is 109-48 overall and 55-21 at home. The Dodgers have gone 82-19 in games when they record at least eight hits.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Angels host the Rangers, aim to continue home win streak

LINE: Angels -151, Rangers +129; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Texas Rangers aiming to continue a four-game home winning streak. Los Angeles has a 71-86 record overall and a 38-41 record at home. The Angels are 23-64 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ABC7 Los Angeles

Vargas, Dodgers beat Padres 5-2 for 108th win

SAN DIEGO -- - Miguel Vargas is making a push to be included on the Los Angeles Dodgers' postseason roster - if manager Dave Roberts can find a spot for him. The rookie outfielder hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with the bases loaded in the sixth inning and the NL West champion Dodgers beat San Diego 5-2 on Thursday night to slow the Padres' playoff push.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Dodgers host the Rockies to start 6-game series

Colorado Rockies (65-91, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (108-48, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-10, 5.45 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (10-3, 2.42 ERA, .95 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy