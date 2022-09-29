ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

Fox11online.com

Road closure near Neenah due to vehicle fire

NEENAH (WLUK) -- UPDATE: As of 4:06 p.m., the road has been cleared. The right lane of traffic is closed Southbound on I-41 at Breezewood Lane due to a vehicle fire. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident occurred on Saturday, October 1 at approximately 3:11 p.m.
NEENAH, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Michels calls for replacing Green Bay prison

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) – Republicans are proposing a plan that would demolish and rebuild the Green Bay Correctional Institution at a cost of $350 million. That is, if Tim Michels is elected governor. Michels spoke across the street from the prison in Allouez Friday, saying he would immediately sign...
GREEN BAY, WI
WausauPilot

Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash

Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

9-30-22 recent gas price spike

The recent spike in gas prices has resulted in an unusual occurence…Wisconsin’s average price at the pump is higher than the national average. State AAA spokesman Nick Jarmusz says the recent jump in prices is due to refinery issues ranging from planned maintenance to following a refinery fire. Jarmusz says prices should start to stabilize again once the refinery comes back on line. Two weeks ago the average price for unleaded regular in the Fond du Lac area was about $3.22 cents a gallon, but is close to $4 a gallon today.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Old Sears building under demolition, big plans for future

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling around the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue, you’ll have noticed the old Sears building is no longer standing. Demolition is underway to pave the way for new businesses, such as drive-thru banks, restaurants, and coffee shops. “They...
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Made in Wisconsin: Carron Net Company

TWO RIVERS, Wis. — Pickleball, volleyball and the end zone of Lambeau Field all have one thing in common: Nets. If you find yourself on a court, there’s a very high likelihood that you’re in the presence of a net made by Carron Net Company out of Two Rivers, Wisconsin. We chat with Bill Keil Jr., President and CEO of Carron Net Company, to learn more about the history, process and fun that goes into making nets at Carron Net Company.
TWO RIVERS, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Ranch House Across From Lambeau Field Available for $1.2M

A Green Bay Packers–themed home just across from Lambeau Field might just be the ultimate pad for die-hard fans. Just be ready to pay mightily. It’s available for $1,199,999. This homeowner did just that. And after 10 years of renting to a mix of sports fans and vacationers,...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Victim of Harrison crash with dump truck identified

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The driver who was killed when her SUV collided with a dump truck Tuesday morning was publicly identified Thursday as Patricia Nau. She was 52 years old and from the Neenah area. As we reported, the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office says Nau was driving on...
HARRISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Motorcyclist killed in Sheboygan crash identified

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A 40-year-old Sheboygan Falls man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a vehicle stopped for a light in Sheboygan Thursday afternoon. Police identified the victim Friday as Todd Hitsman. Officers say he was going north on S. Business Drive. Traffic was slowing and stopping for...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Cashiers cited during Green Bay tobacco and vape compliance checks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police cited cashiers from four west side businesses for failing to ID minors during tobacco/vape compliance checks. The unannounced checks were performed Monday, Sept. 26. The department went to gas stations and vape shops. Cashiers who sold tobacco or vape products to underage...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Victim in Fatal Calumet County Crash Identified

The woman who died following a crash in Calumet County earlier this week has been identified. Authorities are saying 52-year-old Patricia Nau of Neenah was traveling east on Highway 114 at around 730 Tuesday morning. It is believed the glaring sun didn’t allow her to see an oncoming dump truck,...
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Thieves Leave Oshkosh School Bus Fleet Stalled Out

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Bussing is unavailable for students in the Oshkosh Area School District Thursday after catalytic converters were stolen from buses. In a letter sent to parents, the district says Kobussen had all of the catalytic converters stolen from their entire fleet of buses in Oshkosh. “While...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Finalists announced for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest

(WLUK) -- The finalists are in for the coolest things made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Wednesday that 16 products are moving on to the next round of voting. They include a fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing, based in Appleton, and the Mark W. Barker, a ship made in Sturgeon Bay.
WISCONSIN STATE

