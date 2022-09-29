Read full article on original website
Long-Time Restaurant Reopening After 2 Year ClosureGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Jon Christopher Clark Can No Longer Be Tried for the Murder of His GirlfriendMark HakePinal County, AZ
New French Restaurant Now Open in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
arcadianews.com
Out of the area, but worth the drive: October 2022
3 S. Arizona Ave. The downtown Chandler Oktoberfest features drinks (German-style brews!) and grub (soft pretzels and brats!) from SanTan and Pedal Haus breweries. Guests will find Oktoberfest-themed games and contests, including stein holding, wiener toss and sausage eating contests, plus live music from Desert Polka party, Hit Rewind and The Dirt. Tickets are $20.
lovinlife.com
October Phoenix Calendar of Events
The Buckeye Valley Chapter of the Daughters of American Revolution, 1 p.m., the first Saturday of each month, except for May to August, Buckeye Valley Chamber of Commerce, 508 E. Monroe Avenue, Buckeye, free, 623-386-3465. Crane Dance-Gentle Tai Chi, 9:15 to 10:10 a.m., Kaleidoscope Dance, 2848 S. Carriage Lane, Mesa,...
oucampus.org
7543 W. Ironwood Dr. 21137088-008
Coming soon, and freshly remodeled inside! - Cute 3 bedroom with new plank flooring, new cabinets and counters, freshly painted, modern and neutral colors, new appliances, open and bright kitchen plus a formal dining room. There is a gas fireplace in the living/family room. Master suite has shower/tub combo and large walk-in closet in one of the guest bedrooms. 2 car garage and low maintenance yards. Space and hook ups for your own washer and dryer in the garage.
buckeyeaz.gov
Get Rockin’ & Shoppin’ in Downtown Buckeye
Oct. 7 | 5 – 10 p.m. Enjoy food trucks, beer, wine and this year’s Signature Drink, Rockin’ Agave, while listening to live music from Danny Walls – Canyon Walls Band. Helzarockin’ Gem & Mineral Show, Buckeye Arena, 802 N 1st St. Oct. 7 –...
East Valley Tribune
Small survey shows some people not happy living here
Women, people of color and young adults aren’t as happy living in Scottsdale as other demographics because they feel a lower sense of community, see fewer opportunities to participate in community matters, and experience less openness and acceptance of diverse backgrounds. That was the message Kacey Short, a Harvard...
Haunted Houses Near Phoenix You Have To Visit This Spooky Season
Haunted houses are one of the best ways to celebrate spooky season.
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Sept. 30 - Oct. 2
5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Ahwatukee Park - 4700 E Warner Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85044. https://www.ahwatukeecommunitycenter.com/tukee-fest/. "Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a Chandler tradition - experience the rich cultural history of Mexico through vibrant music and dance at the 23rd Annual Mariachi and Folklorico Festival, presented in partnership with C.A.L.L.E. de Arizona and Maestra Vanessa Ramirez. The annual event features GRAMMY Award-winning Mariachi Los Camperos and 16-member Mariachi Estrella de Mexico, along with a dazzling array of folklorico dancers from Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli-AZ."
azbex.com
Arizona Projects 09-30-22
1. The first phase of work for the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Interstate 17 Improvement Project from Anthem Way to Sunset Point is now underway. The $446M, 23-mile project – which will add capacity and reduce congestion along the corridor – is expected to take approximately three years to complete. It includes 15 miles of widening from Anthem Way to Black Canyon City and the construction of approximately eight miles of flex lanes from Black Canyon City to Sunset Point.
AZFamily
Apache Junction neighborhood maintenance technician wins Pay It Forward award
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - We Paid It Forward to Ernie Catlett, a maintenance technician at the Desert Harbor Community in Apache Junction. “I nominated Ernie for Pay It Forward because he is more than just a maintenance tech here at Desert Harbor. He takes pride in his work and he knows everybody by name. He knows everyone’s pets by name as well,” said resident Stu Olsen.
azbigmedia.com
4 must-see equestrian properties for sale in Arizona
Just in time for the 11th annual Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships — Nov. 5, 2022 — Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty showcases some of Arizona’s most opulent equestrian properties for sale. As one of the event’s signature sponsors, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s has provided an insider view of four luxury equestrian properties in Arizona, echoing the glitz, glamour and tradition of the Bentley Polo Championships.
Throwback to 1966 with this vintage photo of the Broadway Curve in Tempe
PHOENIX — East Valley residents drive on it nearly everyday and never give it a second thought. Surrounded by office buildings and Tempe Diablo Stadium, the Broadway Curve on Interstate 10 helps connect drivers to downtown Phoenix and is a vital part of the Arizona highway system. But what...
AZFamily
Sneak peek into Immersive King Tut opening in Scottsdale
Tempe leaders learned the names were linked to the Ku Klux Klan. Staff, nurses and parents at the Abrazo Arrowhead Campus spent hours reading to little ones in the NICU. It was part of the international 'Babies with Books' read-a-thon. On Your Side warns of hurricane charity scams. Updated: 8...
citysuntimes.com
Friends for Life's semi-annual free microchip-a-thon Oct. 1
With homecoming celebrations and the holiday season right around the corner, it's once again time for Friends for Life's semi-annual free microchip-a-thon this Saturday, Oct. 1. All chips have been pre-registered and are completely free to recipients from 9 a.m. to noon at the Subaru Superstore in Chandler, 1050 S....
Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New Restaurant
Enjoy a cheap spaghetti dinner.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. Sometimes the simplest of ideas are the ones that make the most sense. Business owners are often looking for ways to upgrade how they service customers, but this is not always the best way to provide customers with a satisfying experience. This includes restaurant owners. While some restaurants look for ways to recreate the classic burger or deconstruct Asian cuisines, one Phoenix restaurant owner has found a way to provide locals with an easy, and affordable alternative to what other restaurants have to offer.
Phoenix New Times
'Pseudo-Apocalyptic Bullshit': Arizona Students Walk Out Over Anti-LGBTQ Laws
As the sixth period bell rang out at Hamilton High School in Chandler on Thursday, more than a hundred students skipped class and walked out the front doors. The students — led by 16-year-old Hamilton junior Dawn Shim — were protesting two laws that took effect in Arizona on September 24 that they said target LGBTQ youth. They marched, some with bullhorns, to the Chandler Public Library next door and gathered on the lawn.
East Valley Tribune
CUSD parent alarmed by son’s school library book
Chandler parent Charlotte Lawrence said her 11-year-old son handed her a book he found at his school library and said, ‘Mom, I don’t know if this is appropriate for me.’. “So I took the book, read it myself, and then told my son not to read it,” Lawrence said.
oucampus.org
9013 W. Elm St Unit 5
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Vista de Oeste - Privately located 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Vista de Oeste. Patio is enclosed and very shaded. Rent also includes access to the community pool. Built in shelving in the living room. Very easy access to the 101 and ready for move in.
azbex.com
80 Townhomes Proposed for Peoria/County Island Site
Capital Allocation Partners has proposed an 80-unit townhome apartment development at the NEC of 73rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road on a 6.23-acre Maricopa County island site in Peoria. To proceed with The Ville, the developer is seeking a rezone from rural to R4-RUPD, which allows for lot sizes of 2KSF...
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix’s homeless encampment population reaches 800
Under the radiant sun of Arizona and located on the sidewalks of Downtown Phoenix, an encampment shelters people experiencing homelessness. The homeless sleep in tents, use broken furniture and look for community resources to sustain their basic needs. “People say it’s a tent city, but there is more to it,”...
This Is Arizona's Best Bakery
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of each state's best bakery.
