Wisconsin State

Wisconsin radio host trapped in Florida while celebrating wedding anniversary

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Radio host Phil Cianciola and his wife found themselves trapped in the state of Florida while celebrating their wedding anniversary. “What’s really sad and what breaks our hearts is we are probably not going to be able to come to Sanibel certainly next year. It might be two years, to be honest with you,” said Cianciola.
Hurricane-ravaged Florida, Carolinas face daunting recovery

MIAMI (Reuters) – The largely innocuous but soggy remnants of Hurricane Ian drifted through Virginia early on Sunday, leaving in their wake storm-ravaged residents in Florida and the Carolinas facing a disaster recovery expected to cost tens of billions of dollars. The storm’s toll on human life also was...
Convoy of Wisconsin utility workers leaves to help Florida recover from Hurricane Ian

MADISON, Wis. — Dozens of Wisconsin utility workers left the Badger State Thursday morning to help with disaster recovery efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian left significant destruction in its wake. The convoy of 23 bucket trucks and a tree trimming truck left for Kissimmee, Florida. Utility workers from across Wisconsin will spend at least two weeks — and possibly...
Wisconsin couple celebrating anniversary stranded in Florida

MILWAUKEE — What started out as a wedding anniversary celebration quickly turned into an evacuation. Phil Cianciola and his wife were married on Sanibel Island 29 years ago. They go back every year to celebrate. Phil says their trip is usually in May, closer to their anniversary, but they pushed it back to September this year.
Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
Brookfield family watches Hurricane Ian hit Florida vacation home

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — A Brookfield man is heading to Florida to check on the damage from Hurricane Ian. His second home is on North Captiva Island, where the hurricane made landfall Wednesday. Mike Anderson said Thursday he never paid much attention to Florida hurricanes until he bought a townhouse...
Michels calls for replacing Green Bay prison

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) – Republicans are proposing a plan that would demolish and rebuild the Green Bay Correctional Institution at a cost of $350 million. That is, if Tim Michels is elected governor. Michels spoke across the street from the prison in Allouez Friday, saying he would immediately sign...
Former Wisconsin reporter credited with saving woman from floodwaters

ORLANDO Fl. (WJFW) - A former reporter in Wisconsin was caught on camera rescuing a woman in flood waters in Florida after she got stuck. Tony Atkins, who use to work for TMJ4 out of Milwaukee, now works for WESH-TV in Orlando. While out covering Hurricane Ian, Atkins witnessed a woman attempt to drive through floodwaters before getting stuck.
Gov. Evers Invests Additional $16.6 Million To Help Wisconsin Families Keep Heat On This Winter

MADISON -- Gov. Tony Evers today announced an additional $16.6 million investment to help Wisconsin families keep their energy and heat on throughout the fall and winter months. This investment will be managed by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) and includes $13.6 million for the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP) for heating assistance and $3 million for the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund for crisis energy assistance.
30 Horses Exposed to Strangles in Wisconsin

On Sept. 29, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protectionconfirmed a vaccinated 12-year-old Standardbred gelding at a boarding facility in Fond du Lac County positive for strangles. He presented with mild bilateral nasal discharge and a decreased appetite. He did not have a fever or lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) and is currently alive. Thirty horses were exposed at the facility, which is under voluntary quarantine.
Wolf or Coyote? Wisconsin DNR Issues Statement On Controversial Sightings

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is speaking out on recent reports of wolf sightings in one of the state’s counties. The called sightings are reported to be just south of the Eau Claire city limits, officials note. The reports, members of the Wisconsin DNR say, are credible. Making us wonder, what is bringing these wild animals into an area that rarely sees this type of wildlife?
Finalists announced for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest

(WLUK) -- The finalists are in for the coolest things made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Wednesday that 16 products are moving on to the next round of voting. They include a fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing, based in Appleton, and the Mark W. Barker, a ship made in Sturgeon Bay.
Man convicted in Green Bay murder

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Lac De Flambeau man is found guilty in connection with a Green Bay murder. A Brown County jury returns the verdict against Waylon Wayman on one count of First Degree Intentional Homicide along with charges of Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery and Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
This Wisconsin Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Entire Country

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Wisconsin is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and La Crosse's North Country Steak Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
