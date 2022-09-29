Read full article on original website
Related
wiproud.com
Wisconsin radio host trapped in Florida while celebrating wedding anniversary
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Radio host Phil Cianciola and his wife found themselves trapped in the state of Florida while celebrating their wedding anniversary. “What’s really sad and what breaks our hearts is we are probably not going to be able to come to Sanibel certainly next year. It might be two years, to be honest with you,” said Cianciola.
94.3 Jack FM
Hurricane-ravaged Florida, Carolinas face daunting recovery
MIAMI (Reuters) – The largely innocuous but soggy remnants of Hurricane Ian drifted through Virginia early on Sunday, leaving in their wake storm-ravaged residents in Florida and the Carolinas facing a disaster recovery expected to cost tens of billions of dollars. The storm’s toll on human life also was...
Convoy of Wisconsin utility workers leaves to help Florida recover from Hurricane Ian
MADISON, Wis. — Dozens of Wisconsin utility workers left the Badger State Thursday morning to help with disaster recovery efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian left significant destruction in its wake. The convoy of 23 bucket trucks and a tree trimming truck left for Kissimmee, Florida. Utility workers from across Wisconsin will spend at least two weeks — and possibly...
WISN
Wisconsin couple celebrating anniversary stranded in Florida
MILWAUKEE — What started out as a wedding anniversary celebration quickly turned into an evacuation. Phil Cianciola and his wife were married on Sanibel Island 29 years ago. They go back every year to celebrate. Phil says their trip is usually in May, closer to their anniversary, but they pushed it back to September this year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
94.3 Jack FM
In Green Bay Stop, Tim Michels Announces Vision for Green Bay Correctional Institute
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels stopped in Green Bay on Friday to tout his plans for a new correctional facility in the Green Bay area. “We have a crime problem in Wisconsin right now,” Michels said. “Hope is on the way. A new...
UPMATTERS
Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
WISN
Brookfield family watches Hurricane Ian hit Florida vacation home
BROOKFIELD, Wis. — A Brookfield man is heading to Florida to check on the damage from Hurricane Ian. His second home is on North Captiva Island, where the hurricane made landfall Wednesday. Mike Anderson said Thursday he never paid much attention to Florida hurricanes until he bought a townhouse...
wxpr.org
Coolest things contest down to 16 finalists, with several from north central Wisconsin
The Coolest Thing Made In Wisconsin is down to 16 finalists, including three in the Central Wisconsin area. In White Lake, Robbins Sports Surfaces has been making flooring for basketball courts since the 1960s, and they extended as far as sports' biggest stage, the Olympics. "We've done the one in...
RELATED PEOPLE
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Michels calls for replacing Green Bay prison
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) – Republicans are proposing a plan that would demolish and rebuild the Green Bay Correctional Institution at a cost of $350 million. That is, if Tim Michels is elected governor. Michels spoke across the street from the prison in Allouez Friday, saying he would immediately sign...
WJFW-TV
Former Wisconsin reporter credited with saving woman from floodwaters
ORLANDO Fl. (WJFW) - A former reporter in Wisconsin was caught on camera rescuing a woman in flood waters in Florida after she got stuck. Tony Atkins, who use to work for TMJ4 out of Milwaukee, now works for WESH-TV in Orlando. While out covering Hurricane Ian, Atkins witnessed a woman attempt to drive through floodwaters before getting stuck.
drydenwire.com
Gov. Evers Invests Additional $16.6 Million To Help Wisconsin Families Keep Heat On This Winter
MADISON -- Gov. Tony Evers today announced an additional $16.6 million investment to help Wisconsin families keep their energy and heat on throughout the fall and winter months. This investment will be managed by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) and includes $13.6 million for the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP) for heating assistance and $3 million for the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund for crisis energy assistance.
Green Bay Wisconsin Woman ‘Off’d’ Man, Kept His Head and Privates in a Bucket
Back in March, a Green Bay Wisconsin woman named Taylor Denise Schabusiness, dismembered a guy. What a starting sentence, huh? O.K. let's try to dig deeper into this bizarre tale... New York Post. Authorities in Green Bay, Wi hit Tayor with a bunch of charges after this all went down...
IN THIS ARTICLE
horseandrider.com
30 Horses Exposed to Strangles in Wisconsin
On Sept. 29, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protectionconfirmed a vaccinated 12-year-old Standardbred gelding at a boarding facility in Fond du Lac County positive for strangles. He presented with mild bilateral nasal discharge and a decreased appetite. He did not have a fever or lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) and is currently alive. Thirty horses were exposed at the facility, which is under voluntary quarantine.
Wolf or Coyote? Wisconsin DNR Issues Statement On Controversial Sightings
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is speaking out on recent reports of wolf sightings in one of the state’s counties. The called sightings are reported to be just south of the Eau Claire city limits, officials note. The reports, members of the Wisconsin DNR say, are credible. Making us wonder, what is bringing these wild animals into an area that rarely sees this type of wildlife?
Fox11online.com
Finalists announced for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest
(WLUK) -- The finalists are in for the coolest things made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Wednesday that 16 products are moving on to the next round of voting. They include a fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing, based in Appleton, and the Mark W. Barker, a ship made in Sturgeon Bay.
whby.com
Man convicted in Green Bay murder
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Lac De Flambeau man is found guilty in connection with a Green Bay murder. A Brown County jury returns the verdict against Waylon Wayman on one count of First Degree Intentional Homicide along with charges of Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery and Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for a good deal too!
Tim Michels receives endorsement during farm tour in Fond du Lac
Tim Michels, the Republican gubernatorial nominee running against Governor Tony Evers, has another endorsement.
wearegreenbay.com
About how many roundabouts in Wisconsin? WisDOT provides facts and numbers
(WFRV) – Does wondering about roundabouts make your mind go in circles? Ever wonder about how many roundabouts there are throughout Wisconsin or what factors go into deciding if it is the right choice for an intersection?. With National Roundabout Week in the books, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation...
This Wisconsin Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Entire Country
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Wisconsin is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and La Crosse's North Country Steak Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
Comments / 0