Jordan Peterson breaks down in tears after being called ‘incel hero’

By Harry Fletcher
 3 days ago

Jordan Peterson has broken down in tears after being asked whether he saw himself as a hero to the ‘incel’ community.

Director Olivia Wilde previously revealed that the controversial Canadian psychologist was the inspiration for Chris Pine’s villain in her film Don’t Worry Darling .

“We based that character on this insane man, Jordan Peterson, who is this pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community,” Wilde said at the time.

Peterson was appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored when he was asked about the description.

Morgan asked: "Is that you? Are you the intellectual hero to these people?"

"Sure, why not. People have been after me for a long time because I have been speaking to young men, what a terrible thing to do," Peterson replied, visibly emotional.

After tearing up, he added: "I thought the marginalised were supposed to have a voice?"

Peterson went on to criticise the term ‘incel’, saying: "God, you know. It’s very difficult to understand how demoralised people are, and certainly many young men are in that category.

"And you get these casual insults, these 'incels' - what does it mean? It’s like these men, they don’t know how to make themselves attractive to women - who are very picky.

"Good for them... fair enough. Be picky, that’s your gift. Demand high standards from your men,” he added.

"But all these men who are alienated it’s like, they’re lonesome and they don’t know what to do and everyone piles abuse on them.”

When asked why he was emotional responding to the question, he replied: “It’s really something to see constantly how many people are dying for a lack of an encouraging word.”

An incel, which stands for a combination of the words “involuntary” and “celibate”, is a heterosexual man who desperately wants to have sex with women but fails to do so, consequently heaping blame on women for their own inability to form sexual relationships.

A leading human rights barrister previously claimed that incel groups “glorify” violence against women and should be classed as terrorists.

Peterson also opened up about helping footballer Cristiano Ronaldo through a tough moment in his life during the interview.

Earlier in September, Ronaldo posted a photo posing with the controversial and conservative psychologist leading to confusion online .

The two seemed like unlikely friends as Peterson is known for getting suspended by Twitter for dead-naming Elliot Page and ragging against the "woke" while Ronaldo is known as one of the greatest footballers in the world.

Is publicly shaming a cheat online ever acceptable?

Adultery has been putting in overtime, it seems, after one study revealed September to be primetime to start an illicit relationship. Recently, social media feeds have been bombarded with several high-profile cheating scandals. Take Adam Levine, for example, whose alleged mistress Sumner Stroh turned to TikTok with claims she and the Maroon 5 singer had a year-long fling. He then reportedly had the audacity to ask if he could name his new baby after her. The pandemic has seemingly birthed a cheating boom, with one dating platform, specialising in affairs with married men, experiencing a record number of users...
PUBLIC SAFETY
