wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin restaurant ‘total loss’ after damaging fire, no sprinkler system
WEST BEND, Wis. (WFRV) – The Restuarant area of a West Bend establishment has been described as a ‘total loss’ after a fire caused the building to rapidly deteriorate on Thursday morning. According to the West Bend Fire Department, around 1:15 a.m. on September 29, the West...
wearegreenbay.com
WisDOT, officials celebrate ‘innovative and complex’ interchange in Brown County
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and other local officials gathered in Brown County on Wednesday to celebrate the completion of a brand new interchange in Hobart and Howard. The project which constructed an interchange at WIS 29 & County VV began in May...
94.3 Jack FM
In Green Bay Stop, Tim Michels Announces Vision for Green Bay Correctional Institute
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels stopped in Green Bay on Friday to tout his plans for a new correctional facility in the Green Bay area. “We have a crime problem in Wisconsin right now,” Michels said. “Hope is on the way. A new...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: 10 departments, 30k gallons used on large-scale barn fire in Winnebago County
THURSDAY, 9/29/22 – 11:08 a.m. CLAYTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A large-scale barn fire in the Town of Clayton on Wednesday afternoon drew help from ten fire departments in the area. According to the Town of Clayton Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched around 12:20 p.m. on September 28 and...
radioplusinfo.com
9-30-22 recent gas price spike
The recent spike in gas prices has resulted in an unusual occurence…Wisconsin’s average price at the pump is higher than the national average. State AAA spokesman Nick Jarmusz says the recent jump in prices is due to refinery issues ranging from planned maintenance to following a refinery fire. Jarmusz says prices should start to stabilize again once the refinery comes back on line. Two weeks ago the average price for unleaded regular in the Fond du Lac area was about $3.22 cents a gallon, but is close to $4 a gallon today.
Green Bay Wisconsin Woman ‘Off’d’ Man, Kept His Head and Privates in a Bucket
Back in March, a Green Bay Wisconsin woman named Taylor Denise Schabusiness, dismembered a guy. What a starting sentence, huh? O.K. let's try to dig deeper into this bizarre tale... New York Post. Authorities in Green Bay, Wi hit Tayor with a bunch of charges after this all went down...
wearegreenbay.com
Homemade Pizza and special Spring Roll recipe at Crooked Joker Lounge in Suamico
(WFRV) – There’s a new place to go with friends or for a date night, a place where you can have great conversation and pick your setting plus explore some great drink specials. Plus the food at the Crooked Joker includes homemade pizza and a spring roll recipe...
Fox11online.com
Finalists announced for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest
(WLUK) -- The finalists are in for the coolest things made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Wednesday that 16 products are moving on to the next round of voting. They include a fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing, based in Appleton, and the Mark W. Barker, a ship made in Sturgeon Bay.
wearegreenbay.com
‘This place has been my life’: Seymour bar goes up for sale
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Petticoat Junction in Seymour has hit the market, as the establishment announced it was recently put up for sale. In a post on Petticoat Junction’s Facebook page, the establishment has been put up for sale. The post goes into detail about everyone who helped throughout the years.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac Police investigating critical incident at their After-Hours lobby
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department is currently investigating a critical incident that occurred in their After-Hours lobby. According to a Facebook post, once officers arrived on the scene, they located a male with a gunshot wound. There is no information regarding his status at this time.
Wisconsin man grows one of largest pumpkins in the country at 2,046 pounds
One of the heaviest pumpkins in the world this year was grown in Fond Du Lac County. As of this article, Tom Montsma holds the title for heaviest pumpkin in the Badger State at 2,046 pounds.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 northbound in Fond du Lac reopened, crash cleared
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on I-41 northbound in Fond du Lac County. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and all lanes have reopened to motorists. The crash was supposed to take roughly two...
Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash
Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
seehafernews.com
Appleton House Fire Leaves Family Displaced
A fire in the basement of an Appleton home has left the family without a place to live. The fire in the 700 block of West Winnebago Street was reported to the Appleton Fire Department at around 11:30 yesterday morning. By the time crews arrived at the two-story residence, everyone...
WBAY Green Bay
Victim of Harrison crash with dump truck identified
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The driver who was killed when her SUV collided with a dump truck Tuesday morning was publicly identified Thursday as Patricia Nau. She was 52 years old and from the Neenah area. As we reported, the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office says Nau was driving on...
wearegreenbay.com
Old Sears building under demolition, big plans for future
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling around the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue, you’ll have noticed the old Sears building is no longer standing. Demolition is underway to pave the way for new businesses, such as drive-thru banks, restaurants, and coffee shops. “They...
stevenspoint.news
One dead in Portage County accident
PORTAGE COUNTY – One man has died in a Sept. 30 accident in Portage County. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., the Portage County Communications Center received a report of a two-vehicle crash on I-39 at the southbound 161 mile marker in Portage County. “It was reported that a SUV was...
WBAY Green Bay
Motorcyclist killed in Sheboygan crash identified
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A 40-year-old Sheboygan Falls man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a vehicle stopped for a light in Sheboygan Thursday afternoon. Police identified the victim Friday as Todd Hitsman. Officers say he was going north on S. Business Drive. Traffic was slowing and stopping for...
WBAY Green Bay
Cashiers cited during Green Bay tobacco and vape compliance checks
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police cited cashiers from four west side businesses for failing to ID minors during tobacco/vape compliance checks. The unannounced checks were performed Monday, Sept. 26. The department went to gas stations and vape shops. Cashiers who sold tobacco or vape products to underage...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Bras of the Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - October will be here in a few days, which means Breast Cancer Awareness Month. On October 13, BayCare Clinic will host its 8th annual Bras of the Bay at the Resch Expo. To help raise awareness about breast reconstruction, the clinic encouraged local businesses and individuals to decorate and display a bra. The public can vote on their creations online between October 1 and October 12, and the winner will be announced at the gala.
