Kaukauna, WI

Kimberly, WI
Harrison, WI
Wisconsin State
Buchanan, WI
Wisconsin Government
Kaukauna, WI
radioplusinfo.com

9-30-22 recent gas price spike

The recent spike in gas prices has resulted in an unusual occurence…Wisconsin’s average price at the pump is higher than the national average. State AAA spokesman Nick Jarmusz says the recent jump in prices is due to refinery issues ranging from planned maintenance to following a refinery fire. Jarmusz says prices should start to stabilize again once the refinery comes back on line. Two weeks ago the average price for unleaded regular in the Fond du Lac area was about $3.22 cents a gallon, but is close to $4 a gallon today.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Finalists announced for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest

(WLUK) -- The finalists are in for the coolest things made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Wednesday that 16 products are moving on to the next round of voting. They include a fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing, based in Appleton, and the Mark W. Barker, a ship made in Sturgeon Bay.
WISCONSIN STATE
#Fox River#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Wisconsin Dnr
wearegreenbay.com

‘This place has been my life’: Seymour bar goes up for sale

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Petticoat Junction in Seymour has hit the market, as the establishment announced it was recently put up for sale. In a post on Petticoat Junction’s Facebook page, the establishment has been put up for sale. The post goes into detail about everyone who helped throughout the years.
SEYMOUR, WI
WausauPilot

Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash

Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Appleton House Fire Leaves Family Displaced

A fire in the basement of an Appleton home has left the family without a place to live. The fire in the 700 block of West Winnebago Street was reported to the Appleton Fire Department at around 11:30 yesterday morning. By the time crews arrived at the two-story residence, everyone...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Victim of Harrison crash with dump truck identified

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The driver who was killed when her SUV collided with a dump truck Tuesday morning was publicly identified Thursday as Patricia Nau. She was 52 years old and from the Neenah area. As we reported, the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office says Nau was driving on...
HARRISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Old Sears building under demolition, big plans for future

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling around the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue, you’ll have noticed the old Sears building is no longer standing. Demolition is underway to pave the way for new businesses, such as drive-thru banks, restaurants, and coffee shops. “They...
GREEN BAY, WI
stevenspoint.news

One dead in Portage County accident

PORTAGE COUNTY – One man has died in a Sept. 30 accident in Portage County. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., the Portage County Communications Center received a report of a two-vehicle crash on I-39 at the southbound 161 mile marker in Portage County. “It was reported that a SUV was...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Motorcyclist killed in Sheboygan crash identified

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A 40-year-old Sheboygan Falls man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a vehicle stopped for a light in Sheboygan Thursday afternoon. Police identified the victim Friday as Todd Hitsman. Officers say he was going north on S. Business Drive. Traffic was slowing and stopping for...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Cashiers cited during Green Bay tobacco and vape compliance checks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police cited cashiers from four west side businesses for failing to ID minors during tobacco/vape compliance checks. The unannounced checks were performed Monday, Sept. 26. The department went to gas stations and vape shops. Cashiers who sold tobacco or vape products to underage...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Bras of the Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - October will be here in a few days, which means Breast Cancer Awareness Month. On October 13, BayCare Clinic will host its 8th annual Bras of the Bay at the Resch Expo. To help raise awareness about breast reconstruction, the clinic encouraged local businesses and individuals to decorate and display a bra. The public can vote on their creations online between October 1 and October 12, and the winner will be announced at the gala.
GREEN BAY, WI

