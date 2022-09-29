Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Magnet school applications open amid concerns about high school field trip
BATON ROUGE - All of the East Baton Rouge Magnet Schools proudly displayed their information for more than a hundred families inside the River Center Saturday morning. "Whatever a parent wants for their child, if it's engineering, or not, East Baton Rouge Magnet School program has it," Theresa Porter, Executive Director of Innovation for the East Baton Rouge Parish Schools, said.
theadvocate.com
Internal 'Day of Hope' documents show divide between upset parents and skeptical school officials
On the night of Sept. 20, a few hours after the controversial Day of Hope field trip had ended, an upset parent emailed East Baton Rouge Parish Supt. Sito Narcisse and other school officials with a range of complaints about the event her son, a senior at Baton Rouge Magnet High, had attended earlier that day.
wbrz.com
School board members say school system 'dropped the ball' on Day of Hope field trip
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge school board vice president Dawn Chanet Collins has a lot of questions about how a heavily-religious field trip got approved by the school district. The "Day of Hope" put on by 29:11 Academy has been around for about a decade and EBR schools have...
wbrz.com
Bloody fight caught on video at McKinley High; read EBR school board's statement here
BATON ROUGE - School officials are investigating another brawl at McKinley High, just over a week after the East Baton Rouge School System said students were facing discipline for fighting on campus. Video shared with WBRZ shows the fight, which happened on campus Thursday and left at least one student...
theadvocate.com
New hires at Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group, Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, promotion at Southern Ag Center
-- Clourth Wilson has been named the director of technology of the Southern University Ag Center and the College of Agricultural, Family and Consumer Sciences. Wilson serves as the assistant director of information technology for the Southern University System and an adjunct professor in the Department of Computer Science. He...
theadvocate.com
East Baton Rouge housing leader named top national commissioner; 5 local programs honored
The chairperson of the East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority has been named as the top housing commissioner in the country by a national organization, and the local agency won five awards recognizing its initiatives. Dianna Payton was honored for developing financial, political and community support for the authority, the...
LSU Reveille
'It's embarrassing': Students, Facility Services discuss lack of feminine trash cans around campus
When mass communication sophomore Macy McDade uses the women’s restroom in the LSU Library, she has to walk out of the stall to dispose of menstrual products. She also notices small holes where the feminine hygiene disposal boxes should be displayed within the stalls. McDade said the experience is...
brproud.com
BRPD responds to school bus accident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an accident involving a vehicle and school bus on Friday morning. After the accident, the school bus was seen in a parking lot off of Government St. Over 40 children were in the school bus at the...
theadvocate.com
Flourishing freshman: LSU brings in largest, most accomplished freshman class in school history
The newest students on LSU's campus have arrived in large numbers and with better grades than any of their predecessors. One-third of them are the first in their families to seek a college degree. According to LSU, the class of 2026 is the largest freshman class in university history, and...
theadvocate.com
Karnival Krewe de Louisiane announces debutantes to be presented at 2023 Mardi Gras ball
Karnival Krewe de Louisiane has announced the 12 young women who will be presented at the group’s 36th annual Mardi Gras ball on Feb. 3, 2023, at the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Berkley Keaton Bruyere, a senior at Frisco High School in Dallas, Texas,...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge food bank to host fall fest Saturday, ticket in is food item
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will host a fall festival on Oct. 1 and your ticket in is a non-perishable food item. The food bank’s First Annual Fill the Food Bank Fall Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will have music, food, a pumpkin patch, and more. The festival will take place at 14200 River Road.
brproud.com
Thousands heading to West Baton Rouge for 27th Annual Sugar Fest
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– The West Baton Rouge Museum is expecting around 4,000 people this weekend for the 27th Annual Sugar Festival. This year, the festival will also host The Louisianais.e exhibitions well as Acadians from around the world. The museum is also participating in the international Grand Reveil Acadien event, bringing in many Canadians.
wbrz.com
High schools being asked to play some football games on Thursdays due to referee shortage
BATON ROUGE - High school football in Louisiana is a huge deal. Large crowds pack the stands to cheer on their teams on Friday nights. "They call it Friday Night Lights for a reason. Everyone would prefer to play Friday night," Neil Weiner, the head football coach of the Dunham School, told WBRZ.
theadvocate.com
LSU senior killed in Government Street shooting to receive posthumous degree, university says
Allison Rice, the LSU senior shot to death as she drove home from a Government Street bar earlier this month, will be awarded a posthumous degree at what would have been her graduation ceremony this spring, the university's president announced. During a candlelight memorial for Rice held on LSU's campus...
brproud.com
BRPD investigates crash killing Southern University student
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — According to Baton Rouge Police, Southern University student, James Roberts Jr., was involved in a wreck on Friday, Sept. 23. James succumbed to his injuries in the hospital a few days later. “I miss my baby,” said Gail Roberts, mother. “He was so full...
under30ceo.com
The Story Behind Raising Canes Restaurant
If you’re a fan of chicken fingers, chances are you’ve heard of Raising Canes. From humble beginnings to becoming a national household name for chicken fingers, Rising Canes is dedicated to serving up the best chicken fingers in town, and they’ve done it with flair!. From the...
brproud.com
Arrest made in Livingston shooting that injured young girl
SPRINGFIELD, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a shooting that injured an eight-year-old girl back in May. An unidentified suspect fired multiple shots into a vehicle on May 9 around 1:30 a.m. on Pardue Road. The child was sent to the hospital in stable condition.
theadvocate.com
Former LSU Greek Life director accused of creating fake personas, social media in scheme
A former Greek Life director at LSU was found by campus police in 2019 to have created fake personas and social media accounts to frame fraternity members on university policy violations and drinking law charges, according to a resurfaced LSU police report. LSU Police officials concluded that Donald Abels, who...
KTBS
Unrestrained Denham Springs man killed in Natchitoches Parish crash
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on I-49 south of Natchitoches early Saturday. The crash claimed the life of Nicholas A. Bernard, 26. The initial investigation revealed a 2021 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by Bernard, was traveling north on I-49 about 6 a.m....
theadvocate.com
Check out these 11 fairs, festivals or expos in south Louisiana this weekend
Does swamp life interest you? Have a sweet tooth? Is cosplay your thing?. Fairs, festivals and expos in the area this weekend highlight those and other passions as fall gatherings usher in October. Here's a look at some of these outdoor and indoor events in south Louisiana over the next...
