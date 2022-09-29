ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navarino, WI

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Jack FM

Thieves Leave Oshkosh School Bus Fleet Stalled Out

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Bussing is unavailable for students in the Oshkosh Area School District Thursday after catalytic converters were stolen from buses. In a letter sent to parents, the district says Kobussen had all of the catalytic converters stolen from their entire fleet of buses in Oshkosh. “While...
OSHKOSH, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Man Convicted in West Side Green Bay Murder

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A jury has convicted Waylon Wayman for the April 2020 murder of Codie Schultz on Green Bay’s west side. The verdict on the count of first-degree intentional homicide was returned Thursday, court records show. Sentencing is set for Feb. 3. The conviction carries...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Nelson Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing Diemel Brothers

CASS COUNTY, MO (WTAQ-WSAU) – A Missouri Judge has sentenced Garland ‘Joey’ Nelson to life without the possibility of parole for killing Nick and Justin Diemel in 2019. The sentence came Friday, one day after Nelson pled guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in exchange for the dismissal of several other counts.
CASS COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy