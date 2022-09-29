Read full article on original website
Shohei Ohtani to make $30 million in 2023, record amount for arbitration-eligible player
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Shohei Ohtani has agreed to a $30 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels for the 2023 season in the two-way superstar's final year of arbitration eligibility before free agency. The Angels announced the deal Saturday, avoiding a potentially complicated arbitration case with the 2021 AL MVP.
Rangers visit the Angels to start 3-game series
Texas Rangers (66-89, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (70-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (6-9, 4.73 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (6-6, 3.88 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Texas Rangers...
Vargas, Dodgers beat Padres 5-2 for 108th win
SAN DIEGO -- - Miguel Vargas is making a push to be included on the Los Angeles Dodgers' postseason roster - if manager Dave Roberts can find a spot for him. The rookie outfielder hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with the bases loaded in the sixth inning and the NL West champion Dodgers beat San Diego 5-2 on Thursday night to slow the Padres' playoff push.
Dodgers host the Rockies to start 6-game series
Colorado Rockies (65-91, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (108-48, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-10, 5.45 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (10-3, 2.42 ERA, .95 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies...
Lakers' Big 3's new mantra for pushing pace for offense to thrive: 'You get it, go'
TEMECULA, Calif. -- The day after last season mercifully came to an end for the Los Angeles Lakers, Russell Westbrook was asked about LeBron James and Anthony Davis repeatedly stating over the course of the year their intent to "let Russ be Russ" in pursuit of team success. "Yeah," Westbrook...
Tupa: I've covered legends, but local players are real stars of my professional universe
Sometimes fate is kind. Very, very kind. The size of daily newspapers at which I’ve worked in my career has varied from the smallest circulation of 2,500 to the largest...
USC freshman center Vincent Iwuchukwu says he suffered cardiac arrest this summer but is 'feeling...
USC center Vincent Iwuchukwu, one of the top incoming freshman in men's college basketball, says he suffered cardiac arrest during a workout but is "feeling great." The incident happened on July 1, and Iwuchukwu was hospitalized for a few days at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CBS Sports reported.
