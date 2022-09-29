ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC7 Los Angeles

Rangers visit the Angels to start 3-game series

Texas Rangers (66-89, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (70-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (6-9, 4.73 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (6-6, 3.88 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Texas Rangers...
ANAHEIM, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Vargas, Dodgers beat Padres 5-2 for 108th win

SAN DIEGO -- - Miguel Vargas is making a push to be included on the Los Angeles Dodgers' postseason roster - if manager Dave Roberts can find a spot for him. The rookie outfielder hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with the bases loaded in the sixth inning and the NL West champion Dodgers beat San Diego 5-2 on Thursday night to slow the Padres' playoff push.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Dodgers host the Rockies to start 6-game series

Colorado Rockies (65-91, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (108-48, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-10, 5.45 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (10-3, 2.42 ERA, .95 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
State
California State
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy