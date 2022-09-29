Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Officials trying to limit development in BR's flood-prone areas as neighborhoods continue to grow
BATON ROUGE - Changes are coming to the parish's Unified Development Code, but some worry they're not coming fast enough, as growth continues in a part of Baton Rouge that has a known flooding problem. Last week, the Planning and Zoning Commission approved Autumn and Winter Gardens — two neighborhoods...
Sullivan Roadway Update: What drivers in the City of Central can expect
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The process of getting Sullivan Road widened has been lengthy, as the $15 million project has been in the works for years. Officials say they are hoping to get the one-mile-long roadway completed soon. More than 30,000 drivers pass on Sullivan Road each day, according to...
theadvocate.com
East Baton Rouge housing leader named top national commissioner; 5 local programs honored
The chairperson of the East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority has been named as the top housing commissioner in the country by a national organization, and the local agency won five awards recognizing its initiatives. Dianna Payton was honored for developing financial, political and community support for the authority, the...
wbrz.com
DOTD now says I-10 lane closures will last 14 months; previously said 1 year
BATON ROUGE - Since the announcement of a widening project that will reduce I-10 to just two lanes in each direction between the I-10/110 split and Acadian Thruway, DOTD has been the subject of major public scrutiny. The concern and confusion prompted DOTD to release this video that highlights what...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight I-110, I-10 closures set for Baton Rouge Oct. 1
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reminds motorists that a part of I-110 northbound and I-10 westbound in Baton Rouge will be closed overnight on Oct. 1. According to a DOTD news release, the interstates won’t be closed at the same time, as they will serve as each other’s...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge wants property owners to pay a new stormwater fee. Here's what it would cost.
East Baton Rouge's recently created stormwater utility district has lofty goals, but before it can reduce flooding and help the city-parish avoid federal penalties for repeated violations of the Clean Water Act, the Metro Council must find a dedicated funding source for it. That's where property owners come in. Council...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge food bank to host fall fest Saturday, ticket in is food item
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will host a fall festival on Oct. 1 and your ticket in is a non-perishable food item. The food bank’s First Annual Fill the Food Bank Fall Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will have music, food, a pumpkin patch, and more. The festival will take place at 14200 River Road.
theadvocate.com
Carbon capture faces ferocious pushback in parts of Louisiana: 'Help us stop this, man'
When two companies planning carbon capture projects appeared before the Livingston Parish Council this week, residents overcrowded the parking lot and packed shoulder to shoulder into the hearing room to speak out against them. The council had already voted to block not just those plans, which would pump carbon into...
Two people injured after vehicle flips over on I-10 West at Essen Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a crash on Thursday morning, Sept. 29, temporarily shut down I-10 West at Essen Lane. The entrance ramp from Essen Lane to I-10 West was also closed, according to La. Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
Nine dogs rescued after falling ceiling tile alerts resident of house fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A falling ceiling tile informed a woman that the house she was living in, along with nine dogs, caught fire overnight. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews are working to investigate the cause of a fire at a home located in the 1800 block of N. Pamela Drive, near N. Sherwood Forest Drive.
wbrz.com
Fire officials investigating after flames consumed shed behind BR home overnight
BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a storage shed behind a home overnight. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said they responded to the fire at a home on Elm Drive, just off Prescott Road, shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday. Crews arrived to find...
brproud.com
Thousands heading to West Baton Rouge for 27th Annual Sugar Fest
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– The West Baton Rouge Museum is expecting around 4,000 people this weekend for the 27th Annual Sugar Festival. This year, the festival will also host The Louisianais.e exhibitions well as Acadians from around the world. The museum is also participating in the international Grand Reveil Acadien event, bringing in many Canadians.
wbrz.com
Woman's car damaged thanks to gas pump mix-up; insurance company steps up after calls from 2 On Your Side
ADDIS - A month ago, 2 On Your Side shared a story about a woman who filled her car up with diesel thanks to a mix-up at a gas station in Plaquemine. The oil company's insurance adjuster was giving her a hard time and wouldn't cover the cost of repairs — until Brittany Weiss got involved.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Hit and Run off Highland Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are responding to a Wednesday (September 28) afternoon hit and run off Highland Road. The incident occurred around 12:10 p.m. on Casa Colina Court, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is at the scene. At this time, there...
theadvocate.com
Women Who Mean Business: Anita Begnaud's next goal? Bring a large hotel downtown
Editor's note: This is the first in a series on the 11 chosen as part of the annual Women Who Mean Business awards by the United Way of Acadiana. Anita Begnaud’s next mission is to help land a hotel in downtown Lafayette. And not just a chain boutique hotel....
theadvocate.com
Guillory won't pursue large pay raises for top LCG administrators as veto override nears
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has backed off an effort to give large raises, some in excess of $30,000 a year, to his top administrators. Guillory included the raises totaling more than $250,000 in his proposed budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year that begins Nov. 1. The raises would bring top non-civil service employees' salaries in line with others in the state and in the private sector, he said.
L'Observateur
Wallace man surprised with long-awaited street naming
WALLACE — When Prescott “Dool” Bailey arrived at the September 13 Parish Council meeting in Edgard, the last thing he expected to see his family waiting for him with a surprise that was decades in the making. The Parish Council unanimously passed Ordinance #22-33, allowing the private...
brproud.com
Pointe Coupee sheriff warns of ‘warrant’ phone scam caller
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents to a phone scam. The sheriff’s office says that an unidentified number is calling people and telling them that there is a warrant out for their arrest. The scammer says that bringing money to certain locations will help the person avoid jail time. The scammer is using different names of sheriff’s office employees and elected officials to scare people into bringing money to the locations.
theadvocate.com
Internal 'Day of Hope' documents show divide between upset parents and skeptical school officials
On the night of Sept. 20, a few hours after the controversial Day of Hope field trip had ended, an upset parent emailed East Baton Rouge Parish Supt. Sito Narcisse and other school officials with a range of complaints about the event her son, a senior at Baton Rouge Magnet High, had attended earlier that day.
wbrz.com
Fall Fest preview: Denham Springs Fall Antique Festival
DENHAM SPRINGS - Saturday, Oct. 1, the main stretch of Hwy 16 in the Antique Village will be filled with hundreds of vendors from across the state, all gathered to celebrate the Fall Antique Festival. The event lasts from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.. Kim and Al Bye have been...
