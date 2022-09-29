ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zachary, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Zachary, LA
Government
City
Zachary, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight I-110, I-10 closures set for Baton Rouge Oct. 1

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reminds motorists that a part of I-110 northbound and I-10 westbound in Baton Rouge will be closed overnight on Oct. 1. According to a DOTD news release, the interstates won’t be closed at the same time, as they will serve as each other’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge food bank to host fall fest Saturday, ticket in is food item

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will host a fall festival on Oct. 1 and your ticket in is a non-perishable food item. The food bank’s First Annual Fill the Food Bank Fall Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will have music, food, a pumpkin patch, and more. The festival will take place at 14200 River Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Ferguson
brproud.com

Thousands heading to West Baton Rouge for 27th Annual Sugar Fest

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– The West Baton Rouge Museum is expecting around 4,000 people this weekend for the 27th Annual Sugar Festival. This year, the festival will also host The Louisianais.e exhibitions well as Acadians from around the world. The museum is also participating in the international Grand Reveil Acadien event, bringing in many Canadians.
PORT ALLEN, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Insurance#Special Flood Hazard Area#Rotary Club#Flood Plain#The Zachary Rotary
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Hit and Run off Highland Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are responding to a Wednesday (September 28) afternoon hit and run off Highland Road. The incident occurred around 12:10 p.m. on Casa Colina Court, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is at the scene. At this time, there...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Guillory won't pursue large pay raises for top LCG administrators as veto override nears

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has backed off an effort to give large raises, some in excess of $30,000 a year, to his top administrators. Guillory included the raises totaling more than $250,000 in his proposed budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year that begins Nov. 1. The raises would bring top non-civil service employees' salaries in line with others in the state and in the private sector, he said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
L'Observateur

Wallace man surprised with long-awaited street naming

WALLACE — When Prescott “Dool” Bailey arrived at the September 13 Parish Council meeting in Edgard, the last thing he expected to see his family waiting for him with a surprise that was decades in the making. The Parish Council unanimously passed Ordinance #22-33, allowing the private...
EDGARD, LA
brproud.com

Pointe Coupee sheriff warns of ‘warrant’ phone scam caller

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents to a phone scam. The sheriff’s office says that an unidentified number is calling people and telling them that there is a warrant out for their arrest. The scammer says that bringing money to certain locations will help the person avoid jail time. The scammer is using different names of sheriff’s office employees and elected officials to scare people into bringing money to the locations.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Fall Fest preview: Denham Springs Fall Antique Festival

DENHAM SPRINGS - Saturday, Oct. 1, the main stretch of Hwy 16 in the Antique Village will be filled with hundreds of vendors from across the state, all gathered to celebrate the Fall Antique Festival. The event lasts from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.. Kim and Al Bye have been...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy