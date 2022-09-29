Mitchell Oakley: Calling in sick is not an option, fire ants or not

Generally, I have a pretty good idea of my column topic before I begin writing it every week. In fact, I often spend several days mulling it over in my mind before writing begins. I usually can write the headline before I write the column.

This week is different.

Whatever this writing becomes will be unplanned, but thoughtful with the words that I type here.

You see I had Saturday all planned. I grabbed a Bojangles biscuit and soft drink to lead off the day around 7 a.m. I welcomed a visitor from Florida near mid-morning at home. We chatted about tractors, farms, family, peach crops and more. When he pulled away from my home. I suddenly felt so tired.

I did not sleep well the night before. I suspected I needed a nap. That’s what I did. I napped through lunch. About 2 p.m. I was awake but still not chipper. My left lower leg ached with pain. I explained to my wife that my leg didn’t feel right. I decided to continue to lie around and rest it.

As time passed, the leg pain and uneasiness I felt did not pass. I snatched off my sock and looked at my leg. It was red and burning up compared to the temperature in my other leg.

Let me take you back to about two weeks ago. I was outside near our raised garden beds with my grandson, Noah. Noah warned me that fire ants were all over my left shoe. Sure, enough they were. Not only on my shoe but on my pant leg and running up my sock. I could feel the bites, but they were not unbearable, much like a gnat that wants to stay in one’s face in the hot summer sun.

I finally had to get to my carport and get my pants, shoes and socks off, leaving them outside. I took a shower and the bites from the ants didn’t seem all that serious.

During the following days I would use cortisone cream on the bites but nothing more. I never scratched the bites, and they really did not bother me. I have been told since then that I should have been using white vinegar on the bites to heal them up quicker.

On Saturday a few of the ant bites were very red and possibly infected. I also have a history of cellulitis, although I have not had a bout with it in many years. Once I looked at my lower leg, I was convinced that I had cellulitis and that the ants could have played into the result.

By that time all the urgent care offices had closed. I was developing a fever of more than 100 degrees. I took two Tylenol. Fortunately, I was able to get some antibiotics and begin the healing process.

However, after about 5 p.m. on Saturday, I was literally not interested in what was going on around me. I had both chills and fever and couldn’t stay comfortable with or without blankets. I kept my leg elevated and that, too, created comfort issues. I managed to get through Saturday night by moving from one position to another to sleep.

Thankfully, on Sunday morning I was able to make up for the sleep I had missed. My fever was down, and my leg felt better. I have at least 10 days before I will officially be well. Let’s hope the antibiotics work.

Because of this experience, writing this column never came to my mind though until my wife mentioned it to me about 9 p.m. Sunday. She told me I should call in sick.

Not a chance! My editor plans on my column and I am not one to disappoint. Despite not giving this any advance thought, I am finished. I hope you enjoy it because I know many of you have had health interruptions in your own lives. There really is a good moral to this story.

Don’t forget to take fire ant bites seriously — much more seriously than I did.

Mitchell Oakely is The Standard’s publisher emeritus.