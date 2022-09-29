ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

cnsmaryland.org

Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow

ANNAPOLIS – Arianna Dastvan remembers using her birthday money as a child to buy an overhead projector for her bedroom. There, she would emulate the teachers she admired as she instructed her stuffed animals. Dastvan recalled how she would stay late and arrive early, so she could assist her...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Frederick Co. school vows to discipline student who made racial slurs

Frederick County, Maryland, school officials are investigating after a high school student was filmed using hate speech and making racial slurs. In a letter to the school community on Thursday afternoon, Governor Thomas Johnson High School Principal Tracey Kibler said the school will take disciplinary action against one of its students over a social media post involving “hateful speech directed toward Black students.”
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Local
Maryland Education
Local
Maryland Sports
Gaithersburg, MD
Education
City
Gaithersburg, MD
Local
Maryland Football
Daily Voice

'Extremely Distributing' Social Media Post Involving Frederick HS Students Under Investigation

Social media once again reared its ugly head for officials in one Maryland school district who are investigating a hateful post made by a student, officials announced. Top officials from the Frederick County Public School District issued an alert on Thursday, Sept. 29 advising of a “disturbing social media post involving a student who attends a high school in our district.”
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Yellow Springs Elementary School To Get A New Building, New Location

Design work is expected to begin in fiscal year 2024. Frederick, Md (KM) A new Yellow Springs Elementary School is on the horizon. The Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday afternoon approved a plan to replace the current building on Yellow Springs Road with a new structure to be located on Christopher’s Crossing. The current at 8717 Yellow Springs Road building will be demolished.
FREDERICK, MD
mocoshow.com

YouTube Personality ‘Deestroying’ is in Attendance as Seneca Valley Takes on Quince Orchard High School in Germantown

Donald De La Haye Jr., also known online as Deestroying, is a Costa Rican-American YouTuber with over 4 million followers on the platform and millions more across other forms of social media. He played college football at the University of Central Florida, where he was a kicker for the team. This Friday night he will be at Seneca Valley High School to watch the undefeated Screaming Eagles take on undefeated Quince Orchard High School.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
loudounnow.com

Student Charged Following Assault at Independence High School

One student was taken into custody, and another was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after the two were involved in an altercation at Independence High School on Sept. 28. Deputies and an ambulance were called to the school shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday after an altercation between...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
High School Football PRO

Frederick, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Walkersville High School football team will have a game with Tuscarora High School on September 30, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
FREDERICK, MD
247Sports

Local receiver commits to Maryland football

Churchill (Md.) receiver Ezekiel Avit visited Maryland several times over the summer, working out for the Terps staff. By his third workout, Mike Locksley had seen enough, offering the promising 6-3 athlete who had been focusing his efforts on basketball. Today, Avit publicly accepted the offer, becoming the 21st player in Maryland's 2023 recruiting class.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
fox5dc.com

FCPS counselor investigation exposes widespread problems

An investigation into why a sex offender was able to continue working as a middle school guidance counselor has uncovered serious issues in Virginia’s largest school district. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Lincolnia on the problems plaguing Fairfax County Public Schools.
DC News Now

Maryland prepares for remnants of Hurricane Ian

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday that Maryland was ready for remnants of Hurricane Ian that would affect the state. Earlier in the week, an Incident Management Team went to Florida to help with the response there. “As we always emphasize with potential flooding events, it is critical for drivers […]
ANNAPOLIS, MD
fox5dc.com

Possible pedestrian struck prompts police activity in Bowie

BOWIE, Md. - A possible report of a pedestrian struck has prompted a police response to a grocery store parking lot in Prince George's County. SkyFox was over the scene in Bowie, Maryland where several police vehicles could be seen in front of the Shoppers supermarket along the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Junior Highway.
BOWIE, MD

