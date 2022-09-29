Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensMaryland State
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
WTOP
Prince George’s County schools propose new boundaries for elementary, middle schools
Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland has unveiled proposed boundary changes aimed at tackling the massive increase in enrollment in recent years, with more growth expected soon. Since 2014, the school system has added some 11,000 students to classrooms around the county, and leaders expect another 7,000 students...
Frederick County high school student recorded using racial slurs
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A video of a Governor Thomas Johnson High School student saying racial slurs circulated on social media through the middle of the week. Frederick County Public Schools said in a statement that the student in the videos had been identified. The original Facebook post claimed that the student […]
cnsmaryland.org
Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow
ANNAPOLIS – Arianna Dastvan remembers using her birthday money as a child to buy an overhead projector for her bedroom. There, she would emulate the teachers she admired as she instructed her stuffed animals. Dastvan recalled how she would stay late and arrive early, so she could assist her...
WTOP
Frederick Co. school vows to discipline student who made racial slurs
Frederick County, Maryland, school officials are investigating after a high school student was filmed using hate speech and making racial slurs. In a letter to the school community on Thursday afternoon, Governor Thomas Johnson High School Principal Tracey Kibler said the school will take disciplinary action against one of its students over a social media post involving “hateful speech directed toward Black students.”
WJLA
Concerned MCPS parents press district for security upgrades months after Magruder shooting
Montgomery County, Md. — Eight months after a shooting at Magruder High School left a student seriously injured, parents say more needs to be done. "We know MCPS could do better," Magruder High School parent Cynthia Simonson told 7News. On Sept. 22, Simonson spoke about her concerns at a...
'Extremely Distributing' Social Media Post Involving Frederick HS Students Under Investigation
Social media once again reared its ugly head for officials in one Maryland school district who are investigating a hateful post made by a student, officials announced. Top officials from the Frederick County Public School District issued an alert on Thursday, Sept. 29 advising of a “disturbing social media post involving a student who attends a high school in our district.”
fox5dc.com
Investigation underway into racial slur used by high school football player
A Junior Varsity football player at Governor Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick, Maryland, was heard in more than one video using the N-word, and now a parent in the county is pulling her son out of the school. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has the story.
wfmd.com
Yellow Springs Elementary School To Get A New Building, New Location
Design work is expected to begin in fiscal year 2024. Frederick, Md (KM) A new Yellow Springs Elementary School is on the horizon. The Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday afternoon approved a plan to replace the current building on Yellow Springs Road with a new structure to be located on Christopher’s Crossing. The current at 8717 Yellow Springs Road building will be demolished.
Transgender Teacher Harassed At Maryland School Settles Lawsuit, School Board Changes Policies
A transgender Maryland teacher who filed a lawsuit in 2018 after claiming she was harassed by students, parents, and colleagues has settled with the Prince George's County Board of Education earlier this week, reports Fox Baltimore. Jennifer Eller said she was told to present and be referred to as a...
mocoshow.com
YouTube Personality ‘Deestroying’ is in Attendance as Seneca Valley Takes on Quince Orchard High School in Germantown
Donald De La Haye Jr., also known online as Deestroying, is a Costa Rican-American YouTuber with over 4 million followers on the platform and millions more across other forms of social media. He played college football at the University of Central Florida, where he was a kicker for the team. This Friday night he will be at Seneca Valley High School to watch the undefeated Screaming Eagles take on undefeated Quince Orchard High School.
loudounnow.com
Student Charged Following Assault at Independence High School
One student was taken into custody, and another was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after the two were involved in an altercation at Independence High School on Sept. 28. Deputies and an ambulance were called to the school shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday after an altercation between...
Frederick, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Frederick, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Walkersville High School football team will have a game with Tuscarora High School on September 30, 2022, 15:30:00.
247Sports
Local receiver commits to Maryland football
Churchill (Md.) receiver Ezekiel Avit visited Maryland several times over the summer, working out for the Terps staff. By his third workout, Mike Locksley had seen enough, offering the promising 6-3 athlete who had been focusing his efforts on basketball. Today, Avit publicly accepted the offer, becoming the 21st player in Maryland's 2023 recruiting class.
fox5dc.com
FCPS counselor investigation exposes widespread problems
An investigation into why a sex offender was able to continue working as a middle school guidance counselor has uncovered serious issues in Virginia’s largest school district. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports from Lincolnia on the problems plaguing Fairfax County Public Schools.
Bay Net
28 Grams Of Marijuana Recovered From Student At Lackey High School
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On September 28, a school administrator at Lackey High School detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating from a locker in the hallway. A subsequent search of the locker revealed a plastic bag containing 28 grams of marijuana. The School Resource Officer was notified, and...
NBC Washington
Crowd Gathers to Recreate Dedication Photo of Crain Highway on Centennial Anniversary
A group of excited residents gathered Saturday to celebrate an important Maryland road by recreating a picture taken during its dedication in 1922. “Hey what’s so big about a road, right? Back then it was everything,” James Ports, the Maryland Secretary of Transportation, said. A century ago,...
Maryland prepares for remnants of Hurricane Ian
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday that Maryland was ready for remnants of Hurricane Ian that would affect the state. Earlier in the week, an Incident Management Team went to Florida to help with the response there. “As we always emphasize with potential flooding events, it is critical for drivers […]
Bay Net
Governor Hogan Announces Statewide Preparedness Efforts For Remnants Of Hurricane Ian
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced statewide preparedness efforts as the remnants of Hurricane Ian move up the mid-Atlantic, leading to coastal flood and gale warnings in the region. Earlier this week, the governor announced the deployment of an Incident Management Team to the State of Florida to assist with the response.
fox5dc.com
Possible pedestrian struck prompts police activity in Bowie
BOWIE, Md. - A possible report of a pedestrian struck has prompted a police response to a grocery store parking lot in Prince George's County. SkyFox was over the scene in Bowie, Maryland where several police vehicles could be seen in front of the Shoppers supermarket along the 10500 block of Martin Luther King Junior Highway.
fox5dc.com
Shots fired investigation underway at Arundel Mills Mall, police say
HANOVER, Md. - Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating reports of shots fired at Arundel Mills Mall, authorities say. Anne Arundel County Police Tweeted at 4:17 p.m. on Saturday that officers were at the mall, located at 7000 Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover, Maryland, investigating the shots fired. According...
