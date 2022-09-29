Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
New Federal Data: Too Few Applicants in K-12 Schools
Personnel shortages that challenged K-12 leaders at the outset of the new academic year and continue to disrupt the U.S. public school system are driven by a shortage in the pipeline of new educators and school staff, federal data confirms. More than half of all public schools in the country...
Sharpest Drop in College Enrollment Is Among Black and Latino Men
Experts say the development could reverberate for generations since the children of parents who didn't go to college are less likely to get a degree themselves.
bestcolleges.com
College Grads Regret Majoring in Humanities Fields
Going to college today is all about getting a good job, and majoring in philosophy or art history just doesn't make sense for most students. The number of humanities bachelor's degrees awarded continues to decline. Humanities majors rank highest among graduates who regret their academic choice. Soaring tuition costs and...
Four higher education programs are recognized for boosting Latino college completion
Four higher education programs have been recognized for their evidence-based efforts to advance Latino college students’ success in the classroom and in the workforce. The four programs were selected from a pool of 93 submissions and 20 finalists by Excelencia in Education, one of the country’s leading education think tanks focused on Latino college completion.
