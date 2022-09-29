ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

New Federal Data: Too Few Applicants in K-12 Schools

Personnel shortages that challenged K-12 leaders at the outset of the new academic year and continue to disrupt the U.S. public school system are driven by a shortage in the pipeline of new educators and school staff, federal data confirms. More than half of all public schools in the country...
bestcolleges.com

College Grads Regret Majoring in Humanities Fields

Going to college today is all about getting a good job, and majoring in philosophy or art history just doesn't make sense for most students. The number of humanities bachelor's degrees awarded continues to decline. Humanities majors rank highest among graduates who regret their academic choice. Soaring tuition costs and...
