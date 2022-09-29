Read full article on original website
Death toll from Ian rises as storm rips across southeast U.S.
At least 17 people have died in the U.S. after Ian pummeled Florida's western coast as a massive hurricane before heading for heading for the Carolinas Friday, according to AP. The big picture: Nearly 2 million customers were without power in the southeast U.S. on Friday evening as affected states...
450K without power across Carolinas, Virginia after Ian
Roughly 450,000 customers were without power across the Carolinas and Virginia on Saturday morning after Hurricane Ian tore inland after hitting Florida earlier this week, according to PowerOutage.us. Driving the news: Ian hit South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane and brought heavy winds and "life-threatening" storm surge along the...
White House declares state of emergency as Ian approaches North Carolina
The White House has approved a state of emergency for North Carolina as the remnants of Hurricane Ian approach the state on Saturday. The big picture: Ian, now considered a post-tropical cyclone, will continue to weaken, but heavy rain and gusty winds will still impact the Mid-Atlantic region and New England coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Florida begins recovery efforts as Ian moves through state
Recovery efforts are underway in Florida in the aftermath of devastating Hurricane Ian, which continued to move northeast as a tropical storm across the state Thursday on its way to the Carolinas. Driving the news:. 2.6 million in the state were without power Thursday after Ian brought strong winds, "life-threatening,...
Biden will visit Florida and Puerto Rico after hurricane devastation
President Biden will visit Florida and Puerto Rico this week in the wake of the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Fiona. Driving the news: The president and the first lady will visit Puerto Rico on Monday and Florida on Wednesday, the White House announced. When asked last week...
In photos: Florida devastated by Hurricane Ian
Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, Sanibel Island, Naples and Cape Coral saw damage from flooding on Wednesday. Homes in Fort Myers Beach were damaged or destroyed by the record-high surge, Axios' Jacob Knutson reports.
Property insurance costs skyrocketing in Florida as Hurricane Ian wreaks havoc
Hurricane Ian is expected to undermine the already precarious market for property insurance in Florida, supercharging premiums and exposing gaps in coverage. Why it matters: Ian's trail of wreckage will inevitably trigger a host of insurance claims by homeowners, saddle those without flood coverage with devastating losses and bludgeon the strained finances of the state's insurers.
Rubio, Scott call for Ian relief as Florida GOP votes against FEMA funding
Florida Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott called on Senate leaders Friday to provide more funding to help Florida rebuild after the devastating Hurricane Ian wiped out buildings, roads and power for millions of people. Why it matters: Several members of Congress from Florida previously voted against a short-term spending...
Cheese recall begins after listeria outbreak infects 6 people
Six people have been infected by a Listeria outbreak across six different states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The big picture: Five of the infected people have been hospitalized, but there have been no deaths. State and local officials are still conducting interviews about what the infected people ate before they got sick.
IDA hopes bonds encourage charter schools to open in Arizona
The project manager for Arizona's Industrial Development Authority (IDA) is hoping that the bonds it's issued to a national charter school chain to build new facilities in Tennessee will encourage it to open up shop in Arizona. Context: The IDA approved a $25 million bond proposal in March for KIPP...
Texas is good for business but bad for workers
Data: Oxfam America; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsTexas is practically the worst state for workers, according to a new study by Oxfam America.Driving the news: States were ranked on wages, worker protections and employees' ability to unionize.Oregon is the best state for workers, and North Carolina is the worst.Texas ranked 48th.Details: The report points to wages lagging inflation, COVID-19 and several states' abortion restrictions as causes for more perilous work conditions.Texas earned a zero for its right-to-organize score because it's a right-to-work state and doesn't require collective bargaining for public workers, among other factors.The big picture: The study comes on the heels of a new Gallup poll that says 71% of Americans support labor unions, the highest percentage since 1965.Yes, but: Houston workers continue to organize, with two new unions formed in the last few weeks. Workers at the Starbucks in Montrose successfully unionized after a months-long campaign, the first shop in Houston to do so. Employees at Republic National Distributing Co. in Houston also won a certification election this month, according to the Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation.
Judge throws out lawsuit over 2018 Georgia governor's election
A judge on Friday ruled against Fair Fight Action, the voting rights group Stacey Abrams created, in a suit that challenged the state’s voting system. The big picture: The suit was looking to change how Georgia administers elections even though the judge had already thrown out many of its original complaints, Axios' Emma Hurt reported.
North Texas breweries among top craft brewers in state
Credit: Data: Brewers Association; Table: Thomas Oide/AxiosTexas craft breweries rebounded in 2021, a promising sign after the pandemic staggered the industry.The state of beer: Of the state's 10 largest breweries, seven increased production in 2021 compared with 2020, according to an Axios analysis of data from the Brewers Association.Just one Texas brewery — Spoetzl Brewery — saw a year-over-year decline in production, but the Shiner-based brewery continues to see the highest sales in the state, with more than 500,000 barrels sold last year.The state also saw 12 breweries close and 45 open, the data shows. The big picture: The craft...
Political Pulse: An analysis of the first governor's debate in Colorado
The first debate in the Colorado governor's race left much to be desired. What happened: Rather than a dialogue on competing visions Wednesday in Pueblo, Gov. Jared Polis and Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl chose a snippy, seed-spitting contest, goaded by their supporters in the crowd.Between the snide interjections and often misleading attacks, here are three themes that emerged:1. Ganahl's dark outlook: In the GOP candidate's eyes, all is wrong in Colorado. She blames Democratic rule. But her repeated (and exaggerated) digs at the state left a sour note."Everything is not wonderful across Colorado," Ganahl said, referring to the energy industry....
Nevada governor demands resignation for unnoticed prison escape
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak requested and received the resignation of the state's Department of Corrections director on Friday over a prison escape earlier this week. Why it matters: The medium-security prisoner's escape went unnoticed by state corrections officials for four days until he was recaptured at a transit center in Las Vegas on Wednesday based on a tip, according to ABC News.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs a wave of housing bills
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed dozens of bills into law on Wednesday meant to "address the worsening housing crisis" in California by speeding up the production of new homes across the state, the Chronicle reports. Details: Among the slew of bills were two (AB2011 and SB6) aimed at making it easier to convert underused or vacant commercial spaces — such as big-box stores, strip malls and office parks — into housing. Another (SB 886), authored by state Sen. Scott Wiener, strives to streamline student and faculty housing projects for California's public colleges and universities by exempting them from the California Environmental...
Lee, legislative leaders fast-track TBI lab positions
Gov. Bill Lee and legislative leaders will fast-track new hires in the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation forensic labs that test DNA evidence.Why it matters: The governor announced the plan Thursday as part of the urgent effort to shorten the months-long wait times to process criminal evidence, including sexual assault kits.Driving the news: Long turnaround times for testing drew widespread interest after Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher was kidnapped and killed.Authorities say DNA evidence connects the suspect in that case to a September 2021 sexual assault.But a TBI lab did not receive the results until 11 months later, just before the kidnapping, per the Tennessean.State of play: Last year, the TBI asked for 50 additional positions in forensics. The 2022-23 budget funded half of them. The new plan from Lee and legislative leadership would make up the difference with an additional 25 hires.Under the plan, TBI would use existing funds to start hiring for the new round of positions. They will be fully funded in the 2023-24 budget.There is bipartisan support for efforts to shorten testing times.What they're saying: Lee, House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally touted the plan in a statement.
Arizona faith and political leaders talk religious freedom and human dignity
Religious, political and legal leaders from Arizona and beyond gathered in downtown Phoenix on Monday to discuss how to work together to protect freedoms of people of all faiths and of those who aren't religious. The Coalition on Human Dignity and Religious Freedom hosted the event at ASU's Sandra Day...
Sen. Mike Lee touts Mike Pence's endorsement in Utah Senate race
Sen. Mike Lee's re-election campaign released a video this week promoting Vice President Mike Pence's endorsement in the closely watched U.S. Senate race versus independent candidate Evan McMullin. Between the lines: Pence's backing of Lee, who is seeking his third Senate term, could prove significant in Utah where many Republicans...
4 must-try foods at the State Fair of Texas
We're proven wrong every time we think fair foods couldn't get any wackier. Driving the news: This year's State Fair of Texas has over two dozen new dishes, including a chamoy pickle, dim sum burritos, pickle pizza and a funnel cake fried chicken sandwich. State of play: The food is...
