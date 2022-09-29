Read full article on original website
Related
localsportsjournal.com
Shelby wins homecoming game against Holton
Shelby’s football team is on a roll, taking a 14-0 lead at the half and finishing with a convincing 26-6 win over visiting Holton in the West Michigan Conference-Rivers Friday night and celebrating homecoming in grand fashion. It was the Tigers’ second straight win, following on the heels of...
localsportsjournal.com
Young leads WMC past Fruitport Calvary Christian in volleyball action
The Western Michigan Christian volleyball team topped Fruitport Calvary Christian in three sets on Friday evening. The Warriors claimed the win, 25-15, 25-16 and 25-21. WMC’s Kendal Young had 27 assists and five aces, while Emily Fett scored three aces and made three assists. Sydney Wagenmaker chipped in three...
localsportsjournal.com
Newaygo proves to be no match for Reed City in 62-17 setback
REED CITY– — The Newaygo Lions were no match for the Reed City Coyotes on Friday evening. The Coyotes routed the Lions 62-17 in a CSAA Gold game at Reed City. The Coyotes jumped out to a 48-10 halftime lead and never looked back enroute to the 45-point win.
localsportsjournal.com
Pentwater gets three-set victory over Big Rapids Crossroads Academy
Pentwater’s girls volleyball team defeated Big Rapids Crossroads Academy in three quick sets (25-19, 25-14 and 25-18) in a Western Michigan D League match at home Thursday night. Sophomore Addison Bringedahl had a big night at the service line with 12 points and four aces. She also added two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores’ defense halts potent Zeeland West in battle of state-ranked teams
Mona Shores flexed its defensive muscle in a 34-6 thumping of Zeeland West on Friday. The No. 5 ranked Sailors (Division 2) suffocated the No. 4 ranked Dux (Division 3) after letting Zeeland West into the end zone on its first possession for a 6-0 lead. Mona Shores responded with...
localsportsjournal.com
Big Rapids’ explosive offense too much for Grant
The Grant Tigers defense didn’t have any answers for the explosive Big Rapids Cardinals offense on Friday evening. The Tigers dropped a 47-0 decision in Big Rapids homecoming game. Big Rapids got off to a slow start with just a 25-yard field goal in the first quarter. The Cardinals...
localsportsjournal.com
Mason County Eastern gets by Baldwin in five sets
Mason County Eastern’s girls volleyball team found itself in a battle with Baldwin in a Western Michigan D League match on the road Thursday night, being pressed to five sets before emerging with a 3-2 victory over the Panthers. The Cardinals were forced into comeback mode right at the...
localsportsjournal.com
Whitehall flexes its muscle in 42-8 victory over Oakridge
The Whitehall Vikings have had Friday’s date circled on the calendar for more than a year. That’s because in Week 2 of the 2021 season, the Oakridge Eagles traveled to Whitehall and left with a 32-19 victory on the Vikings’ home field. That result left a bad...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localsportsjournal.com
White Cloud upends winless Muskegon Heights, 64-28
Jace Silverthorn turned in a performance to remember on Friday night in White Cloud’s 64-28 victory over Muskegon Heights. Silverthorn amassed 390 all-purpose yards and scored three touchdowns for the Indians. Landyn McGowen added two touchdowns while Lloyd Sebright-Johnson and Carlos Brown also added touchdowns. Mason Ruether completed a...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Big Reds come from behind to take down Grand Rapids Union
Playing from behind has been kind of the norm for the Muskegon Big Reds this football season. In their OK Green matchup against the Grand Rapids Union Red Hawks (3-3), it was no different as Muskegon (4-2) scored 29 unanswered points in the second half, enroute to a 43-21 road victory.
localsportsjournal.com
Gauthier has big night for Shelby as Tigers get by Whitehall in girls volleyball action
It was just the kind of test the Shelby girls volleyball team needed as the Tigers look forward to the post-season tournament, as they were pressed to the limit by Whitehall in Thursday night’s West Michigan Conference Rivers Division match on the road. The Tigers defeated the Vikings in...
localsportsjournal.com
Castillo, Garcia each connect for two goals as Shelby beats Orchard View
Mason Garcia and Mauricio Castillo each scored two goals in the Shelby boys soccer team’s 4-0 West Michigan Conference win over Orchard View at home Wednesday night. Garcia notched his first goal of the game after receiving an assist from Alan Arreola. After that, the Tigers dominated possession and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localsportsjournal.com
Reeths-Puffer slips by Zeeland East, 20-18
Reeths-Puffer quarterback Brady Ross and running back Brody Johnson turned in strong performances on Friday night and led the Rockets to a 20-18 victory over visiting Zeeland East. Ross completed 14-of-18 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown. He used his feet to rush for 92 yards on 15 carries....
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington soccer team improves to 16-1-1 with shutout over Big Rapids
Big Rapids made things difficult for the Ludington offense in Thursday night’s non-conference boys soccer match at Oriole Field, but the Orioles managed to snare a 3-0 win over the Cardinals. It was the Orioles’ 10th straight win and improved their record to 16-1-1 on the season with a...
localsportsjournal.com
North Muskegon’s air attack too much for Montague
The North Muskegon offense proved to be too much for the Montague defense on Friday evening. The Norse earned a 27-7 road victory over the Wildcats. North Muskegon quarterback James Young threw for 263 yards on 24-of-31 passing He threw for one touchdown, but was intercepted twice. Denny Belmonte led...
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores settles for third-place finish in OK Green tennis tournament; Reeths-Puffer fifth
The Mona Shores and Reeths-Puffer boys tennis teams competed in the OK Green tournament on Friday. The Sailors finished in third place with 40 points, while the Rockets posted a fifth-place finish with 32. Drew Hackney was dominant for the Sailors and didn’t give up a single match at No....
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven falls to Caledonia in three sets
The Grand Haven volleyball team fell short in OK Conference-Red competition against Caledonia on Thursday evening. The Bucs lost in three close sets (20-25, 20-25, 23-25). Izzy Whittaker and Eden Smith led the offense with 13 kills and five kills respectively. Melina Teunis added seven digs with four kills. Taylor...
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington and Manistee to meet for the 145th time in Friday night football action
It doesn’t have a catchy nickname, like some other long running rivalries, but few can match the Ludington-Manistee football rivalry for its longevity. When the two teams meet on the gridiron at Oriole Field for the 7 p.m. kickoff Friday night, it will mark the 145th time they’ve done so in a rivalry that dates back more than a century, with the series kicking off in 1895.
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven gets by Spring Lake 2-0 in Thursday soccer action
GRAND HAVEN – — The Spring Lake boys soccer team got behind Grand Haven on Thursday evening. The Lakers couldn’t find the net and lost by a score of 2-0. Despite the loss, Austin Engel, Corbin Oosting, Reese Robson and Karsten Kval played strong all over the field.
Brothers win ArtPrize 2022′s biggest award for intricate, illuminated pottery
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Creation, Destruction, Reflection, a series of 20 intricately carved vases at DeVos Place displaying ancient landmarks from the Delphi Temple to the streets of Jerusalem, won the $12,500 ArtPrize 2022 Artist-to-Artist award. The entry, created by brothers Brad and Bryan Caviness of Browns Summit, North...
Comments / 0