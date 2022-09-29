It doesn’t have a catchy nickname, like some other long running rivalries, but few can match the Ludington-Manistee football rivalry for its longevity. When the two teams meet on the gridiron at Oriole Field for the 7 p.m. kickoff Friday night, it will mark the 145th time they’ve done so in a rivalry that dates back more than a century, with the series kicking off in 1895.

LUDINGTON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO