Kent City, MI

localsportsjournal.com

Shelby wins homecoming game against Holton

Shelby’s football team is on a roll, taking a 14-0 lead at the half and finishing with a convincing 26-6 win over visiting Holton in the West Michigan Conference-Rivers Friday night and celebrating homecoming in grand fashion. It was the Tigers’ second straight win, following on the heels of...
SHELBY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Young leads WMC past Fruitport Calvary Christian in volleyball action

The Western Michigan Christian volleyball team topped Fruitport Calvary Christian in three sets on Friday evening. The Warriors claimed the win, 25-15, 25-16 and 25-21. WMC’s Kendal Young had 27 assists and five aces, while Emily Fett scored three aces and made three assists. Sydney Wagenmaker chipped in three...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Newaygo proves to be no match for Reed City in 62-17 setback

REED CITY– — The Newaygo Lions were no match for the Reed City Coyotes on Friday evening. The Coyotes routed the Lions 62-17 in a CSAA Gold game at Reed City. The Coyotes jumped out to a 48-10 halftime lead and never looked back enroute to the 45-point win.
REED CITY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Pentwater gets three-set victory over Big Rapids Crossroads Academy

Pentwater’s girls volleyball team defeated Big Rapids Crossroads Academy in three quick sets (25-19, 25-14 and 25-18) in a Western Michigan D League match at home Thursday night. Sophomore Addison Bringedahl had a big night at the service line with 12 points and four aces. She also added two...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Big Rapids’ explosive offense too much for Grant

The Grant Tigers defense didn’t have any answers for the explosive Big Rapids Cardinals offense on Friday evening. The Tigers dropped a 47-0 decision in Big Rapids homecoming game. Big Rapids got off to a slow start with just a 25-yard field goal in the first quarter. The Cardinals...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mason County Eastern gets by Baldwin in five sets

Mason County Eastern’s girls volleyball team found itself in a battle with Baldwin in a Western Michigan D League match on the road Thursday night, being pressed to five sets before emerging with a 3-2 victory over the Panthers. The Cardinals were forced into comeback mode right at the...
BALDWIN, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Whitehall flexes its muscle in 42-8 victory over Oakridge

The Whitehall Vikings have had Friday’s date circled on the calendar for more than a year. That’s because in Week 2 of the 2021 season, the Oakridge Eagles traveled to Whitehall and left with a 32-19 victory on the Vikings’ home field. That result left a bad...
WHITEHALL, MI
localsportsjournal.com

White Cloud upends winless Muskegon Heights, 64-28

Jace Silverthorn turned in a performance to remember on Friday night in White Cloud’s 64-28 victory over Muskegon Heights. Silverthorn amassed 390 all-purpose yards and scored three touchdowns for the Indians. Landyn McGowen added two touchdowns while Lloyd Sebright-Johnson and Carlos Brown also added touchdowns. Mason Ruether completed a...
WHITE CLOUD, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Muskegon Big Reds come from behind to take down Grand Rapids Union

Playing from behind has been kind of the norm for the Muskegon Big Reds this football season. In their OK Green matchup against the Grand Rapids Union Red Hawks (3-3), it was no different as Muskegon (4-2) scored 29 unanswered points in the second half, enroute to a 43-21 road victory.
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Castillo, Garcia each connect for two goals as Shelby beats Orchard View

Mason Garcia and Mauricio Castillo each scored two goals in the Shelby boys soccer team’s 4-0 West Michigan Conference win over Orchard View at home Wednesday night. Garcia notched his first goal of the game after receiving an assist from Alan Arreola. After that, the Tigers dominated possession and...
SHELBY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Reeths-Puffer slips by Zeeland East, 20-18

Reeths-Puffer quarterback Brady Ross and running back Brody Johnson turned in strong performances on Friday night and led the Rockets to a 20-18 victory over visiting Zeeland East. Ross completed 14-of-18 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown. He used his feet to rush for 92 yards on 15 carries....
ZEELAND, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Ludington soccer team improves to 16-1-1 with shutout over Big Rapids

Big Rapids made things difficult for the Ludington offense in Thursday night’s non-conference boys soccer match at Oriole Field, but the Orioles managed to snare a 3-0 win over the Cardinals. It was the Orioles’ 10th straight win and improved their record to 16-1-1 on the season with a...
LUDINGTON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

North Muskegon’s air attack too much for Montague

The North Muskegon offense proved to be too much for the Montague defense on Friday evening. The Norse earned a 27-7 road victory over the Wildcats. North Muskegon quarterback James Young threw for 263 yards on 24-of-31 passing He threw for one touchdown, but was intercepted twice. Denny Belmonte led...
NORTH MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Grand Haven falls to Caledonia in three sets

The Grand Haven volleyball team fell short in OK Conference-Red competition against Caledonia on Thursday evening. The Bucs lost in three close sets (20-25, 20-25, 23-25). Izzy Whittaker and Eden Smith led the offense with 13 kills and five kills respectively. Melina Teunis added seven digs with four kills. Taylor...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Ludington and Manistee to meet for the 145th time in Friday night football action

It doesn’t have a catchy nickname, like some other long running rivalries, but few can match the Ludington-Manistee football rivalry for its longevity. When the two teams meet on the gridiron at Oriole Field for the 7 p.m. kickoff Friday night, it will mark the 145th time they’ve done so in a rivalry that dates back more than a century, with the series kicking off in 1895.
LUDINGTON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Grand Haven gets by Spring Lake 2-0 in Thursday soccer action

GRAND HAVEN – — The Spring Lake boys soccer team got behind Grand Haven on Thursday evening. The Lakers couldn’t find the net and lost by a score of 2-0. Despite the loss, Austin Engel, Corbin Oosting, Reese Robson and Karsten Kval played strong all over the field.
GRAND HAVEN, MI

