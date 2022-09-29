Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
2 ASX utility shares that analysts like ahead of the anticipated RBA rate hike
Increasing interest rates can both help and hinder utility companies. Ahead of the anticipated RBA rate hike next Tuesday, AGL Energy and Contact Energy are among analysts’ favourite ASX utilities shares. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is gearing up to hike its benchmark interest rate next Tuesday. That...
tipranks.com
PTON vs. BOX: Which Mid-Cap Stock Has More Upside?
Peloton and Box are two hard-hit mid-cap technology stocks that may be worth a glance going into Q4. Both stocks are oversold, with a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating from Wall Street analysts. Amid the broader stock market plunge, certain mid-cap stocks have taken more than their fair share...
tipranks.com
Megaport (ASX:MP1) shares fall as investors sour on ASX tech stocks
Megaport shares gave up some of their recent gains as investors sour on the technology sector amid a darkening economic outlook. However, TipRanks insights show analysts remain mostly favourable to Megaport shares. Megaport Ltd. (ASX:MP1) shares were down more than 5% at around midday, after hitting a day’s low of...
tipranks.com
SoFi Stock (NASDAQ:SOFI): Dirt Cheap, Massive Growth Potential Ahead
SoFi continues to kill it as far as its operating performance is concerned and is progressing towards profitability. Moreover, it trades at a hefty bargain compared to its growth outlook, making it a potentially fantastic investment at this time. Fintech giant SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) may seem like a stock to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Plunges on lower Q3 Guidance, Abrupt CFO Change
Shares of Rent-A-Center plunged significantly after the company lowered its third-quarter guidance and announced a sudden change in the CFO position. Shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII), a lease-to-own provider for products like furniture and appliances, declined significantly in Thursday’s extended trading session. Investors were spooked by the third-quarter guidance cut and the sudden departure of the company’s CFO.
tipranks.com
Seeking at Least 16% Dividend Yield? This Top Analyst Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy
Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that’s likely to tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves.
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Voya Financial Stock (NYSE:VOYA) Ticked Up Today
Voya Financial ticked up after a new rating at Piper Sandler. The reasons behind that rating, and a few others, combine to make Voya a fairly attractive offering in an otherwise risky market. Financial services firm Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA) has plenty of options available to its customer base. Some...
tipranks.com
Investors Fret Over Peloton’s (NASDAQ:PTON) Deal with Dick’s Sporting
Peloton announced a partnership with Dick’s Sporting Goods to sell its fitness products at over 100 Dick’s retail stores. However, investors seem to be worried about the potential impact of this deal on the company’s margins. In its latest move to boost sales, at-home fitness equipment maker...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
Follow the Champs: 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks From a 5-Star Analyst
Finding the right stocks is always a challenge – the retail investor can never expect to have the detailed knowledge needed to make the best decisions. That’s where the Street’s pros come in, the stock experts who do have that knowledge. They’ll sift and sort the stock markets, publishing their comments, and generally providing the raw information that investors need.
tipranks.com
‘Stocks Are Looking Increasingly Cheap,’ Says J.P. Morgan; Here Are 2 Names to Consider
The stock market is often a game in reverse psychology. That is, when the mood gets too euphoric, it’s often a sign it is time to sell. Likewise, when sentiment hits the skids, that could be the ultimate signal the time is right to load up the truck. And on that subject, J.P. Morgan’s Marko Kolanovic thinks we are at – or at least near – the bottom.
tipranks.com
Axcella (NASDAQ:AXLA) Soars on NASH Data; Street Eyes 3.5x Gains
Axcella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXLA) shares are soaring in the pre-market session today on the back of positive interim data from the Phase 2b study of its AXA1125 for the treatment of NASH. Participants in the study saw clinically and statistically significant improvements and the drug continues to show a safe and...
tipranks.com
Apple put buyer realizes 51% same-day gains
Notable profits for the buyer who lifted the $0.88 offer for 10,031 Apple (AAPL) 10/7 weekly 135 puts yesterday at 09:35ET when underlying shares were trading at $145.84. Shares closed at $142.48, and the puts at $1.33 for a mark-to-market profit of 51%, or $446K, on the $883K outlay. See...
tipranks.com
Altria Group call volume above normal and directionally bullish
Bullish option flow detected in Altria Group with 3,635 calls trading, 1.0x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 30.36%. 9/30 weekly 41.5 calls and 10/7 weekly 41.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.14. Earnings are expected on October 27th.
tipranks.com
Last Minute Thought: Buy or Sell Nike Stock Before Earnings?
After the market action comes to a close today, Nike (NKE) will take its turn to deliver its latest financial report. While undoubtedly one of the stock market’s giants, the swish machine has in no way been immune to the bearish market developments. The shares have underperformed the broader markets this year and currently sit 42% into the red on a year-to-date basis.
tipranks.com
Canopy Growth price target lowered to $2 from $3.50 at Barclays
Barclays analyst Gaurav Jain lowered the firm’s price target on Canopy Growth to $2 from $3.50 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The Canadian cannabis industry remains under pressure from oversupply and a tightening credit environment, Jain tells investors in a research note. The analyst expects "some level of market consolidation to happen soon." Both Canopy and Tilray need to lower operating costs and expenditure to "ensure healthy operating cash flow," Jain adds in a note on the sector titled "A challenging road ahead." Both Canopy and Tilray have been losing significant market share to competitors over the last three years, the analyst contends.
tipranks.com
FUBO, CURI: What Makes These Fallen Streaming Stocks Interesting?
FuboTV and CuriosityStream have lost a massive chunk of their value over the past year. The companies feature rather compelling competitive advantages, while their shares could be poised for significant upside at their current valuation once profitability kicks in. Still, the current market environment doesn’t favor money-losing companies, which means that their investment cases are quite speculative.
tipranks.com
Notable open interest changes for September 30th
Thursday’s total option volume of 42.9 million contracts resulted in net open interest growth of 5.13 million calls and 3.77 million puts. Apple (AAPL), Carnival (CCL), AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) and Tesla (TSLA) saw the greatest growth. Top five new positions opened include 100k AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Mar-23 13 calls, 55k Carnival (CCL) Mar-23 6 puts, 51k AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Mar-23 11 calls, 40k Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Oct-22 10 calls and 24k Carnival (CCL) 9/30 weekly 8.5 puts.
tipranks.com
Miniso (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Rises on Two Favorable Updates
Chinese retailer Miniso’s largest shareholder is planning to increase his holding in the company, as he believes in its long-term potential. Also, Miniso’s board approved a new share buyback plan on September 29. Guofu Ye, the Chairman, CEO, and a majority shareholder of Miniso Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) intends...
tipranks.com
F45 (NYSE:FXLV) Pumps up on Takeover Offer
Fitness franchisor F45 Training Holdings (NYSE:FXLV) shares are soaring today on a $4 per share takeover offer from Kennedy Lewis Management which holds ~15 stake in the company. F45 went public in July last year at $16 per share. At the same time, the company is also being investigated by...
tipranks.com
EQT vs. TOU: Which Energy Stock is the Better Buy?
EQT Corporation and Tourmaline Oil are well positioned to benefit from rising natural gas prices. However, EQT’s growth plan seems more compelling – at least in the short term. Amid strong gas demand fears over the war in Ukraine, the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline, and discussions...
Comments / 0