Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVZ
‘The wheels have come off’: Oregon hospitals worry about access as record financial losses mount
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Nearly two-thirds of Oregon’s hospitals lost money in the second quarter of 2022, with margins plunging to depths below the lockdown phase of 2020, when all but basic operations ceased, according to a new analysis released by Apprise Health Insights and made public Friday by the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems.
Scientists tricked mosquitoes into delivering vaccines to humans
Scientists have managed to turn one of the deadliest insects into a vaccine delivery system. According to new reports from NPR, a clinical trial for a system meant to use mosquitoes to deliver vaccines has been underway in the United Kingdom. The findings of the trial have been published in Science Translational Medicine.
Is fall bringing you down? Here’s how to fight seasonal depression
If the recent change from summer to fall is bringing you down, you're not by yourself.
Can Pregnancy Trigger A Mental Illness?
Pregnancy can be a wonderful time, but it can also be a time of great stress and anxiety.
Comments / 0