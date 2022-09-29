ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Should ADHD be in the NDIS? Yes, but eligibility for disability supports should depend on the person not their diagnosis

By Andrew Whitehouse, Bennett Chair of Autism, Telethon Kids Institute, The University of Western Australia
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07CKys_0iEjP3gt00
Shutterstock

Eligibility for the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) came under scrutiny this week, after NDIS minister Bill Shorten said he was considering whether a diagnosis of attention-defecit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) should grant automatic eligibility for the NDIS.

The minister since walked back these comments, with a spokesperson explaining “the government currently has no plans to make changes” to this list.

However, these comments have shone a spotlight on how eligibility for the NDIS is determined. It should be based on an individual’s strengths, needs and functional capacity.

What’s the NDIS for?

The NDIS was a landmark reform of Australian disability systems. Previously administered by different systems across states and territories, the NDIS created a joined-up system across Australia.

The NDIS was passed into law in the final months of the Gillard government in 2013. The Act itself remains a visionary and progressive piece of legislation.

A critical element of the Act is its adoption of a “diagnosis agnostic” stance to disability. People would be provided access to the NDIS based on the level of functional impairment they experience, rather than whether or not they have a particular diagnosis.

This is a gold-standard approach to supporting people with disability because it helps tailor supports to the needs and desires of each individual person.

Diagnosis and the NDIS

Despite “diagnosis agnosticism” being a core component of the NDIS Act, this philosophy was lost in the NDIS rollout.

A critical moment was the NDIS’s publication of a list of diagnoses (the “List A”) that are likely to meet the disability requirements for eligibility into the NDIS.

The list was intended to provide guidance about who may be eligible for the NDIS.

However, it also had unintended consequences. The focus became on what diagnosis someone may have, rather than their individual support needs. This was the complete opposite of the intentions in the NDIS Act.

A key example is the diagnosis of autism. An autism diagnosis was included on List A, which signalled children with this diagnosis would receive swifter access to supports through the NDIS.

However, the inclusion of autism on List A also changed the way practitioners diagnosed. There is evidence , for example, that practitioners started diagnosing autism in children more prematurely than they usually would, in order to help those children access support through the NDIS.

Read more: New autism guidelines aim to improve diagnostics and access to services

Currently, 55% of all NDIS participants aged 18 years or younger have a primary diagnosis of autism. Because of the unique aspects of NDIS eligibility, it is difficult to compare this figure with other jurisdictions. However, based on population prevalence figures alone, we would not anticipate that more than half of children eligible for disability supports would have a diagnosis of autism.

This doesn’t mean these children do not have important and urgent support needs. There should also be no blame whatsoever on parents for pursuing all avenues to provide their child the best and fastest support they can receive.

What this does illustrate is how policy decisions within systems such as the NDIS can lead to inequities in access to support that changes family and practitioner behaviours.

What’s the problem with a diagnosis determining eligibility?

In some instances, a diagnosis is a highly precise indicator of functional impairment, such as in the case of permanent blindness. An inability to see will result in clear challenges in almost all aspects of life, and this disability will result in significantly reduced functional capacity.

However, neurodevelopmental conditions, such as autism and ADHD, present quite a different case. Because there is no biological marker for these conditions, diagnosis is based on observation of certain behaviours.

In the case of ADHD, the behaviours include difficulties paying attention (such as finding it hard to concentrate on tasks), being hyperactive (difficulty sitting still), and problems with controlling impulses (saying or doing things before thinking them through).

Read more: I think I have ADHD, how do I get a diagnosis? What might it mean for me?

Importantly, ADHD does not result in the same level of functional impairment for everyone. ADHD behaviours may lead to significant functional impairment for some people but not others.

Similarly, there will be people who do not meet the diagnostic threshold for ADHD (or autism), but who experience significant functional difficulties in day-to-day life.

The inclusion of ADHD on List A would again embed an imprecise indicator of functional impairment within the NDIS architecture, which will further entrench inequity in access. It may also drive changes to family health-seeking behaviour and practitioner diagnostic practices.

What is the solution for determining NDIS eligibility?

For neurodevelopmental conditions such as ADHD, there needs to be a return to the core principles of the NDIS Act.

For eligibility, the question the NDIS must ask is who an individual is – that is, their strengths, challenges and functional capacity – rather than what diagnosis they may have.

Critically, in the context of ADHD, a return to this core principle will not restrict access to the NDIS. Rather, this approach will provide those people with ADHD diagnosis who experience functional impairments better access to the NDIS.

The Labor government has foreshadowed an enquiry into the NDIS. This key issue of eligibility should be among the host of areas this review should examine to ensure equity in access, and help the NDIS fulfil its promise as a truly visionary reform for Australia.

Read more: With a return to Labor government, it's time for an NDIS 'reset'

Andrew Whitehouse receives funding from the NHMRC, ARC, the Autism CRC, the Angela Wright Bennett Foundation and the McCusker Foundation.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

'They treat you like a person, they ask you what you want': what NDIS participants value in support workers

When the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) was established almost a decade ago, it was envisaged people with disability would be empowered consumers. It was hoped their customer insights would shape new services designed to meet their specific needs and preferences. But today’s market-based reality is that the National Disability Insurance Agency and its support providers are mostly still in control. In the worst examples, this has been linked to devastating abuse and alleged neglect of participants by support workers. Providers frequently see NDIS participants as a business “commodity”. The disability sector has not prioritised obtaining and using data about...
ADVOCACY
TheConversationAU

How we can use gaming to support positive ageing (and support our relationships with our pets, too)

Margaret, 63, loves playing online Scrabble everyday with her sister who lives interstate. The online game allows a playful way to keep in constant contact when geographically distant. Tom, 70, discovered the joy of Wordle and sharing his daily outcomes with friends. Penelope, 67, gets online to play Roblox games with her grandchildren who are living interstate. These are just a few examples of the many ways older adults are gaming across Australia. During the pandemic lockdowns, games were not only spaces for everyday creativity and informal literacy, but a way to socialise and keep fit – both mentally and physically....
VIDEO GAMES
TheConversationAU

Someone in my house has COVID. How likely am I to catch it?

Throughout the pandemic, one of the biggest COVID risks has been sharing a house with someone who is infectious. Given how contagious COVID is, especially more recent variants, you’d imagine if you lived with someone who has COVID it would be inevitable you’d get infected. But this isn’t the case. A recent study suggests you have a 42.7% chance of catching COVID from a housemate who tests positive to Omicron. That means if someone introduced the Omicron variant to a household of six, you would expect two of the remaining five household members, on average, to become infected. How is household transmission...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheConversationAU

Baby sling safety is under the spotlight – a 5-point checklist can keep infants safe

Carrying babies in a soft fabric sling or carrier close to their parent or caregiver has been practised throughout the world for centuries. However, the recent inquest into the death of a three-week old baby boy in New South Wales has highlighted the potential risks of this valued aspect of infant care. At least five babies across three Australian states have died during use of an infant sling or baby carrier since 2004. Case reports from Australia, France, Japan and the United States have also highlighted the risk of injuries and deaths associated with slings and carriers. Although rare, these...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autism Diagnoses#Disability Insurance#Adhd#Australian
TheConversationAU

The queen's death certificate says she died of 'old age'. But what does that really mean?

Queen Elizabeth’s newly released death certificate contains just two curious words under her cause of death – old age. We might talk about people dying of old age in everyday speech. But who actually dies of old age, medically speaking, in the 21st century? Such a vague cause of death not only raises questions about how someone died, it can also be hard on family and loved ones left behind. Read more: Why do we mourn people we don't know? The...
CELEBRITIES
TheConversationAU

Omicron-specific vaccines may give slightly better COVID protection – but getting boosted promptly is the best bet

Vaccines (predominantly mRNA vaccines) have been our front-line defence against COVID and have saved millions of lives. Despite the emergence of genetically distinct COVID variants throughout the pandemic, we’ve relied on vaccines that target the spike protein from the virus originally detected in Wuhan, China. While still providing excellent protection, mRNA vaccines are less effective against newer variants with immunity waning within months of immunisation. Australia’s Omicron bivalent (two-strain) COVID vaccine has been approved for use and will be rolled out as stocks of the original vaccines need replacing. While we hope they will provide better protection than existing vaccines, the little...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

These 12 things can reduce your dementia risk – but many Australians don't know them all

Dementia is a leading cause of death in Australia. Although dementia mainly affects older people, it is an avoidable part of ageing. In fact, we all have the power to reduce our risk of developing dementia, no matter your age. Research shows your risk of developing dementia could be reduced by up to 40% (and even higher if you live in a low or middle-income country) by addressing lifestyle factors such as healthy diet, exercise and alcohol consumption. But the first step to reducing population-wide dementia risk is to understand how well people understand the risk factors and the barriers they...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TheConversationAU

Millions of Australians still haven't had their COVID boosters. What message could convince them now?

The Halton independent review of Australia’s COVID vaccine and treatment procurement has been handed to the federal government, which released the review’s recommendations yesterday. Topping the list of priorities are public health campaigns designed to encourage sustained booster uptake for those that will benefit […] delivered during 2023 and 2024 to improve coverage. Around 72% of the eligible population in Australia have received their third dose. Fourth dose uptake is reasonably high among older adults (73% of eligible people aged over 65), but only 40% of eligible adults aged 30 to 65 (those with health conditions or a disability) have had their...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
TheConversationAU

A disabled NDIA chair is a great first move in the NDIS reset. Here's what should happen next

The National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA) has a new chair and for the first time it is a disabled person – former paralympian Kurt Fearnley. His appointment, along with that of two new directors, Graeme Innes (former disability discrimination commissioner) and Maryanne Diamond (Australian Network on Disability board member), brings the number of people with disability on the board to five. But will these appointments go far enough in terms of helping to reset the scheme and restore it to its original aspirations? Read more: ...
HEALTH INSURANCE
TheConversationAU

Memo to the Productivity Commission: fixing inequality is the key to productivity

Every five years the Productivity Commission is charged with examining everything that can be done to lift Australia’s productivity. Its first interim report in the current inquiry, issued well ahead of its final report due in February, proposes action on innovation, digital technologies and data and cyber-security, a productivity-friendly business environment, and a skilled and educated workforce. But it doesn’t propose anything to address inequality. What it doesn’t consider is the possibility that reducing inequality might be necessary to boost productivity – by improving the quality of our workforce and our institutions. Productivity increases when you produce the same things with fewer inputs,...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

The TGA is considering paracetamol restrictions due to poisonings – but what does that mean for consumers?

Paracetamol is Australia’s most widely used pain medicine, with 65 million packs sold across the country in 2021. It is available everywhere from toilet vending machines, convenience stores, supermarkets, and pharmacies. The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) is now undertaking a public consultation into access to paracetamol in the community due to concerns about poisonings, especially among young people. What is paracetamol and what is it used for? Paracetamol (commonly marketed as Panadol, Panamax or Dymadon) is a medicine used to treat pain and reduce fever. Outside of pharmacies, paracetamol is available in packs of up to 20 tablets (or capsules), while pharmacies...
HEALTH
TheConversationAU

How does the government’s long-awaited anti-corruption bill rate? An integrity expert breaks it down

The prospects of Australia securing a strong federal anti-corruption agency have taken a huge leap forward, with introduction of the Albanese government’s much awaited National Anti-Corruption Commission bill into federal parliament. It’s 17 years since Transparency International Australia first recommended this reform, and five years since a Senate Select Committee agreed unanimously it was time to give it serious consideration. While the Greens had taken the lead and introduced bills for an integrity commission for over a decade, it wasn’t until Labor promised one in January 2018, and Independent Cathy McGowan introduced one into a hung parliament in November that year, that...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Labor seizes big lead in two New South Wales polls six months before election

The New South Wales state election will be held in six months, in March 2023. A Newspoll, conducted September 19-22 from a sample of 1,006, gave Labor a 54-46 lead (it was 52.0-48.0 to the Coalition at the March 2019 election). Primary votes were 40% Labor (33.3% at the last election), 35% Coalition (41.6%), 12% Greens (9.6%) and 13% for all others (15.5%). NSW Liberal Premier Dominic Perrottet had ratings of 47% satisfied, 41% dissatisfied, while Labor leader Chris Minns was at 42% satisfied, 27% dissatisfied. Perrottet led by 39-35 as better premier. Newspoll figures are from The Poll Bludger. A NSW...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheConversationAU

View from The Hill: national cabinet drops mandatory isolation, dumping 'COVID exceptionalism'

National cabinet has agreed to lift the five day mandatory isolation period for people contracting COVID, with the Commonwealth’s chief medical officer declaring “it is time to move away from COVID exceptionalism”. In a landmark step federal, state and territory governments have essentially moved to treating COVID like the flu and similar illnesses. The isolation requirement will be lifted on October 14. The pandemic payment, designed to compensate workers without sickness leave entitlements and so encourage them to stay at home, will be removed at the same time. But to protect people at high risk of COVID, national cabinet...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Avoiding a surveillance society: how better rules can rein in facial recognition tech

The human face is special. It is simultaneously public and personal. Our faces reveal sensitive information about us: who we are, of course, but also our gender, emotions, health status and more. Lawmakers in Australia, like those around the world, never anticipated our face data would be harvested on an industrial scale, then used in everything from our smartphones to police CCTV cameras. So we shouldn’t be surprised that our laws have not kept pace with the extraordinary rise of facial recognition technology. But what kind of laws do we need? The technology can be used for both good and ill, so...
TECHNOLOGY
TheConversationAU

'Protestware' is on the rise, with programmers self-sabotaging their own code. Should we be worried?

In March 2022, the author of node-ipc, a software library with over a million weekly downloads, deliberately broke their code. If the code discovers it is running within Russia or Belarus, it attempts to replace the contents of every file on the user’s computer with a heart emoji. A software library is a collection of code other programmers can use for their purposes. The library node-ipc is used by Vue.js, a framework that powers millions of websites for businesses such as Google, Facebook, and Netflix. This critical security vulnerability is just one example of a growing trend of programmers self-sabotaging their own...
COMPUTERS
TheConversationAU

'No body, no parole' laws could be disastrous for the wrongfully convicted

The New South Wales government is set to introduce new “no body, no parole” laws, which will deny parole for homicide offenders who refuse to provide information or assistance to locate their victim’s remains. This follows Chris Dawson’s murder conviction of Lynette Dawson, whose remains have yet to be found. Such laws offer prisoners an incentive to give up information about the location of their victims’ remains. Similar laws have already been introduced in Northern Territory, Queensland, South Australia, Victoria and Western Australia. In general, “no body, no parole” laws mandate that parole authorities should deny parole unless they are satisfied about...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheConversationAU

We studied 309,544 patent applications – and found inventing is still a man’s world

Are women as successful as men in securing a patent for their invention? We set out to investigate gender bias in patent outcomes at IP Australia – the government agency responsible for administering intellectual property rights. To do so, we analysed 309,544 patent applications from across a 15-year period (2001-2015), and categorised close to one million inventors’ names based on whether they sounded male or female. We found that having a male-sounding first name increases the odds of securing a patent. This gender bias can have serious implications for women’s health, female career progression and equity policies in STEM. But what’s causing...
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

Preparing for exam season: 10 practical insights from psychology to help teens get through

Exam season is fast approaching for many senior students in New Zealand and Australia. At the best of times, adolescents may struggle with ambition and drive, let alone after two-and-a-half years of COVID-induced disruption and uncertainty. But parents can still nurture their teens’ motivation to do what they need to do. Behind the scenes, the adolescent period is one of huge developmental change, and not only physically. Teens are developing their sense of identity and refining their own values. Their autonomy and individuation is emerging while they still remain somewhat dependent on the family system. Parents may expect their young...
KIDS
TheConversationAU

Australia has relied on agricultural innovation to farm our dry land. We'll need more for the uncertain years ahead

Since European colonisation, Australia’s farmers have had to pioneer new technologies to adapt agriculture to this dry land. Think of innovations such as the world’s first mechanical grain stripper, which saved workers from the tedious task of stripping wheat from the stalk, or the stump jump plough, invented to avoid ploughs constantly breaking when they hit mallee roots on newly cleared ground. The pace of innovation hasn’t slowed, and has led in part to Australia becoming an agricultural powerhouse. We produce enough food for 75 million people, according to the Australian Food and Grocery Council, and export around 70% of the...
AGRICULTURE
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy