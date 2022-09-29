ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Stadium Authority meeting Thursday to discuss NASED change

By Sam Spangler
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q30eT_0iEjNh4o00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The New Aloha Stadium saga continues Thursday.

The Stadium Authority will hold another meeting in the morning. This comes as confusion surrounds the stadium’s future with Governor Ige looking to take it in another direction from what has been planned.

The governor has not yet released his final plans for the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District project but has had work stopped on request for proposals. The governor’s office told KHON2 that those plans could come in the next three weeks or soon if they finish needed preliminary work.

“I’m really curious to see who we are that’s looking at it, and how we plan to do that in three weeks or even since July till today to come up with a new plan where we spent years going through all of the steps required to do both the stadium and the district,” state public works administrator Chris Kinimaka said.

There were also years of work in relation to the surrounding communities to get buy-in for the development.

“All the work that we’ve done all the time that was committed, and I believe the millions of dollars that were spent in the planning phase where do they all go?” questioned Aliamanu, Salt Lake and Foster Village neighborhood board chair Chace Shigemasa.

Hawaii State Senator Glenn Wakai said the plan is for the University of Hawaii to be the stadium developer. UH told KHON2 in a statement:

“It is premature for the university to comment on the recent reports regarding the stadium project. Significant changes to the current project would require a comprehensive review of all potential financial, technical, land use, and legal issues. The UH administration would then present a detailed proposal to the Board of Regents for review and approval at a public meeting, as required for all major Capital Improvement Projects by the university.”

The timeline for the project is of major importance for the university’s football team, which is currently without a viable long-term stadium while playing at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

“If UH is now leading the project. Of course, the community’s gonna want to talk to the University of Hawaii and get the input from the community and make sure that it’s part of that plan if they were to go that way,” Shigemasa said.

But Kinimaka expects delays.

“You can’t take, for example, the 1,000-page request for proposal that we have for the stadium and just slice it and dice it. You can’t just take pieces of it and throw it back together. Because all the work is integral,” said Kinimaka.

Before they were halted, requests for proposals were scheduled to go out by Friday. The Stadium Authority is scheduled to meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Comments / 1

Related
KITV.com

State officially informs Stadium Authority of agency transfer

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A power change over who is building the new Aloha Stadium has created more more questions and conflict. The state formally confirmed for the Stadium Authority board Thursday the news that's been out for over a week, that the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism will now oversee the project.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Sports
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Government
Honolulu, HI
Sports
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Nased#The Stadium Authority#The University Of Hawaii
KHON2

How Hawaii can help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The impacts of Hurricane Ian happened miles away from Hawaii, but you can still help out with the Blood Bank of Hawaii. The organization is encouraging Hawaii to donate blood to support patients in the impacted areas by the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The BBH will send all types of blood to […]
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
BEAT OF HAWAII

Stunned! Hawaiian Airlines First Class Lie-Flat Review

A Hawaiian Airlines first class review is something we’ve intended to do for some time. Last Tuesday, editor Jeff jumped aboard HA flight 3 from LAX to Honolulu in first class. This review is of their Airbus A330-200 widebody service with 18 first class seats. You’ve already read what the Hawaiian Airlines LAX experience nightmare was like. We won’t count that against the airline in this review since it’s outside their control.
HONOLULU, HI
Outsider.com

Hikers Became Stranded on Hawaii Trail Due To Clouds Getting Too Thick

Three hikers were stranded on the Konahuanui trail in Nuuanu, Hawaii earlier this week after clouds blocked their visibility and prevented them from descending down the trail. The State reports that the Honolulu Fire Department received a call about the hikers shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday (September 29th). Five units with around 16 rescuers responded to the incident. They then set up command while also securing a “landing zone” at the Board of Water Supply reservoir.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy