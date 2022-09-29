ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Good House' star Sigourney Weaver: It's not hard to love Kevin Kline

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=164XF3_0iEjMlV500

NEW YORK, Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Ghostbusters, Working Girl and Avatar legend Sigourney Weaver says she felt safe diving into deep emotional waters in the dramedy film, The Good House, because she had her close friend and former Dave co-star Kevin Kline by her side.

"We do go back pretty far, and we've worked together before. I totally trust Kevin," Weaver told UPI in a Zoom interview Monday.

"This was a big part for me, and I felt like I was on a trapeze. When I let go, I knew that Kevin would be there to catch me. So, I really appreciated him doing that. It was so much fun. It's also Kevin Kline. It's not hard to be in love with Kevin Kline."

In theaters Friday, the adaptation of Ann Leary's novel stars Weaver as Hildy Good, a successful real estate agent who turns to alcohol as she fends off competitors, financially supporting her two adult daughters and ex-husband in the New England seaside town in which her family has lived for more than 300 years.

Kline plays local contractor Frank Getchell, the high-school sweetheart Hildy finally decides to give a second chance. Rebecca Henderson, Molly Brown, David Rasche, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney and Beverly D'Angelo co-star.

"It was about an older woman. from her point of view. who is very funny -- that never happens. So, I felt so lucky right away," said Weaver, 72.

"You meet this woman who has been at the top of her game, worked very hard her whole life and taken care of everybody else, and suddenly everything's slipping through her fingers," she said. "Her husband's dumped her, her kids have sent her to rehab and she may be losing her business -- and she's pissed."

The actress said she could relate to Hildy because she, too, is always ready to lend a hand, but loathes asking for help when she herself needs it.

"No wonder she turns to alcohol and her dogs because no one else is really there for her. She won't let them be," Weaver said of Hildy, who not only constantly helps her family, but rushes to aid her clients and neighbors, as well.

"Finally, she lets Kevin Kline in, as Frank, her high school boyfriend. She becomes vulnerable enough to let in this man, and that makes such a huge difference in her life."

Hildy speaks directly to the audience throughout the film to clue them in on what she is thinking.

"She breaks the fourth wall and takes the audience into her confidence and tells them what's really going on and the contrast between the public Hildy, who is really put together and very confident, and the private Hildy, who is much more fun even though she is at home kicking back opening up a bottle of forbidden pinot noir," Weaver said.

Early in the story, Hildy's drinking is played for laughs, and she seems to have it under control. But as the stress ratchets up, she is seen as sloppy and unreliable.

"In the beginning, I hope the audience can enjoy her getting loaded a little bit because she does work so hard," Weaver said of finding humor in a serious situation.

"All she wants at the end of the day is to put her feet up, unbutton her bra and just have a few sips. Who could begrudge her that?"

Playing someone so deeply rooted in a specific place, a woman who knows the town and everything about the people in it was appealing, too, Weaver said.

"Her ancestor was Sarah Good, who was one of the Salem witches, and there is a rumor around town that Hildy is also a witch because she can see into people," she said.

"What is so interesting is that she is so smart, she's so perceptive about other people, but she's not very perceptive about herself. It's fascinating to me to see someone as smart as Hildy become that deluded about her own situation.

"I think that also resonated for me -- these smart people who can't see what they are doing to themselves until it is too late."

Weaver said she admired Hildy despite her flaws.

"I loved hanging out with Hildy. She's really good company and I rooted for Hildy," she said. "You want her to be OK."

Comments / 1

Related
UPI News

'Spoiler Alert' trailer: Jim Parsons, Ben Aldridge bring 'love story' to life

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Focus Features is giving a glimpse of the new film Spoiler Alert. The studio shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge. Spoiler Alert is based on the Michael Ausiello memoir of the same name, which recounts Ausiello's romance with Kit Cowan, a photographer who is diagnosed with terminal cancer.
MOVIES
Deadline

Dale McRaven Dies: ‘Mork & Mindy’ And ‘Perfect Strangers’ Creator, ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ Scribe Was 83

Dale McRaven, the television writer and creator of Perfect Strangers and Mork & Mindy, died on September 5. He was 83. McRaven was at his home in Porter Ranch, California when he died. Throughout his career, he received major accolades like nominations from the Writers Guild of America Awards and the Emmys for his work on Mork & Mindy, which he co-created with Joe Glauberg and late director Garry Marshall. The ABC sitcom that starred Robin Williams and Pam Dawber lasted for four seasons. Perfect Strangers with Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker was also created by McRaven. The ABC sitcom ran for 8 seasons...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Brown
Person
Rebecca Henderson
Person
Sigourney Weaver
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Morena Baccarin
Person
David Rasche
Person
Rob Delaney
Person
Kevin Kline
People

Sandra Oh, Judith Light, Mary-Louise Parker and More Star in Emotional Trailer for 'The Same Storm'

The Same Storm debuted at the Telluride Film Festival last year and is in select theaters Oct. 14 A jam-packed cast pulled off an emotional new movie from home. PEOPLE is exclusively debuting the first trailer for The Same Storm, which was filmed entirely using iPhones and laptops during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The starry cast includes Sandra Oh, Noma Dumezweni, Mary-Louise Parker, Judith Light, Ron Livingston, Rosemarie DeWitt, Elaine May, John Gallagher Jr., Alison Pill, Rhenzy Feliz, Brittany Bradford, Raul Castillo, Raza Jaffrey, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Camila Perez, David...
MOVIES
The List

Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died

On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Diving#Real Estate Brokerage#Film Star#Working Girl
The Independent

Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
CELEBRITIES
The List

Marilyn Monroe's Final Words Are Beyond Heartbreaking

The story of Marilyn Monroe's life usually starts with her death. Most people haven't seen a movie she's been in, but they know the way she sang "Happy Birthday" to former president John F. Kennedy – and they know how she died. The obituary in the Los Angeles Times from August 6, 1962 lays out the general facts ubiquitous with Monroe's image: "a troubled beauty who failed to find happiness as Hollywood's brightest star, was discovered dead in her Brentwood home of an apartment overdose of sleeping pills Sunday."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tim Allen Gets Crushed for Making Joe Biden Joke

Tim Allen's recent attempt at humor didn't exactly land with those on Twitter. On the social media site, Allen poked fun at President Joe Biden, who made a recent appearance on 60 Minutes. But, it's clear based on the responses to his tweet that people weren't laughing along with him.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer

If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Daytime Actor Mark Miller Dead at 97

Veteran actor Mark Miller has died at the age of 97. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, shared the sad news on social media. “My Papa’s beautiful soul left this Earth Sept. 9, 2022,” she tweeted. “He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
457K+
Followers
65K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy