‘Sister Wives’: Another Home Birth for Mykelti? Christine Brown’s Daughter Reveals Birthing Plan for Her Twins

Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron, and her husband, Tony Padron, are getting ready to welcome their twin boys in just a matter of weeks. Mykelti just gave birth to her first daughter, Avalon Asa Padron, on Sister Wives Season 17 at home. In a pregnancy update, Mykelti reveals her birthing plan for her twins in a rare update on her Instagram.

Mykelti gives birth to Avalon in home birth on ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17

In the September 25 episode of Sister Wives, Christine went to Utah to assist her daughter, Mykelti, in the birth of her first child. The 26-year-old first-time mom went through over 24 hours of active labor during her medication-free home birth in her St. George, Utah home. With the help of her husband, Tony, her mother, Christine, and her midwife, she was joined by her father’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown, via video call.

Mykelti’s home birth became dangerous when Avalon’s umbilical cord was wrapped around her neck multiple times, causing the baby’s heart rate to drop. With encouragement from her moms and her husband, Mykelti successfully gave birth to her healthy baby girl on April 5, 2021.

Mykelti reveals her birthing plan for her twins in an Instagram update

On September 28, Mykelti gave her Instagram followers an update on her pregnancy with her twin boys. “It was so wonderful seeing family and friends this past weekend,” Mykelti captions the post.

“I’m 31 weeks pregnant now and I’ve been counting down the days. The boys are healthy and doing well. I have anywhere from 3-7 weeks left to cook these kids,” she concludes. Check out Mykelti’s Instagram post below:

Of course, one of the major questions Mykelti’s followers wanted to know was her birth plan for the twins. It appears that for this birth, Mykelti will go to the hospital. One fan asks: “Will you be able to have another home birth?” To which Mykelti replies , “Unfortunately I’m not able to with twins.”

As for whether or not she will give birth without medication, Mykelit is not sure if she will be able to do that either. “Just watched Avalon birthday ur amazing. Will the boys be born natural?” A follower asks. “Depends on the doctor’s recommendation,” Myketlti replies.

The ‘Sister Wives’ mother’s history of natural home births

While Tony wasn’t as comfortable with Mykelti giving birth naturally at home, it has always been a dream of hers to do. It’s become a longstanding tradition in the Brown family to give birth at home. After Kody’s mother got interested in home births, the rest of the family followed suit.

All of the sister wives have had home births. Meri had Leo at home with a husband and wife midwife team. Christine had five of her children at home. Janelle had three at home and three of her children at the hospital. And Robyn had all five of her children at home.

Janelle explained, “So before I met Kody’s family, I didn’t even know you could have a baby at home anymore. Still, that seemed like an olden days, kinda pioneer thing.” However, she admits that after giving birth at home, she recommends it over giving birth in a hospital in terms of recovery.

Christine and the rest of the Brown family are eager to meet the twin boys. Christine is expected to give birth anytime between now and her predicted delivery date in December 2022.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

