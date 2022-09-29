ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

‘Sister Wives’: Another Home Birth for Mykelti? Christine Brown’s Daughter Reveals Birthing Plan for Her Twins

By Julia Odom
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron, and her husband, Tony Padron, are getting ready to welcome their twin boys in just a matter of weeks. Mykelti just gave birth to her first daughter, Avalon Asa Padron, on Sister Wives Season 17 at home. In a pregnancy update, Mykelti reveals her birthing plan for her twins in a rare update on her Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CwEEc_0iEjM23l00
Tony and Mykleti Padron, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Mykelti gives birth to Avalon in home birth on ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17

In the September 25 episode of Sister Wives, Christine went to Utah to assist her daughter, Mykelti, in the birth of her first child. The 26-year-old first-time mom went through over 24 hours of active labor during her medication-free home birth in her St. George, Utah home. With the help of her husband, Tony, her mother, Christine, and her midwife, she was joined by her father’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown, via video call.

Mykelti’s home birth became dangerous when Avalon’s umbilical cord was wrapped around her neck multiple times, causing the baby’s heart rate to drop. With encouragement from her moms and her husband, Mykelti successfully gave birth to her healthy baby girl on April 5, 2021.

Mykelti reveals her birthing plan for her twins in an Instagram update

On September 28, Mykelti gave her Instagram followers an update on her pregnancy with her twin boys. “It was so wonderful seeing family and friends this past weekend,” Mykelti captions the post.

“I’m 31 weeks pregnant now and I’ve been counting down the days. The boys are healthy and doing well. I have anywhere from 3-7 weeks left to cook these kids,” she concludes. Check out Mykelti’s Instagram post below:

Of course, one of the major questions Mykelti’s followers wanted to know was her birth plan for the twins. It appears that for this birth, Mykelti will go to the hospital. One fan asks: “Will you be able to have another home birth?” To which Mykelti replies , “Unfortunately I’m not able to with twins.”

As for whether or not she will give birth without medication, Mykelit is not sure if she will be able to do that either. “Just watched Avalon birthday ur amazing. Will the boys be born natural?” A follower asks. “Depends on the doctor’s recommendation,” Myketlti replies.

The ‘Sister Wives’ mother’s history of natural home births

While Tony wasn’t as comfortable with Mykelti giving birth naturally at home, it has always been a dream of hers to do. It’s become a longstanding tradition in the Brown family to give birth at home. After Kody’s mother got interested in home births, the rest of the family followed suit.

All of the sister wives have had home births. Meri had Leo at home with a husband and wife midwife team. Christine had five of her children at home. Janelle had three at home and three of her children at the hospital. And Robyn had all five of her children at home.

Janelle explained, “So before I met Kody’s family, I didn’t even know you could have a baby at home anymore. Still, that seemed like an olden days, kinda pioneer thing.” However, she admits that after giving birth at home, she recommends it over giving birth in a hospital in terms of recovery.

Christine and the rest of the Brown family are eager to meet the twin boys. Christine is expected to give birth anytime between now and her predicted delivery date in December 2022.

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

RELATED: ‘Sister Wives’: All of the Places the Browns Have Lived in Since the ’90s

Comments / 5

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Jessa Duggar Sparks Divorce Rumors: I've Been a Thoughtless Wife

Jessa Duggar rarely speaks about her marriage. And when she does, it’s the usual Duggar drivel about how her husband leads and she follows, and being a subservient wife is her favorite thing in the world after going to church. But from time to time, Jessa speaks candidly and...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Us Weekly

Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Down Why She and Husband Travis Barker ‘Stopped’ Their IVF Journey: ‘It Was A Lot’

Taking a pause. Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her plans to have a baby with husband Travis Barker — and how IVF is currently factoring into the decision. “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married,” Kardashian, 43, explained to WSJ. Magazine on Monday, September 12.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kody
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Home Birth#Birthing#Browns#Sister Wives Season
SheKnows

Khloé Kardashian Shows the First Glimpse of Her Baby Boy & Reveals the Name That Big Sister True Wanted

Khloé Kardashian has kept details of her baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson under wraps since he was born via surrogate in July, but she has finally given fans the first glimpse of his beautiful face! On the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians today, the Good American founder meets her son with ex Tristan Thompson in the hospital. The sweet moment also revealed the adorable name her daughter True, 4, wanted to give her baby brother.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

90 Day Fiancé's Angela Goes Ballistic and Destroys Michael's Car When He Rejects Her Surprise Visit

A preview for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? features Angela ripping Michael's car apart when he won't come outside There's trouble in paradise. A teaser for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? indicates Michael Ilesanmi may not be thrilled to see his wife, Angela Deem — and it causes Angela to lash out.  In the final minutes of Sunday night's episode, a preview of Angela's surprise visit to Nigeria is featured. Based on the short clip, Angela's arrival is anything but peaceful as...
TV SHOWS
realitytitbit.com

Did Janelle leave Kody Brown on Sister Wives?

Season 17 of Sister Wives is currently airing and people can see the drama in the family, but did Janelle Brown leave Kdy Brown?. For those who have been keeping up with the family, you would know that the tension between them was hard to ignore. COVID-19 managed to shake the family while also having moments where they came along as one.
TV & VIDEOS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

194K+
Followers
116K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy