‘It was the craziest thing ever’: Mariners end playoff drought and party is on
Seattle fans, here are the words you’ve been waiting 21 long years to hear: Your Seattle Mariners are playoff bound. With just one swing of the bat from catcher Cal Raleigh, more than two decades of frustration evaporated and one of the biggest parties the city of Seattle has ever seen kicked into full gear, complete with the biggest dance circle the Mariners have broken out this year.
The Mariners found the perfect way to finally end the drought
There are plenty of ways for a baseball team to clinch a spot in the postseason, and several of them were available to the Mariners as they aimed to finally put 21 years of frustration behind them on Friday night. First, they quite literally could have done nothing. With their...
Relive Cal Raleigh’s magical home run that sent Mariners to playoffs
Did you get much sleep last night? Or were you like me who stayed up to re-watch Cal Raleigh’s magical home run that sent the Mariners to their first playoff berth in 21 years?. If you didn’t, relive some of the greatest moments from a night Mariners fans won’t...
Mariners’ Mitch Haniger has a lot riding on the rest of the season
It wasn’t all that long ago that the idea of the Mariners re-signing Mitch Haniger for the 2023 season seemed like a no-brainer. The 31-year-old Haniger returned on Aug. 6 from a long stay on the injured list for a high-ankle sprain, and he immediately picked up where he left off as one of Seattle’s best hitters. In 22 games in August, he slashed .270/.330/.427 for a .757 OPS with four homers, two doubles and 12 RBIs.
Fann: What Mariners making the playoffs, ending drought, means to me
“We’re going to end this *expletive* drought.” – Mariners OF Mitch Haniger. I got chills when I first read Mitch Haniger’s piece in the Player’s Tribune last October. Heck, I still do. Haniger embracing Seattle’s two-decade-long postseason hiatus resonated with me in a “we’re all...
Mariners walk off Rangers in 10-9 in extras, Seattle’s magic number now 1
SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger and Jarred Kelenic both homered twice, J.P. Crawford singled home the winning run in the 11th inning and the Seattle Mariners closed in on their first playoff berth in 21 years by beating the Texas Rangers 10-9 Thursday night. M’s 10, Rangers 9: Box...
Is Mariners’ Jarred Kelenic back for good? 3 MLB insiders weigh in
The Mariners have had their struggles of late but still find themselves on the cusp of ending their 21-year playoff drought. Someone who played a big role in Seattle’s playoff push a year ago was Jarred Kelenic, the onetime top prospect who struggled to start his MLB career before posting a very good month of September to finish off his rookie season.
Mariners’ Dipoto: Suárez returning to 3B, Julio update, Kelenic’s role
The Mariners got a much-needed 3-1 win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night, lowering their magic number to three. The good news doesn’t stop there, however. During his weekly visit with Brock and Salk on Seattle Sports 710 AM, Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto shared some promising news Thursday morning on the injury front with two of the team’s biggest bats, as well as what a superstar’s return means for a young player who has played very well of late.
Dipoto: Mariners’ Julio extension ‘fired up’ Luis Castillo to sign long-term
The Mariners have made a few massive moves this year, and two of them involve the same player. Not only did Seattle swing a deal for two-time All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo, but the Mariners inked the 29-year-old right-hander to a lucrative extension that keeps him with the organization through 2027 and potentially 2028 while paying him more than $100 million.
Pete Carroll Preview: Getting the Seahawks’ defense right vs Lions
After starting the year with a win over the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks have dropped two games in a row and are looking to get back on track in Detroit against the Lions. The Seahawks did turn a corner offensively in Week 3, improving the passing game and running game against the Atlanta Falcons after doing next to nothing against the San Francisco 49ers. They also continued their strong play on special teams.
What to know about Seahawks and their Week 4 clash with Detroit
The Seahawks are looking to bounce back with a win on the road against the Detroit Lions in Week 4. It won’t be easy — not just because the Seahawks have their own warts, but because the Lions are better than they were last season. There are plenty of opportunities for a win if the offense can continue to produce and the defense can tighten up against the run. What else should you know ahead of this one? Here’s a recap from this week’s The Huddle:
How missing Jamal Adams has thrown Seahawks’ defense for a loop
The Seahawks came into the 2022 season with a lot of new ideas for their defense under first-year defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt. The most obvious of those ideas was switching to a 3-4 front, and it’s been clear through the first three games of the season that the Seattle defense is still figuring things out in its new scheme.
