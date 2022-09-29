ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campana leads Inter Miami against Toronto

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Inter Miami CF (11-13-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto FC (9-15-7, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toronto FC +101, Inter Miami CF +218, Draw +290; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Leonardo Campana leads Inter Miami into a matchup with Toronto after scoring two goals against D.C. United.

Toronto is 7-14-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is 0-5-1 when it scores a single goal.

Miami is 8-10-5 in conference play. Miami has a 6-0-2 record in games it scores two goals.

The teams match up Friday for the second time this season. Miami won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Osorio has nine goals and four assists for Toronto. Federico Bernardeschi has scored seven goals over the last 10 games.

Campana has scored 10 goals and added one assist for Miami. Alejandro Pozuelo has two goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toronto: 3-4-3, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

Miami: 5-3-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto: Deandre Christopher Kerr (injured), Jonathan Osorio (injured), Chris Mavinga (injured).

Miami: Robbie Robinson (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Brek Shea (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

