Date & Time: October 2nd at 7:00 PM IST and Local Time. Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar. India will clash against South Africa in the 2nd T20I of the series on Super Sunday. Not many times we will be witnessing the Indian bowlers winning the matches however it has happened in the series opener as seamers exploited the conditions to restrict the proteas for just 106 runs on the board and later it was an unbeaten 93* run-stand for the 3rd wicket between Lokesh Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav that got them home with 20 balls remaining. Since there is no Hardik Pandya, they need to stick to the proper 5 bowlers which will be challenging for skipper Rohit Sharma. They look to wrap up the series with a game left.

SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO