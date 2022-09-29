Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates, Pitch Report & Injury Updates for 2nd T20I
Date & Time: October 2nd at 7:00 PM IST and Local Time. Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar. India will clash against South Africa in the 2nd T20I of the series on Super Sunday. Not many times we will be witnessing the Indian bowlers winning the matches however it has happened in the series opener as seamers exploited the conditions to restrict the proteas for just 106 runs on the board and later it was an unbeaten 93* run-stand for the 3rd wicket between Lokesh Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav that got them home with 20 balls remaining. Since there is no Hardik Pandya, they need to stick to the proper 5 bowlers which will be challenging for skipper Rohit Sharma. They look to wrap up the series with a game left.
How to watch England vs Pakistan T20i cricket on a live stream including for free – the 7th match should be a thriller
Here's how to stream the high-scoring ENG PAK T20 cricket series from UK, India, Pakistan, USA, Australia and beyond
Ex-India batter makes shocking claim about Jasprit Bumrah
Former India opener Wasim Jaffer made a shocking claim about Jasprit Bumrah, saying that the Mumbai Indians bowler may just have played with a stress fracture during the recently concluded Australia series. The news of Jasprit Bumrah’s injury has come at an inopportune time for Team India, considering the T20...
Talks are underway to send Prince William and Princess Kate Down Under next year with their three children, Australia's Prime Minister confirms
Talks are under way to send the Prince and Princess of Wales – and their family – on an official tour Down Under next year, Australia's prime minister has confirmed. Anthony Albanese said that a royal visit is on the cards for William and Kate – and it is hoped that they will bring their children George, Charlotte and Louis, probably during the school holidays.
RELATED PEOPLE
Resurfaced clip of Anthony Bourdain sparks debate about treatment of ‘maids’ in Singapore
A resurfaced clip of Anthony Bourdain on a trip to Singapore has sparked a debate on social media about the treatment of foreign domestic workers.The footage, which has gone viral on Twitter, was first released in 2018 during an episode of the late celebrity chef’s food and travel show, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. In the clip, Bourdain could be seen eating with three locals in Singapore and talking about how many people in the country have maids.“Everybody’s got a maid, looking after their child at home,” one woman said. “So maids are kind of like the opiate of the...
nationalinterest.org
China Is Furious About Japan’s Military Modernization Plans
An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper accuses Japan of being militaristic and renouncing its pacifist history. A Chinese-government-backed newspaper is signaling alarm in response to Japan’s expanded military budget and plans to research hypersonic missiles. An article in the Chinese Communist Party-backed Global Times newspaper...
Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?
The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
At least 125 dead in Indonesia football stadium stampede
At least 125 people died at an Indonesian football stadium when thousands of angry home fans invaded the pitch and police responded with tear gas that triggered a stampede, authorities said Sunday. Images taken from inside the stadium during the stampede showed police firing huge amounts of tear gas and people clambering over fences.
FIFA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
brides.com
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline
They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
Sam Tomkins welcomes decision of NRL stars to choose Samoa over Australia
England captain Sam Tomkins has welcomed the decision of high-profile NRL players to switch their allegiance from Australia to Samoa, even though it adds to the size of his team’s task in the World Cup opener.Penrith stand-off Jarome Luai and winger Brian To’o are among those to turn their backs on the Kangaroos by pledging their support to the Pacific Islanders, who will have no fewer than eight players appearing in Sunday’s NRL Grand Final between the Panthers and Parramatta.That has strengthened Samoa’s chances of emulating their Pacific rivals Tonga, who benefited from the defection of players of the calibre...
Australia farewells one World Championships and gains another
UCI maps out Gravel World Championships horizon through to 2027 with Nannup Western Australia to host in 2026
Indian visa nightmare wrecks holiday plans for thousands
“Our dream holiday to India, booked in 2019, has just collapsed in tatters.” That is how one of thousands of British travellers summed up how a red tape tangle has ruined plans for an October escape to Goa.Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the vast majority of UK visitors to India entered India on an eVisa – a relatively simple online system similar to the US Esta scheme.India closed its borders when the crisis spread, and the service was suspended.Then the nation opened up to tourism in February 2022, and the eVisa system was restored. Yet while nationals of 156 countries, from Afghanistan...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Twitter goes mad as Suryakumar Yadav breaks Pakistan cricketer’s world record
India batter Suryakumar Yadav has been in scintillating touch of late and on Wednesday the 32-year-old broke a series of records during his unbeaten knock of 50 off 33 balls against South Africa in the first T20I in Thiruvananthapuram. With his eighth fifty in the shortest format of the game,...
BBC
Faridkot: An Indian maharaja and a 'mystery' will
In September, India's Supreme Court brought the curtain down on a three-decade-old royal family feud over the ownership of properties worth more than 200bn rupees ($2.4bn; £2.3bn). BBC Punjabi's Arvind Chhabra reports on the twists and turns of the case. The dispute erupted after the death of Harinder Singh...
US runs past Canada into World Cup gold-medal game
SYDNEY (AP) — Breanna Stewart and the United States used a dominant defensive effort to beat Canada and reach the gold-medal game of the World Cup for the fourth consecutive tournament. Stewart scored 17 points and the Americans raced out to an early lead to put away Canada 83-43...
Belgian Olympic marathoner breaks down in tears of disbelief upon hearing she finished 28th
This article originally appeared on 08.12.21 Imagine deciding to take up a hobby that usually requires many years to perfect at age 35, and three years later ending up in the top 30 in the world at the highest international competition for it. That's what happened to a 38-year-old math and physics teacher from Diepenbeek, Belgium. According to Netherlands News Live , Mieke Gorissen has jogged 10km (a little over six miles) a few times a week for exercise for many years. But in 2018, she decided to hire a running trainer to improve her technique. As it turned out, she was a bit of a natural at distance running.
getnews.info
Turkey Visa For Emirati, Indonesian and Indian Citizens
Turkey lies between Europe and Western Asia and straddles these cultures. Tourist attractions include beautiful coasts, national parks, old mosques and cities with wonderful architecture. A tourist visa is required for tourists wishing to visit the country. Most nationalities are eligible for the Turkey Tourist eVisa. By filling out a simple online form with their personal details and passport information, travelers can have their tourist visas approved in as little as 24 hours.
Yardbarker
ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic, Marin Cilic to meet in Tel Aviv final
Top-seeded Novak Djokovic converted 83.7 percent of his first-serve points while posting a 6-1, 7-6 (3) victory over Roman Safiullin of Russia on Saturday to reach the championship match of the Tel Aviv Watergen Open in Israel. The Serbian needed 95 minutes to complete the win. Djokovic committed just 10...
Motley Fool
A $250 Billion Opportunity That Could Send Apple Stock Soaring
Apple started making the iPhone 14 in India and plans to move a substantial chunk of its smartphone production to the country. The company's move to make more iPhones in India could help it in that lucrative market. It is estimated that $250 billion worth of smartphones could be sold...
Bollywood under siege as rightwing social media boycotts start to bite
In August this year, a week after the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, Bollywood’s adaptation of Forrest Gump, a Twitter account with about 280,000 followers, tweeted: “#Urduwood is trending. Thanks to all who have accepted this term to accurately define the anti-national, anti-Hindu paedophile cabal that takes your money to destroy you.” The tweet received more than 1,700 retweets and about 5,800 likes.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
113K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0