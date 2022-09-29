Read full article on original website
Related
125 die as tear gas triggers crush at Indonesia soccer match
MALANG, Indonesia — (AP) — Panic and a chaotic run for exits after police fired tear gas at an Indonesian soccer match to drive away fans upset with their team's loss left at least 125 dead, most of whom were trampled upon or suffocated, making it one of the deadliest sports events in the world.
FIFA・
Burkina Faso coup leader says situation 'is under control'
OUAGADOUGOU, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso's self-declared military leader Captain Ibrahim Traore said on Sunday that order was being restored in the country, after violent protests against the French embassy and days of fighting as his faction moved to topple the government.
Comments / 0