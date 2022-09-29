Read full article on original website
At least 125 dead in Indonesia football stadium stampede
At least 125 people died at an Indonesian football stadium when thousands of angry home fans invaded the pitch and police responded with tear gas that triggered a stampede, authorities said Sunday. Images taken from inside the stadium during the stampede showed police firing huge amounts of tear gas and people clambering over fences.
Brazil Vote Begins As Far-Right Bolsonaro Faces Potential For Resounding Defeat
Former President Lula da Silva is within reach of a first-round victory in Sunday's election occurring amid Bolsonaro's threats to violently contest the results.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine declares full control of Lyman; European leaders refuse to recognise annexed territories
Key city in east of country ‘fully cleared’ of Russian forces, says Zelenskiy; European leaders call annexation ‘blatant’ violation of international law
10 torture sites in 1 town: Russia sowed pain, fear in Izium
An Associated Press investigation has found that Russian torture in the Ukrainian town of Izium was arbitrary, widespread and absolutely routine for both civilians and soldiers
