Liz Truss government ‘undercutting’ economic institutions, says ex-Bank of England governor

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
 3 days ago

Liz Truss ’s government has been “undercutting” the UK’s economic institutions with its borrowing-fuelled tax cut spree, said former Bank of England governor Sir Mark Carney .

Sir Mark – governor from 2013 to 2020 – said the mini-Budget’s measures were “working at some cross-purposes” with the Bank.

“Unfortunately having a partial budget, in these circumstances – tough global economy, tough financial market position, working at cross-purposes with the Bank – has led to quite dramatic moves in financial markets,” he told the BBC on Thursday.

Condemning the decision to push ahead with the tax cut plan without an Office for Budgetary Responsibility (OBR) forecast, Sir Mark said: “I don’t understand why it seems unusual that you actually want to know the numbers in a budget.

“After all that is what a budget is, and understand the forecasts underpinning those numbers … It’s important to have it open to independent and dare I say expert scrutiny.”

Asked whether austerity cuts were now needed, Mr Carney said: “The message of financial markets is that there is a limit to unfunded spending and unfunded tax cuts.”

Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng’s economic policies have attracted fierce criticism, most notably from the IMF, and the Bank of England had to make an unprecedented intervene to steady a part of the financial markets.

The Bank has had to buy £65bn worth of government bonds – known as gilts – after the borrowing-fuelled tax cuts sparked a sell-off in the market that could have put £1trn-worth of pension pots at risk.

And Treasury sources confirmed to The Independent that cabinet ministers are to be asked to find “efficiency savings” in budgets, with neither health nor any other department exempt.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called for the recall of Parliament, while some Tory MPs have suggested Ms Truss would have to sack Mr Kwarteng.

One former minister told The Independent that Mr Kwarteng may be forced into a humiliating backtrack on his cut to the 45p income tax rate for high earners.

Gerard Lyons, the right-wing economic advisor to Ms Truss’s campaign, criticised Mr Kwarteng for failing to prepare the markets about his mini-Budget tax measures.

“Ahead of the mini-budget, it was necessary for the chancellor to keep financial markets on-side – and I warned about the need for him to do this,” he told BBC Newsnight . “One key group he failed to keep on-side was the financial markets.”

Andrew Sentence, former member of the Bank’s monetary policy committee, said Mr Kwarteng had failed to prepare the Bank properly for the Budget measures.

The chancellor “should have had them in his back pocket” before making his announcement last Friday, Mr Sentence told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Bill Blain, from financial firm Shard Capital, told Today that the mini-Budget was a “policy mistake of unbelievable proportions … These consequences of last Friday’s policy mistake will continue”.

Senior Tory MP Mel Stride, chair of the Treasury select committee, has said chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng must announce his fiscal plan to tackle debt “as soon as possible”.

Mr Stride told TalkTV the chancellor could not wait until 23 November to reveal the plan and the Office for Budgetary Responsibility (OBR) forecast to reassure the panicking markets.

And former Tory chancellor Ken Clarke told Times Radio that no other Conservative government in his lifetime would have made a mistake of this kind.

“They rushed out the budget, building on all the hubris of the leadership election campaign and some of the rather wild things that had been said,” Lord Clarke said.

But Treasury minister Chris Philp insisted that the government would not reverse its growth plan proposals that have led to market instability and refused to apologise for the turmoil.

“I’m not going to get into this post-facto raking over,” he told Sky News on Thursday morning. “I am certainly not going to apologise for having an energy intervention which is protecting every single household in this country.”

Referring to the recent £2,500 cap on annual household energy bills, Mr Philp claimed Mr Kwarteng and Ms Truss “have fixed this energy crisis for families”.

Amid fears of a major return to austerity, Mr Philp also confirmed that government departments have been asked to stick to existing spending limits – despite rising inflation – and be asked to make efficiency savings.

“The efficiency and prioritisation exercise is designed to firstly make absolutely sure we stick to those spending limits and secondly make sure that we are prioritising expenditure, not on anything that is wasteful,” he said.

Kwasi Kwarteng said ‘who cares if Sterling crashes?’ after Brexit, report claims

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng reportedly said “who cares if Sterling crashes” in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit referendum result in 2016.The then-Tory backbencher, who backed the Leave campaign, was heard making the remark outside the Groucho Club in Soho, according to the Evening Standard.Joy Lo Dico, the journalist behind The Londoner diary column at the time, said she found Mr Kwarteng talking “feverishly” into his phone after the result. “The markets are going mad,” he told her.The Brexiteer was later heard saying: “Who cares if Sterling crashes? It will come back up again.”Mr Kwarteng is contending with massive market...
Liz Truss lost for words during grilling from local radio on economic turmoil

The Prime Minister was lost for words at points as she faced her first round of interviews with the press following the economic fallout of the mini-budget.Liz Truss engaged in a lengthy pause on one occasion when asked by a local BBC radio station about the impact of her tax-cutting agenda on people’s mortgages across the UK.The Prime Minister also claimed she would lobby her own Health Secretary and deputy, Therese Coffey, in an attempt to see the roof of one of her constituency’s nearest large hospitals replaced.As Ms Truss defended Government borrowing aimed at cutting taxes to promote...
Government wants to cut ‘very large welfare state’, says Truss cabinet ally

Liz Truss’s government is considering ways to shrink the size of the welfare state, a key cabinet ally Simon Clarke has suggested.The levelling up secretary said ministers were looking at how to make sure “extremely large” state is aligned to a low-tax economy, as economists and unions warn of major austerity cuts ahead.Mr Clarke said Britons and others in western Europe were living in a “fools’ paradise” in which they enjoy a “very large welfare state” despite sluggish economic productivity.“I think it is important that we look at a state which is extremely large, and look at how we...
Liz Truss refuses to commit to benefits hike but stands by tax cut for rich

Prime minister Liz Truss has refused to commit to increasing welfare benefits in line with inflation, but said she is “absolutely committed” to pressing ahead with the abolition of the top rate of income tax for the rich.Challenged in a TV interview over whether she would stand by a pledge from former chancellor Rishi Sunak of a 10 per cent hike in working-age benefits to keep pace with rising prices, Ms Truss said that work and pensions secretary Chloe Smith was reviewing the issue.And she refused to rule out cuts in spending on public services, saying only that she...
America beats Russia in United Nations election that determines the future of the internet

The United States’ candidate Doreen Bogdan-Martin has beaten Russia’s Rashid Ismailov in an election to head the International Telecommunication Union, which oversees internet and communication standards.The election was seen as a ideological race between a continuation of an internet led by the US , or a “humanization” of the infrastructure against American “dominance” online, as Mr Ismailov described it.“The world is facing significant challenges – escalating conflicts, a climate crisis, food security, gender inequalities, and 2.7 billion people with no access to the internet,” said Ms Bogdan-Martin after winning. “I believe we, the ITU and our members, have an opportunity...
Rishi Sunak to skip Conservative party conference

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak will not attend the Conservative Party conference this year, according to reports. The event is taking place just weeks after Mr Sunak lost to Liz Truss in the race to become prime minister.Mr Sunak has been keeping a low profile since the leadership race ended and will reportedly miss the Tory Party conference in Birmingham, which will start on Sunday. It is believed the Richmond MP will be in Yorkshire instead. The Sunday Times quoted an ally of Mr Sunak as saying he would give Ms Truss “all the space she needs to own the...
Tory MPs tell Truss: sack Kwarteng or face mutiny

Liz Truss is facing growing pressure from jittery Conservative MPs to sack Kwasi Kwarteng or face a mutiny after the Bank of England’s emergency intervention to address the turmoil in the financial markets. The move prompted comparisons to 1992’s Black Wednesday, when the UK was ignominiously ejected from the...
Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’ unless she backs down to ‘livid’ Tory MPs

Liz Truss has a matter of days to row back on controversial tax and welfare cuts or face a parliamentary rebellion which could see her removed from Downing Street by Christmas, Conservative MPs have warned.As the prime minister arrived in Birmingham for her first annual conference as leader, senior backbenchers told The Independent that MPs across the party are “livid” at suggestions she plans to renege on a promised benefit uprating to pay for tax cuts for the rich in chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.One described the combination of austerity for the poor and giveaways for the wealthy as “electoral...
Voices: The Tories have demolished the house – does Labour have the courage to build a better one?

Never has there been an organisation so enthused to grab a poisoned chalice with both hands and take a massive swig from it than Keir Starmer’s Labour Party.Having defeated the left in their party and with the Tories in disarray, they’re now ready to go with the easy stuff – fixing the UK’s economy. Thus last week’s Labour conference was, if anything, surprisingly triumphalist given the backdrop of absolute carnage taking place in the national economy. In a change of pace for Labour, it featured multiple policy announcements – some of which even looked good!However, I cannot help being...
Liz Truss does not rule out real-term benefits cuts but guarantees pension hike

Liz Truss has refused to rule out real-term cuts in welfare payments despite saying pensions would rise in line with inflation.The Prime Minister declined to commit to the annual uprating of benefits in line with inflation, as millions feel the pain of the soaring costs of energy and food.Ms Truss defended plans to cut the top rate of income tax for the nation’s wealthiest as part of her controversial £45 billion package of tax cuts, but did not rule out cuts to public services.She was clear that pensions will rise in line with inflation, saying she has “committed to the...
Voices: On Laura Kuenssberg’s show, Liz Truss gave a Johnsonian masterclass in the unbelievable

There is just one overriding reason why the Conservative Party begins its 2022 conference with a different leader from the year before. And that reason is because its previous leader publicly claimed on many occasions not to have been aware of the existence of a cheese and wine party he personally attended.It’s not merely that similar behaviour adjacent to this was deemed by the Metropolitan Police to have been a criminal offence. That sort of thing you can probably ride out. The problem was that his own MPs calculated that the public had concluded that they could no longer...
Michael Gove could vote against Truss’s ‘profoundly concerning’ tax plans

Conservative former Cabinet minister Michael Gove said he is “profoundly” concerned about Liz Truss’s vast tax cuts as he suggested he could vote against the plans.The veteran of government, who is influential in the Tory party, criticised using borrowing to pay for slashing taxes as being “not Conservative”.Mr Gove welcomed the Prime Minister acknowledging she had made mistakes around the mini-budget but said she displayed an “inadequate realisation” of the scale of the problem.He told the Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg show he is “profoundly” concerned that Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is paying for £45 billion of tax cuts through increased borrowing.Mr...
Liz Truss blames poor communication for market chaos after mini-Budget

Liz Truss has blamed poor communication from the government for some of the market chaos which followed chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.But the prime minister vowed to stick by her £45bn tax cut plan – insisting she had made “the right decision” to expand government borrowing to pay for the spree.“I understand their worries about what has happened this week, but I stand by the package we announced and I stand by the fact that we announced it quickly,” she told BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.The prime minister added: “But I do accept that we should have laid the ground...
Truss tells Tory rebels ‘there is no option but to change’

Liz Truss has warned Tory rebels urging her to abandon her controversial tax cutting agenda that she will not change course, telling them “the status quo isn’t an option”.The prime minister rejected calls to sack chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng after the chaos caused by his mini-budget, insisting he was doing an “excellent job” despite the turmoil on the financial markets caused by his mini-budget.She arrived in Birmingham for the start of the annual Conservative Party conference as another opinion poll showed Labour with a big lead over the Tories.The survey by Opinium, put Labour on 46 per cent, 19 points...
Awkward moment BBC newsreaders don't have a clue who Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is - but Aussie commentators also didn't recognise UK leader Liz Truss

British presenters were left red-faced after failing to recognise Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as he arrived for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. National broadcaster BBC listed a host of names as world leaders filed into London's Westminster Abbey for Monday's state funeral, including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.
