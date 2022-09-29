ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Michelle Pfeiffer remembers Coolio as ‘nothing but gracious’ following his death

By Mike Bedigan
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01aIgL_0iEjImEy00

Hollywood actress Michelle Pfeiffer has led tributes to US rapper Coolio following his death aged 59.

The musician, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr and who was responsible for 1990s hit song Gangsta’s Paradise, died on Wednesday afternoon.

He recorded the song for the 1995 film Dangerous Minds, starring Pfeiffer, and it went on to become one of the most successful rap songs of all time.

The track topped the US Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks and won Coolio the Grammy award for best rap solo performance in 1996.

Pfeiffer, 64, said she was “heartbroken” to hear the news of his death, adding that she remembered him as “nothing but gracious” when they worked together.

“Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist @coolio,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a clip of the film featuring the track.

“A life cut entirely too short.

“I remember him being nothing but gracious. 30 years later I still get chills when I hear the song.

“Sending love and light to his family. Rest in Power, Artis Leon Ivey Jr.”

Coolio’s manager at Trinity Artists International, Sheila Finegan, confirmed the death to the PA news agency.

“We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon,” the agency said in a statement.

“He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly.

“Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing.

“Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

The rapper was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor of a friend’s house in Los Angeles, according to US media outlet TMZ.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K69TB_0iEjImEy00

His other well-known songs included C U When U Get There and he had also delighted followers with his passion in the kitchen, releasing his recipe book Cookin’ With Coolio in 2009.

As well as for his successful music career, he became well known in the UK for his appearances on Channel 4 reality show Big Brother.

The rapper came third in the sixth series of UK Celebrity Big Brother in 2009, losing out to broadcaster Terry Christian, who was the runner-up, and presenter and model Ulrika Jonsson , who won.

But along with Jonsson he went on to join the cast of Ultimate Big Brother the following year in 2010, the last series of the show to air on Channel 4.

Jonsson told PA that his death was a “shock” but the pair had shared “so many laughs” together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45UY32_0iEjImEy00

“I spent a fair bit of time with Coolio – he was a misogynist, broke wind a lot; he fancied himself as a cook but my God, we had so many laughs,” she said.

The rapper was born in Pennsylvania, but later moved to Compton , California, where he released his first single in 1987.

Gangsta’s Paradise was also parodied by US musical comedian Weird Al Yankovic as Amish Paradise, though at the time it was claimed that Coolio had not given him permission to do so.

However, Coolio stated in interviews that the pair had since made amends.

Yankovic paid his respects to Coolio with a short tribute on social media.

Sharing a picture of the pair embracing, he wrote: “RIP Coolio.”

Widely credited with combining the world of mainstream pop music with hip-hop, Coolio became a familiar voice on LA radio after leaving college, but his career as an artist took off after his collaboration with WC and the Maad Circle on the 1991 album Ain’t A Damn Thang.

His other credits in the world of television included a cameo in TV’s Phat Beach, a role in 1997’s Batman And Robin and he provided the theme tune to teen comedy Kenan And Kel.

After news of his death broke, officials at Wrigley Field in Chicago played the hit song as well as Coolio’s Fantastic Voyage throughout the stadium, as the home town Cubs hosted the Philadelphia Phillies.

Coolio was nominated for five other Grammys during a career that began in the late 1980s.

Heavyweights from the rap world, including Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and MC Hammer, paid their respects after the news was shared on social media.

Former NWA star Ice Cube said he had witnessed Coolio’s “grind to the top of the industry” in his own tribute.

“This is sad news,” the rapper and actor wrote on Twitter.

“I witnessed first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace @Coolio.”

MC Hammer described Coolio as “one of the nicest dudes I’ve known” as he shared a picture of the pair together with Tupac and Snoop.

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Coolio Wrote for Other Artists, Television and Film

In addition to his own catalog of songs spanning his eight albums and numerous collaborations, Coolio also wrote a number of songs for film and television, offering up “Rolling with My Homies” to the Clueless soundtrack in 1995, the same year he released his opus, the Dangerous Minds mega-hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” which earned him the Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Skylord: Indian YouTube superstar with millions of followers dies in sudden accident

A famous Indian YouTuber died in a road accident on Monday.Abhiyuday Mishra, who also ran a YouTube channel named Skylord, was killed in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh after a truck rammed into his motorbike.Known for creating gaming videos on his YouTube channel, he used to upload clips of his gameplay of Garena Free Fire, a multiplayer battle mobile game, similar to PubG. He has over 424,000 followers on Instagram and 1.64 million subscribers on YouTube.Mishra was on a bike trip with a group that was promoting tourism, reportedly sponsored by the Madhya Pradesh government. The tour began...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Molly Russell died from ‘self-harm after suffering depression and negative impact of social media’

The father of schoolgirl Molly Russell made a direct appeal to Meta to stop publishing a “demented trail of life-sucking content” after a coroner ruled the “negative effects of online content” had contributed to her death.Ian Russell said he hoped the the coroner’s conclusions would be an “important step in bringing about much-needed change”.He said his message to Instagram – and Facebook – boss Mark Zuckerberg was simpy “to listen... and then do something about it.”Molly, from Harrow in northwest London, ended her life in November 2017, prompting her family to campaign for better internet safety.Coroner Andrew Walker said the...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
The Independent

Voices: The bizarre Hurricane Ian conspiracy theories that we should’ve seen coming

More than 2 million people are without power after 155 mph winds and rain decimated large swaths of Florida during Hurricane Ian. We’ve seen floodwaters sweep cars, houses, and people away. And Americans have been united in our support and well wishes for the people of Florida. President Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) have once again put their differences aside to coordinate their disaster relief responses. DeSantis even thanked Biden on Fox News for immediately approving Florida’s requests for funds and support. But not everyone has been so gracious.As the death toll mounts, we’re just now beginning to...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

I broke the story of Jeffrey Dahmer in 1991. Here’s what the new Netflix series got wrong

The new Jeffrey Dahmer series by Netflix sacrificed accuracy for the sake of drama, according to the journalist who first broke the sensational story over three decades ago. Anne E Schwartz told The Independent that the filmmakers behind Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story took “artistic license” with many key details, saying the series “does not bear a great deal of resemblance to the facts of the case”.“When people are watching Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series and saying ‘Oh my God this is terrible’. I want to tell them it didn’t necessarily turn out that way,” she said.Ms Schwartz was working...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Independent

‘She was deemed mad and unpredictable’: The day Sinéad O’Connor tore up a photo of the Pope on Saturday Night Live

Her green eyes gleaming with determination, Sinéad O’Connor stares into the cameras at the Saturday Night Live studio – in the bowels of the Rockefeller Centre in Manhattan – and holds a photograph in front of her face.Nobody blinks or says a word. Around her, the backstage bustle continues uninterrupted. The picture is of a Brazilian street child shot dead by police death squads. It’s 3 October 1992 and O’Connor is rehearsing her cover of Bob Marley’s “War” for her performance on SNL that night. The child’s photo is a calculated distraction. For her real appearance, she’ll proffer another image...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ice Cube
Person
Al Yankovic
Person
Michelle Pfeiffer
Person
Ulrika Jonsson
Person
Chills
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Mc Hammer
Person
Robin
Person
Coolio
The Independent

Miles Teller jokes about Tom Cruise and Top Gun: Maverick on SNL

Miles Teller joked about his time working with Tom Cruise on the set of Top Gun: Maverick, as he hosted Saturday Night Live for the very first time.The actor said the film united people, as it’s “not every day that you get a movie that’s loved by both the military community and the gay community.”He added: “It was also amazing getting to work with Tom Cruise, I mean that guy is a legend. We both pushed ourselves to the absolute limit for this movie. I mean, he did his own stunts and I grew my own moustache.”Sign up for our newsletters.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

These Florida locals booked into Disney World during Hurricane Ian

A Florida local has said that he and his friends booked a room at Disney World in Florida to escape Hurricane Ian.Casey Clark said he believed checking into the Wilderness Lodge at the resort would be safer than staying in his apartment, which he had recently moved into, during the storm that hit the state on Wednesday (28 September).Hurricane Ian hit Florida on Wednesday morning as a category four storm, and is currently headed for South Carolina. Writing forInsider, Mr Clarkthat it is “somewhat common for locals to check in during bad weather if they can afford it”.Staying at...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Chloe Fineman leaves Saturday Night Live fans in hysterics over Nicole Kidman AMC ad spoof

Saturday Night Live has left viewers in hysterics with its “perfect” parody of Nicole Kidman’s AMC commercial.In 2021, the US theatre chain AMC, debuted a commerical starring the Oscar winner, which was quickly turned into a meme online.In September earlier this year, a viral post showing a man in a cinema standing up and saluting to the advertisement went viral.In its season premiere that aired on Saturday night (1 October), SNL writers took the opportunity to poke fun at the advertisement and the infamous salute.In the skit, Chloe Fineman plays the Australian actor, putting on the actor’s accent in...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Slipknot’s Shawn Crahan: ‘I know what real evil is… My past problems are minuscule now compared with the path my wife and I are on’

“That’s always a loaded question,” replies Shawn Crahan. As clown, percussionist and creative engine of Slipknot, Crahan is familiar with loaded questions. With their 1999 debut, the heavy metal band unexpectedly punctured the mainstream. Their skull-splitting sound and spine-chilling masks attracted fans en masse, intense scrutiny in tow. “My hardcore fans are gonna hate me for what I say.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Batman And Robin#Music Industry#Phillies
The Independent

Voices: When I first started my TV career, Black roles were limited – not anymore

So here we are, set against a torrid backdrop of economic instability and political unrest to observe Black History Month (BHM): to pause, reflect and celebrate what Black people have achieved in the past and present, and what they will achieve in the future.BHM’s inception began in 1969 with Carter G Woodson. It was created due to the Black history story being overlooked and ignored in general historical teachings and narrative. Black history becoming an essential part of history increases the visibility of Black people in a positive light. But has anything actually changed?It is worth asking this now, at...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Why was Alec Baldwin named as a ‘possible defendant’ in Rust shooting?

As a veteran actor of nearly 100 films and television shows, Alec Baldwin was no stranger to the strict safety protocols around the handling of firearms on set. While preparing to film an action scene for his low budget western film Rust in New Mexico last October, Baldwin was handed a .45 Colt replica revolver. According to affidavits from law enforcement, the 64-year-old actor was discussing a gunfight sequence with crew members when he unholstered the weapon and raised it in the direction of a camera, where director Joel Souza and cinematographer Halyna Hutchins were standing.The gun went off, and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

866K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy