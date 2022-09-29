ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Couple contaminate drought-stricken town’s water supply by dyeing waterfall blue for gender reveal

By Maroosha Muzaffar
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OTE0Y_0iEjIhpL00

The environment ministry in Brazil is investigating a couple that dyed a waterfall blue for their gender reveal party, likely contaminating the water supply of a nearby town.

The couple faced backlash on the internet after they posted a video on Instagram of the moment a waterfall turned electric-blue to indicate that they were having a male baby, as guests cheered. They later deleted the video which also showed swans made of white balloons. A giant question mark symbol made of pink and blue balloons was also kept by the bank.

But copies of the video were shared thousands of times on several platforms. The unidentified couple is now being investigated by the Brazilian environment ministry which says they polluted the Queima Pé river, which is a popular tourist destination in the state of Mato Grosso and a primary water source for the nearby central-west town of Tangará da Serra.

The Queima-Pé waterfall, 6km from Tangará da Serra, is located at a height of 18 metres, and is used for waterfall baths, rappel and other tourist activities, reported Brazilian news website Midiajur.

It said periods of drought have caused a frequent supply crisis in the municipality.

Thousands of people commented on the video, slamming the couple for allegedly putting polluting substances in the water. One user said: “What happened to cutting into a cake. Why does nature keep getting damaged because these people think they’re special?”

Another critic wrote: “Because who needs drinking water when you have ‘likes’?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FzKu4_0iEjIhpL00

In a statement released by the secretary of state for the Environment of Mato Grosso (SEMA), the department said it will investigate the couple to determine what products were used to dye the waterfall and if there is any environmental damage.

Gender reveal parties have often in the past been criticised for extreme stunts. In May last year, an explosive device set off at a gender-reveal party ignited a wildfire and resulted in the expectant parents being charged a $500 fine.

Comments / 238

Anon.
3d ago

Our gender reveal was when the doc caught them and announced it to us. Then we called family and friends to announce baby's entry into the world.

Reply(4)
126
Hentai Senpai
3d ago

I find gender reveal parties pointless. you got a baby shower, and your child's birthday is next year. Just deal with it. if I were to be invited to one, I can easily wait the next day to find out myself. there's no reason to go.

Reply(7)
104
TRE45ON
2d ago

gender reveal party = This Is our veryb1st baby. and we are SUPER SPECIAL.,, nobody's had a baby like us before. (what the rest of the world see= SUPER PATHETIC)

Reply
34
Related
Daily Mail

Granddad's sunken house revealed: Sister, 11, and brother, eight, are delighted to see remains of their old family farmhouse after summer drought DRAINED the reservoir which had covered it in 1964

A family has discovered the remains of their grandfather's childhood home in Wales after a summer drought exposed its long-lost foundations from deep underwater. Classical tenor Aled Wyn Davies, 48, took his two children on the pilgrimage to the farmstead of Aberbiga, mid Wales, as it was revealed for the first time in a generation.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Oh boy! Outrage as couple dye beauty spot's 60ft waterfall BLUE in most outrageous gender reveal stunt yet

A couple are in hot water in Brazil after deciding to dye the waters of a stunning 60 foot waterfall bright blue to celebrate their baby's gender reveal party on Sunday. The parents-to-be were accused of causing an environmental disaster in the river, which serves the nearby town of Tangará da Serra in the state of Mato Grosso, during their 50-person party.
WORLD
Ingram Atkinson

Man releases thousands of 'lady bugs' but it turns out they weren't ladybugs, but something much worse

"They've committed ecological warfare by releasing thousands of what they think are ladybugs..." According to The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, non-native plants, animals, and microorganisms are referred to as invasive species because they have the potential to quickly expand and threaten the environment, the economy, and/or human health after being introduced to a new area. The release of invasive species by pet and aquarium owners is one method of introduction.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Terrifying moment seven women dancing for joy plummet into a pit as backyard ground collapses from right under them - the birthday party continued after they only suffered minor scrapes

These seven dancing ladies are fortunate to have only escaped with only minor scrapes after they fell into a pit in the backyard of a home in the northeastern Brazilian city of Alagoinhas. Footage of the frightening accident shows the women forming a small circle with their arms wrapped around...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dyeing#Waterfall#Brazilian#Midiajur
Daily Mail

Photographers make horrific discovery as 11 wild horses including pregnant mares are found slaughtered in a national park - as the culling is blamed on 'lies and propaganda'

Two photographers say a herd of 11 brumbies they documented for many years have been brutally slaughtered in a national park as they claim culling of the wild horses is based on 'lies and propaganda'. On Sunday Cooma couple Michelle and Ian Brown made the gruesome discovery that the entire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rooted Expeditions

The boy who found a 17 pound golden nugget and didn't know.

Conrad Reed found gold nugget by the creekHistory Collection. This family had no idea that this thing they used for a door stop, was worth a fortune!. Let's travel back to the year 1799, on a fairly nice day in spring. A 12 year old boy name Conrad Reed was spending the day outside fishing at this creek that ran through the family farm in North Carolina. To be exact, it was the little meadow creek that ran through their land.
Outsider.com

Tourist Jumps Over Rail at Grand Canyon National Park, Local Man Goes Off on Him: VIDEO

One of the seven natural wonders of the world, the Grand Canyon is truly something you have to see to believe. The canyon tells the story of nearly two billion years of Earth’s geological history. Over that unfathomable span of time, the Colorado River has carved away layer after layer of rock, creating a canyon 277 miles in length, up to 18 miles in width, and more than 6,000 feet at its deepest point.
TRAVEL
Anita Durairaj

The most isolated tree on Earth stood alone in the Sahara Desert until it was knocked down by a truck

The Tree of TenereCredit: Michel Mazeau; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Tree of Tenere was considered to be the most isolated tree on Earth until it was destroyed in 1973 by a truck driver. The Tree of Tenere was the only tree for 250 miles in the Sahara Desert. It was an acacia tree that grew when the desert was more hospitable. It grew when the northeast Niger region was wetter. It was also the last of a group of trees that grew in the region. As the climate grew hotter and drier, only one tree - the Tree of Tenere survived.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Instagram
Upworthy

Researchers dumped tons of coffee waste into a forest. This is what it looks like now.

This article originally appeared on 03.29.21 One of the biggest problems with coffee production is that it generates an incredible amount of waste. Once coffee beans are separated from cherries, about 45% of the entire biomass is discarded. So for every pound of roasted coffee we enjoy, an equivalent amount of coffee pulp is discarded into massive landfills across the globe. That means that approximately 10 million tons of coffee pulp is discarded into the environment every year.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

'Splooting' squirrels are 'freaking people out' in the San Francisco Bay: Animals are spotted stretching out on the ground all over the city to cool down in record-breaking heatwave

The San Francisco Bay area is experiencing a record-breaking heatwave that is causing squirrels to stretch out on the ground in order to release their body heat into the environment - and this act of ‘splooting’ is ‘freaking out’ people. Numerous reports of the grounded, motionless...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
survivornet.com

Like Eating Bacon? Two New Studies Show that Eating Lots of ‘Ultraprocessed’ Foods Like Bacon Significantly Increases Men’s Risk of Colorectal Cancer

Eating 'Ultraprocessed' Foods Increases Colorectal Cancer Risk. Two new, large-scale studies revealed that eating a lot of “ultraprocessed” foods significantly increases the risk of colorectal cancer in men and can also lead to heart disease and premature death in men and women. Ultra-processed foods include pre-packaged products like...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'I've lost every damn thing I own.' Fort Myers residents tearfully tell how they clung to roofs and are now left to pick up the pieces after finding their homes destroyed, cars under water and belongings swept away by Hurricane Ian

Survivors of Hurricane Ian tell how they clung to roofs and walls and prayed for salvation as the Sunshine State awoke to heartbreaking scenes of devastation. The category four storm pulverized southwestern coastal cities with 155mph winds and swept an 18ft 'tsunami' ashore, engulfing homes, businesses and transforming whole neighborhoods into hazardous swamps.
FORT MYERS, FL
Ingram Atkinson

Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later

When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
The Independent

The Independent

868K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy