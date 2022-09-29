ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Bridgerton’ Star Charithra Chandran To Lead Olivia Hetreed Drama ‘Song Of The Sun God’

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

EXCLUSIVE : Bridgerton season two star Charithra Chandran has landed the lead in Olivia Hetreed drama Song of the Sun God, Deadline can reveal.

Chandran, who broke out as Edwina Sharma in the second season of Shonda Rhimes smash Netflix regency drama and starred in Prime Video’s Alex Rider , will also associate produce the six-parter, which is based on Shankari Chandran’s novel and is being produced by The Cry indie Synchronicity Films and Australia’s Photoplay Films. Cineflix Rights has boarded as creative and financing partner, with first option on exclusive worldwide distribution.

Girl With the Pearl Earring writer Hetreed’s adaptation follows the love, lies and misdemeanours of a Sri Lankan family across three generations in the UK, Australia and Sri Lanka. Chandran will play Leela, a young Australian woman living her life in London, largely disconnected from her own culture and unaware of long-held family secrets. But an intensely personal and dangerous journey takes her across three continents as she seeks to find her lost aunt and uncover the shocking reason for her disappearance.

Author Shankari Chandran is creative consultant on the project and executive producers are Claire Mundell for Synchronicity and Karen Radzyner for Photoplay. The latter was initially producing for her previous company Dragonet but took the project with her when she moved.

The show suits Synchronicity’s “drive and passion for adapting powerful and important books for the screen,” said Mundel. The company is also producing Andrew O’Hagan adaptation Mayflies for the BBC along with a version of The Tattooist of Auschwitz.

“Shankari Chandran’s novel is a poignant, and deeply moving story of the Sri Lankan conflict seen through the prism of one family,” she added. “With its timely and universal themes, we feel the project will resonate with global audiences. We are  excited that Charithra is both joining the cast and the producing team.”

Charithra Chandran is repped by Jonathan Arun Group in the UK and Gersh in the U.S. Deadline revealed in June that she will star in rom-com podcast A Mid-Semester Night’s Dream.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Lauren Ludwig’s FX Comedy Pilot Sets Lead Cast With Addie Weyrich, Sydney Kuhne & Sabrina Wu

EXCLUSIVE: Addie Weyrich, Sydney Kuhne and Sabrina Wu are set as leads in FX’s untitled half-hour comedy written by Lauren Ludwig (American Auto, Rob Riggle’s Ski Master Academy). The project is described as a metaphysical comedy about a group of queer twenty-somethings forced by the most unlikely source to confront their generational anxieties and unpack their emotional baggage. Weyrich will play Jane, Kuhne portrays Kima and Wu is Rei, a non-binary character. Ludwig and Oscar nominees Chris & Paul Weitz (About a Boy) executive produce under their Depth of Field banner, along with Andrew Miano, Dan Balgoyen, and Aaron Kogan. The pilot will...
NFL
Deadline

Mary McDonnell Joins Justin Hartley In CBS Drama Pilot ‘The Never Game’

EXCLUSIVE: Mary McDonnell, a two-time Oscar and two-time Emmy nominee, has been tapped as a lead opposite Justin Hartley in CBS drama pilot The Never Game, an adaptation of Jeffery Deaver’s novel, from director Ken Olin and 20th Television. Written by Ben Winters, based on Deaver’s novel, The Never Game follows the adventures of Colter Shaw (Hartley), who was raised by his paranoid survivalist father to be an expert tracker, and who now makes his living as “rewardist,” traveling America in his Airstream trailer, helping families recover their lost loved ones and their other most precious things—all while staying one step...
NFL
Deadline

BBC Studios LA Productions Names Formats Veteran Nicholas Oakley As SVP, Unscripted Development

EXCLUSIVE: BBC Studios has named formats veteran Nicholas Oakley as SVP, Unscripted Development for LA Productions, as the outfit seeks the next generation of hits. Deadline revealed in April that the U.S. arm of the BBC’s commercial outfit was creating the role and Oakley, who joins from his Head of Development post at Hollywood Game Night producer Mission Control Media, will now work with the LA unscripted team to conceive and develop original content ideas and build domestic and global formats. He will also leverage his relationships with U.S. buyers to pitch and sell entertainment and factual series. Oakley’s hire comes off the...
NFL
Deadline

BBC Former Presenter Hits Back At Broadcaster For Handling Of Exit From World’s Longest TV Quiz

Veteran BBC presenter Sue Barker has criticised the Corporation for the way it handled her departure from one of its most popular game shows.  The former tennis player turned presenter had been hosting Question of Sport – the world’s longest running TV sports quiz show – for 24 years until 2020, when the broadcaster decided to rebrand the show with a new host.  Barker told another BBC show, BBC Breakfast, that her employer had wanted her to say she was stepping down by choice, rather than being replaced.  She said: “They [BBC] wanted to refresh the programme and that’s absolutely fine. “So we knew...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shonda Rhimes
Deadline

Christian Bale Reveals The One ‘Star Wars’ Role That Could Persuade Him To Join The Disney Franchise

Christian Bale has made fresh fans with his recent appearance as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder, but there’s one role in another franchise that he would entertain – to satisfy the kid in him.  The star of the Dark Knight trilogy and Oscar winner (for The Fighter in 2011) told The Hollywood Reporter he could be persuaded to join the Star Wars franchise – but only to continue the work of the famous but unidentified stormtrooper who banged his head on the doorframe in the background of A New Hope.  Bale said: “All I ever wanted in Star Wars was to be in...
MOVIES
Deadline

Queen Elizabeth II’s Official Cause Of Death Revealed

Queen Elizabeth II died of old age, her death certificate has revealed. An extract from the National Records of Scotland released today revealed the 96-year-old monarch died at 3.10pm on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. The certificate was issued on September 16 and no other factors were...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

The Royals And Politicians Of ‘The Crown’ And The Actors Who Play Them — Photo Gallery

Netflix’s The Crown, poised to drop Season 5 on November 6, is irrefutable proof of America’s continuing fascination with England’s royal family. The series opens with Elizabeth’s wedding to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in 1947 and Season 4 wraps with the resignation of longtime Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Along the way, the series, created and principally written by Peter Morgan, delivers all the insider drama and palace intrigue one would expect in a series about the royals. The series is produced for Netflix by Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television. Reinforcing its popularity, after the death of Queen Elizabeth II...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Drama#Sun God#Jack And The Beanstalk#Actor#Film Star#Sri Lankan#Australian#Synchronicity
Deadline

Naomi Judd Death Investigation Records – Ruling On Public Access Vacated By Tennessee Supreme Court

Tennessee’s state Supreme Court has vacated a ruling that required police to publicly release their investigation of country singer Naomi Judd’s death. The Supreme Court did not rule on whether the records can be released, but sent the case back to the lower court for another hearing.  Judd’s family has requested that police records which contain video and audio interviews with relatives in the immediate aftermath of Judd’s death not be made public. Releasing such details would inflict “significant trauma and irreparable harm” on the family, the Judds petition said. It argued that the police investigative files are covered by an exemption to...
TENNESSEE STATE
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Joins Tom Hanks In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax and Sony

EXCLUSIVE: While fans can’t wait to see what awaits the Duttons in the upcoming season of Yellowstone, one of the shows stars looks to have around found her next project to film in between seasons. Sources tell Deadline that Kelly Reilly is set to join the all-star ensemble of Miramax and Sony’s Here. The film currently stars Tom Hanks, Paul Bettany and Robin Wright with Robert Zemeckis directing.
MOVIES
Deadline

Richard Gere Set For English Remake Of Israeli Movie ‘Longing’

EXCLUSIVE:  Richard Gere is starring in the English remake of 2017 Hebrew language movie Longing. Savi Gabizon, who wrote and directed the original movie, is returning to helm. The movie is currently shooting in Hamilton, Ontario. In Longing, Gere plays a bachelor who is forced to evaluate his life choices when he discovers that an ex-girlfriend had given birth to his son twenty years ago. The original movie premiered at the Venice Film Festival and TIFF in 2017. Gabizon won the BNL People’s Choice Award at Venice for the original film. Daniel Bekerman (The Witch, Falling) produces under his Scythia Films banner along with...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Altitude Boards Documentary ‘Mad About The Boy — The Noël Coward Story’ From Barnaby Thompson

Altitude has picked up international sales and UK and Irish distribution rights to Mad About the Boy — The Noël Coward Story, a feature documentary about the life of Noël Coward from Barnaby Thompson (St. Trinian’s). The doc is billed as an exploration of Coward’s expansive career which features credits across the stage and screen, including Brief Encounter, Blithe Spirit, and Private Lives. Adam Lambert will sing the film’s theme song, an updated cover of Coward’s 1930’s single Mad About The Boy, which will be released on 7 October. The song was produced by Amanda Ghost and Johnny Coffer. “Noël Coward was a...
TENNIS
Deadline

Noémie Merlant-Kit Harington TIFF Thriller ‘Baby Ruby’ Lands U.S. Deal For FilmNation

EXCLUSIVE: Magnet Releasing, the genre arm of Magnolia Pictures, has acquired North American rights to Baby Ruby, the TIFF thriller starring Noémie Merlant (Portrait Of A Lady On Fire) and Kit Harington (Game Of Thrones). The movie, which marks the feature directorial debut of playwright Bess Wohl (Grand Horizons), tells the story of Jo (Merlant), a successful, French lifestyle entrepreneur who is happily pregnant, awaiting the arrival of her first child. But soon after Jo welcomes baby Ruby home, something starts to feel off– even though she’s assured it’s all perfectly normal. As she fights to protect herself and her baby,...
NFL
Deadline

OWN Renews ‘Belle Collective’, ‘Love & Marriage’, ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ & ‘Put A Ring On It’

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network has ordered more than 85 new hours of content by picking up additional seasons of Belle Collective, Love & Marriage: D.C., Love & Marriage: Huntsville, and Put A Ring On It. The series will air during the network’s Friday & Saturday night unscripted programming blocks throughout 2023 starting with Love & Marriage: D.C. in January. “At the center of our programming is our purpose: to make sure our audience is reflected and sees themselves–their stories, families and community in a nuanced and layered way. The success of these shows tells us that we are meeting this goal, and...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Fort Myers TV Station Continues Reporting Even After Hurricane Ian Flooded Its Studio & Forced It Off Air

A Fort Myers TV station continued to provide reports on social media and other platforms about the extent of damage from Hurricane Ian — which made landfall as a Cat. 4 storm on a nearby barrier island — even after Ian’s destruction forced it off the air. WINK-TV, a CBS affiliate owned by Fort Myers Broadcasting Company, was able to broadcast from its studios on Wednesday after power failure and after its studios flooded. “The station that you rely on is doing all that they can to get back to full power,” news anchor Lois Thome said in a message...
FORT MYERS, FL
Deadline

‘Killing Eve’ Producer Sid Gentle Launches Bristol Label

Killing Eve producer Sid Gentle Films has opened a label in Bristol, with first project set as the BBC and HBO’s Rain Dogs. Sid Wild will be based in Bristol’s Bottle Yard Studios and overseen by Rain Dogs story producer Ciara McIlvenny, who has joined the BBC Studios-backed business as Development Producer. More staff are expected to join in the future and McIlvenny will develop a slate of shows along with company founder Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris. McIlvenny’s past credits include All Creatures Great and Small and Apple TV+’s Bad Sisters. Highly-respected British drama indie Sid Gentle has been behind the likes of Killing Eve, ITV’s The...
NFL
Deadline

Tehran Governor Warns Of Consequences For “Celebrities Who Fanned Flames” Of Iran Protests

An Iranian government official has warned that action will be taken against celebrities who publicly show support for anti-government protests, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody. These demonstrations have garnered an unprecedented level of public support from a number of prominent figures in Iran’s cultural, media and sporting spheres, who previously have not openly commented on the political situation in their country. Mohsen Mansouri, governor of the province of Tehran, said the authorities would be dealing with “celebrities who fanned the flames of riots and with those who sign [lucrative] contracts with radio and television, but...
NFL
Deadline

Cary Grant Biopic Series ‘Archie’ Starring Jason Isaacs Sets Cast

ITVX and BritBox International’s Jason Isaacs-starring Cary Grant biopic Archie has set the rest of its cast. Jeff Pope’s series, revealed by Deadline in August, will also star  Laura Aikman (Bluestone 42, Gavin and Stacey) as Cary’s ex-wife Dyan Cannon with Harriet Walter (Succession, Ted Lasso, Killing Eve) as Elise Leach, Grant’s mother. Dainton Anderson (Patrick Melrose), Calam Lynch (Bridgerton) and Oaklee Pendergast (Home) will play young versions of Archie Leach and Kara Tointon (Mr Selfridge, The Halcyon, Sound of Music Live) will play young Elsie. Meanwhile, Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Ragdoll), Ian Pulston-Davies (DI Ray, Coronation Street), Ian McNeice (Doc Martin), Jason Watkins (McDonald & Dodds, Des), Lisa Faulkner (EastEnders) and Niamh Cusack (The Virtues)...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Barbara Broccoli On Powerful Movie ‘Till’: “This Is Not A Time For Us To Look Away” – New York Film Festival

EXCLUSIVE: Barbara Broccoli, one of the teams of producers behind the powerhouse film Till — about the extraordinary efforts of Mamie Till Mobley to find justice after the lynching of her 14-year-old son Emmett Louis Till, for whistling at Carolyn Bryant, a white woman, by white supremacists in Mississippi in 1955 — told Deadline, that audiences must seek out the movie: ”This is not a time for us to look away.” Broccoli said Emmett, who was visiting his cousins, was lynched and murdered for whistling at Bryant, keeping shop at Bryant’s Grocery & Meat Market in Money, Mississippi. A few...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

128K+
Followers
36K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy